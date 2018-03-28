openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
dm

data-mask

by Soner Çökmen
0.0.4 (see all)

A small string masking library in javascript

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.4K

GitHub Stars

10

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

data-mask

Dependency free string masking library

GitHub version npm version Bower version Build Status codecov

Installation

Bower:

$ bower install data-mask

Npm:

$ npm install data-mask

Usage

Use it by using DataMasker instance with plain text:

/**
 * options parameter is optional in the constructor.
 */
var dataMasker = new DataMasker('lorem ipsum', options); //options is optional
var output = '';

//options can be override on function call.
output = dataMasker.maskLeft(2);   //"**rem **sum"
output = dataMasker.maskRight(2);  //"lor** ips**"
output = dataMasker.maskRandom(2); //"lo*e* ip**m" etc (random chars)

//options can be override on function call.
output = dataMasker.maskLeft(2, ' ', '#');   //"##rem ##sum"
output = dataMasker.maskRight(2, ' ', '@');  //"lor@@ ips@@"
output = dataMasker.maskRandom(2, ' ', '-'); //"lo-e- ip--m" etc (random chars)
output = dataMasker.maskLeft(2, 4, '?');     //"??re??ip??m"" (fixed chunks)

//before & after mask functions.
output = dataMasker.maskLeft(2, ' ', '?', beforeMaskFn, afterMaskFn);

//or just call mask function.
output = dataMasker.mask(2, ' ', '#', 1);   //"##rem ##sum"

//also static methods are available.
output = DataMasker.maskLeft('lorem ipsum', 2, ' ', '#');   //"##rem ##sum"
output = DataMasker.maskRight('lorem ipsum', 2, ' ', '@');  //"lor@@ ips@@"
output = DataMasker.maskRandom('lorem ipsum', 2, ' ', '-'); //"lo-e- ip--m" etc (random chars)
output = DataMasker.maskLeft('lorem ipsum', 2, 4, '?');     //"??re??ip??m"" (fixed chunks)

Options

Options for constructor or method params:

OptionDescription
charAn one-length string used for mask. Default (*)
deliminatorA deliminator string or a number for fixed length tokens. Default (space)
direction Mask positions. Left, right or mixed positions 1, -1, 0 Default (1)
countMasked character count or percentage for per token (0 < count < 1), count=0 is random character count. Default(0)
beforeMaskCallback function on before mask for each token. fn(token, count, char, deliminator, index), a string token expected. Return false for prevent masking.
aftermaskCallback function on after mask for each token. fn(token, count, char, deliminator, index), a string token expected. Return false for exclude token.

Callbacks

beforeMask and afterMask examples:

function beforeMask(token, count, char, deliminator, index) {
    if(token=='lorem'){
        return 'LOREM'; //Uppercase 'lorem'
    }
    else if(token == 'ipsum'){
        return false; //Not mask 'ipsum'
    }
    else{
        return token;
    }
}

function afterMask(token, count, char, deliminator, index) {
    if(token === char){
        return false; //Ignore if token equals to char
    }
    else{
        return token;
    }
}

License

Copyright (c) 2016 Soner Çökmen, Licensed under the MIT license.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial