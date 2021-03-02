Library (written in TypeScript) to mock REST and GraphQL requests
When developing web applications locally, it is not uncommon to request data from an API. However, the API might not actually exist yet, or we might want to control what the responses are.
Typically, this sort of problem has been solved by either writing a separate mock API service alongside the project (i.e. having a Node service running locally with your application) or creating a development database that replicates staging or production environments. Both of these approaches are heavy and can lead to using incorrect data if schemas are out of sync.
This library aims to allow rapid local development without the dependency of a database or fully implemented APIs.
npm install data-mocks or
yarn add data-mocks
extractScenarioFromLocation() function
injectMocks() function into your project with
import { injectMocks } from 'data-mocks'
Scenario's you would like to use (see examples)
Scenario's to
injectMocks()
Regardless of framework or CLI tool used to generate your project, integrating
data-mocks into your project is easy. Here are how it may look for you:
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import App from './App';
async function main() {
if (process.env.NODE_ENV === 'development') {
const { injectMocks, extractScenarioFromLocation } = await import(
'data-mocks'
);
// You could just define your mocks inline if you didn't want to import them.
const { getMocks } = await import('./path/to/your/mock/definitions');
injectMocks(getMocks(), extractScenarioFromLocation(window.location));
}
ReactDOM.render(<App />, document.getElementById('root'));
}
main();
import { enableProdMode } from '@angular/core';
import { platformBrowserDynamic } from '@angular/platform-browser-dynamic';
import { AppModule } from './app/app.module';
import { environment } from './environments/environment';
async function setupMocks() {
const { injectMocks, extractScenarioFromLocation } = await import(
'data-mocks'
);
// You could just define your mocks inline if you didn't want to import them.
const { getMocks } = await import('./path/to/your/mock/definitions');
injectMocks(getMocks(), extractScenarioFromLocation(window.location));
}
async function main() {
if (environment.production) {
enableProdMode();
}
if (!environment.production) {
await setupMocks();
}
platformBrowserDynamic()
.bootstrapModule(AppModule)
.catch((err) => console.error(err));
}
main();
async function main() {
if (process.env.NODE_ENV === 'development') {
const { injectMocks, extractScenarioFromLocation } = await import(
'data-mocks'
);
// You could just define your mocks inline if you didn't want to import them.
const { getMocks } = await import('./path/to/your/mock/definitions');
injectMocks(getMocks(), extractScenarioFromLocation(window.location));
}
}
main();
In these examples, we dynamically import
data-mocks and our mock definitions as to not increase production bundle sizes (given that we will never need/want to use these files in production environments).
It is not a requirement to dynamically import
data-mocks or your mock definitions - it is just a recommendation :)
data-mocks works with either REST or GraphQL requests. It is also possible to easily mock both in the same application.
See the examples below to see how this is done.
import { injectMocks } from 'data-mocks';
import axios from 'axios';
const scenarios = {
default: [
{
url: /login/,
method: 'POST',
response: { some: 'good response' },
responseCode: 200,
},
{
url: /some-other-endpoint/,
method: 'GET',
response: { another: 'response' },
responseCode: 200,
delay: 1000,
},
{
url: /endpoint-with-headers/,
method: 'GET',
response: { same: 'response' },
responseHeaders: { token: 'mock-token' },
responseCode: 200,
},
],
};
injectMocks(scenarios);
fetch('http://foo.com/login', { method: 'POST', body: {} })
.then((response) => response.json())
.then((myJson) => console.log(myJson)); // resolves with { some: 'good response' } after a 200ms delay
fetch('http://foo.com/some-other-endpoint')
.then((response) => response.json())
.then((myJson) => console.log(myJson)); // resolves with { another: 'response' } after a 1 second delay
axios
.post('http://foo.com/login', {})
.then((response) => console.log(response)); // resolves with { another: 'response' } after a 200ms delay
axios
.get('http://foo.com/some-other-endpoint')
.then((response) => console.log(response)); // resolves with { another: 'response' } after a 1 second delay
In this example, we define a default scenario in our
scenarios map. The Scenario objects are described by the Scenario interface. We then inject the scenarios into our application via the injectMocks() function. Finally, when we use fetch / XHR to make a request to endpoints that match our scenario objects, the mocked responses are returned.
N.B
In the above example we are using
axios as our XHR library of choice. However
data-mocks will work with any library that uses
XMLHttpRequest under the hood.
import { injectMocks, extractScenarioFromLocation } from 'data-mocks';
import axios from 'axios';
const scenarios = {
default: [
{
url: /login/,
method: 'POST',
response: { some: 'good response' },
responseCode: 200,
},
{
url: /some-other-endpoint/,
method: 'GET',
response: { another: 'response' },
responseCode: 200,
delay: 1000,
},
],
failedLogin: [
{
url: /login/,
method: 'POST',
response: { some: 'bad things happened' },
responseCode: 401,
},
],
};
injectMocks(scenarios, 'failedLogin');
fetch('http://foo.com/login', { method: 'POST', body: {} }).then((response) =>
console.log(response)
); // resolves with a 401 after a 200ms delay
fetch('http://foo.com/some-other-endpoint').then((response) =>
console.log(response)
); // resolves with { another: 'response' } after a 1 second delay
axios
.post('http://foo.com/login', {})
.then((response) => console.log(response)); // resolves with a 401 after a 200ms delay
axios
.get('http://foo.com/some-other-endpoint')
.then((response) => console.log(response)); // resolves with { another: 'response' } after a 1 second delay
In this example, if we load our site up with
?scenario=failedLogin in the querystring and then attempt to hit the
login endpoint, it will fail with a 401. However, the
some-other-endpoint endpoint will still respond with the response in the
default scenario as we have not provided one in the
failedLogin scenario.
Here, we have a React application using
urql as a GraphQL client. This shows how GraphQL queries work and it can be assumed that if you want to use REST mocks in this application, you can do so as you normally would (see examples above).
In reality, the mock definitions would live at a higher level (like the entrypoint into the application) where they could be injected only if we were in development mode.
import React from 'react';
import { injectMocks, extractScenarioFromLocation } from 'data-mocks';
import gql from 'graphql-tag';
const mocks = {
default: [
{
url: /graphql/,
method: 'GRAPHQL',
operations: [
{
operationName: 'Query',
type: 'query',
response: { data: { test: 'test' } },
},
{
operationName: 'Mutation',
type: 'mutation',
response: { data: { test: 'test' } },
},
],
},
],
};
injectMocks(mocks, extractScenarioFromLocation(window.location));
const Component = () => {
const [result] = useQuery({ query: Query }); // result will be { data: { test: 'test' } }
return <>{result.data.test}</>;
};
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Description
|default
|Mock[]
|✅
|The default scenario mapping. Provides a default set of mocked responses.
|[scenario]
|Mock[]
|❌
|Additional scenario mappings. The key is the name of the scenario and is what is used in the URL.
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Description
|url
|RegExp
|✅
|Regular expression that matches part of the URL.
|method
|string
|✅
|HTTP method matching one of 'GET', 'POST', 'PUT', 'PATCH', 'DELETE'.
|response
|object | string
|✅
|Body of the response.
|responseCode
|number
|❌
|Response code. Defaults to 200.
|responseHeaders
|object
|❌
|Response headers. Defaults to empty.
|delay
|number
|❌
|Delay (in milliseconds) before response is returned. Defaults to 0.
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Description
|url
|RegExp
|✅
|Regular expression that matches part of the URL.
|method
|string
|✅
|Must be 'GRAPHQL' to specify that this is a GraphQL mock.
|operations
|Array\<Operation>
|✅
|Array of GraphQL operations for this request.
Union type of
HttpMock and
GraphQLMock.
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Description
|type
|string
|✅
|GraphQL operation type. Must be either
query or
mutation.
|operationName
|string
|✅
|GraphQL operation name.
|response
|object
|✅
|Body of the response.
|responseCode
|number
|❌
|Response code. Defaults to 200.
|responseHeaders
|object
|❌
|Response headers. Defaults to empty.
|delay
|number
|❌
|Delay (in milliseconds) before response is returned. Defaults to 0.
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Description
|allowXHRPassthrough
|boolean
|❌
|Any unmatched routes for XHR will pass through to the actual endpoint, rather than be mocked. Defaults to false.
|allowFetchPassthrough
|boolean
|❌
|Any unmatched routes for fetch will pass through to the actual endpoint, rather than be mocked. Defaults to false.
|disableConsoleWarningsForFetch
|boolean
|❌
|When enabled, this will suppress any console warnings generated by fetch-mock fallbacks
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|scenarios
|Scenarios[]
|✅
|A mapping of scenarios and their responses
|scenario
|keyof Scenarios[]
|❌
|The scenario to run. Defaults to
default
|config
|MockConfig
|❌
|Config object that allows for different behaviour of how mocks are injected
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|location
|Location
|✅
|The browser location object. The value for the
scenario part of the querystring will be extracted and returned