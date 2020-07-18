DATA PIXELS ／ Create Pixel Art Programmatically

The DataPixels.js source code facilitates production of pixel art that is entirely generated programmatically at runtime. Additionally, the accompanying desktop application, Data Pixels Playground, may be used to write and execute code for displaying both customized and automated pixel art.

The DataPixels.js source code features a modular, ES2015 Class design for accessible and effortless construction of new instances. Each instance contains both HTMLCanvasElement and HTMLImageElement public accessors whose sources consist of the programmatically generated pixel art.

Install

DataPixels.js package can be installed as a project dependency from NPM by entering the following CLI command:

npm i data-pixels

Create

The DataPixels.js constructor requires 2 arguments:

pixelData: An array containing one or more arrays of equal length, consisting of strings composed of 0-255 integer values per 24-bit RGB color channel (e.g., “255, 255, 255” ) or 32-bit RGBA color channel (e.g., “255, 255, 255, 255” ). Additionally, the strings may optionally contain any kind of descriptive text (e.g., “Red: 255, G - 128, 64 for Blue, Transparency = 32” ) as only the number values within the string will be parsed in RGB / RGBA order. Strings that contain more than 4 numbers will throw an error. pixelSize: The size of each color data unit in pixels. This value represents the size of each perceived pixel that forms the pixel art.

For more information see the Example Code section below.

Data Pixels Playground

Data Pixels Playground is a lightweight, cross-platform, desktop application for Windows, Mac and Linux, which may be used to write and execute DataPixels.js instances for previewing and testing purposes.

The application features built-in example code via the Help menu as well as the ability to parse pixel data from image files to produce automatically generated code through the File > Open Image File… menu item or through drag-and-drop gestures. Additionally, compiled Data Pixels visible in the View Panel can be easily dragged, scaled and reflected using the mouse or in-app controls to help you design the perfect images for your requirements.

Note: pixel color values that are automatically interpreted from image files with an embedded color space may differ slightly from the image’s intended color values.

Desktop Application Release Builds

Creating release builds for Windows, Mac and/or Linux is a 2-step process: code compilation, then application packaging, both of which are accomplished by running command-line NPM scripts.

Compilation

Production code compilation can be executed by entering the following CLI command at the project root folder [~/DataPixels/ ]:

npm run prod

For more detailed information concerning code compilation please refer to Project Foundation.

Packaging

Application packaging can be executed for individual platforms by entering one of the following CLI commands at the project build folder [~/DataPixels/resources/build/ ]:

npm run package -linux

npm run package -mac

npm run package -windows

Note: In order to avoid problems with code signing and other build issues it is highly recommended to execute packaging scripts for an individual platform from its own operating system.

For more detailed information concerning application packaging please refer to Electron Packager.

Example Code

Basic

import DataPixels from "data-pixels" ; const R = "255, 0, 0, 255" ; const G = "0, 255, 0, 255" ; const B = "0, 0, 255, 255" ; const _ = "0, 0, 0, 0" ; const data = [[R, G], [B, _]]; const size = 100 ; const image = new DataPixels(data, size).image; document .body.appendChild(image);

Hearts

import DataPixels from "data-pixels" ; const Size = { S : 10 , M : 15 , L : 20 , XL : 25 }; function createPixelDataHeart ( red, green, blue, lightness = 20 ) { const R = red; const G = green; const B = blue; const L1 = lightness; const L2 = L1 * 2 ; const H = ` ${R} , ${G} , ${B} ` ; const A = ` ${R + L2} , ${G + L2} , ${B + L2} ` ; const Y = ` ${R - L1} , ${G - L1} , ${B - L1} ` ; const Z = ` ${R - L2} , ${G - L2} , ${B - L2} ` ; const $ = "0, 0, 0" ; const _ = "0, 0, 0, 0" ; return [[_, _, $, $, $, _, _, _, $, $, $, _, _], [_, $, H, H, H, $, _, $, Y, Y, Z, $, _], [$, H, H, A, H, H, $, H, H, Y, Y, Z, $], [$, H, A, H, H, H, H, H, H, H, Y, Z, $], [$, H, A, H, H, H, H, H, H, H, Y, Z, $], [$, H, H, H, H, H, H, H, H, H, Y, Z, $], [_, $, H, H, H, H, H, H, H, Y, Z, $, _], [_, _, $, H, H, H, H, H, H, Y, $, _, _], [_, _, _, $, H, H, H, H, Y, $, _, _, _], [_, _, _, _, $, H, H, Y, $, _, _, _, _], [_, _, _, _, _, $, Y, $, _, _, _, _, _], [_, _, _, _, _, _, $, _, _, _, _, _, _]]; } const redHeart = new DataPixels(createPixelDataHeart( 200 , 0 , 50 ), Size.XL).canvas; const blueHeart = new DataPixels(createPixelDataHeart( 50 , 30 , 210 ), Size.L).canvas; const purpleHeart = new DataPixels(createPixelDataHeart( 125 , 70 , 180 ), Size.M).canvas; const greenHeart = new DataPixels(createPixelDataHeart( 25 , 160 , 50 ), Size.S).canvas; const heartsContainer = document .createElement( "div" ); heartsContainer.style.filter = "drop-shadow(0 0 30px #FFFFFF)" ; document .body.appendChild(heartsContainer); const rotationDelta = 15 ; [redHeart, blueHeart, purpleHeart, greenHeart].forEach( ( heart, index ) => { heart.style.transform = `rotate( ${rotationDelta * index} deg)` ; heartsContainer.appendChild(heart); });

Mario Bros

import DataPixels from "data-pixels" ; function createMarioBrother ( isMario = true ) { const mainColor = (isMario) ? "255, 0, 0" : "0, 180, 0" ; const C = mainColor; const B = "100, 50, 0" ; const S = "255, 200, 150" ; const O = "0, 0, 255" ; const Y = "255, 255, 0" ; const W = "255, 255, 255" ; const _ = "0, 0, 0, 0" ; return [[_, _, _, C, C, C, C, C, _, _, _, _], [_, _, C, C, C, C, C, C, C, C, C, _], [_, _, B, B, B, S, S, B, S, _, _, _], [_, B, S, B, S, S, S, B, S, S, S, _], [_, B, S, B, B, S, S, S, B, S, S, B], [_, B, B, S, S, S, S, B, B, B, B, _], [_, _, _, S, S, S, S, S, S, S, _, _], [_, _, C, C, O, C, C, C, C, _, _, _], [_, C, C, C, O, C, C, O, C, C, C, _], [C, C, C, C, O, O, O, O, C, C, C, C], [W, W, C, O, Y, O, O, Y, O, C, W, W], [W, W, W, O, O, O, O, O, O, W, W, W], [W, W, O, O, O, O, O, O, O, O, W, W], [_, _, O, O, O, _, _, O, O, O, _, _], [_, B, B, B, _, _, _, _, B, B, B, _], [B, B, B, B, _, _, _, _, B, B, B, B]]; } const pixelSize = 30 ; const brother = new DataPixels(createMarioBrother( true ), pixelSize).canvas; brother.style.filter = "drop-shadow(0 10px 20px #000000)" ; document .body.appendChild(brother);

License

MIT License

Copyright © 2017-2018 Geoffrey Mattie