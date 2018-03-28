Dependency free string masking library

Installation

Bower:

$ bower install data-mask

Npm:

$ npm install data-mask

Usage

Use it by using DataMasker instance with plain text:

var dataMasker = new DataMasker( 'lorem ipsum' , options); var output = '' ; output = dataMasker.maskLeft( 2 ); output = dataMasker.maskRight( 2 ); output = dataMasker.maskRandom( 2 ); output = dataMasker.maskLeft( 2 , ' ' , '#' ); output = dataMasker.maskRight( 2 , ' ' , '@' ); output = dataMasker.maskRandom( 2 , ' ' , '-' ); output = dataMasker.maskLeft( 2 , 4 , '?' ); output = dataMasker.maskLeft( 2 , ' ' , '?' , beforeMaskFn, afterMaskFn); output = dataMasker.mask( 2 , ' ' , '#' , 1 ); output = DataMasker.maskLeft( 'lorem ipsum' , 2 , ' ' , '#' ); output = DataMasker.maskRight( 'lorem ipsum' , 2 , ' ' , '@' ); output = DataMasker.maskRandom( 'lorem ipsum' , 2 , ' ' , '-' ); output = DataMasker.maskLeft( 'lorem ipsum' , 2 , 4 , '?' );

Options

Options for constructor or method params:

Option Description char An one-length string used for mask. Default ( * ) deliminator A deliminator string or a number for fixed length tokens. Default ( space ) direction Mask positions. Left, right or mixed positions 1 , -1 , 0 Default ( 1 ) count Masked character count or percentage for per token (0 < count < 1), count=0 is random character count. Default( 0 ) beforeMask Callback function on before mask for each token. fn( token , count , char , deliminator , index ), a string token expected. Return false for prevent masking. aftermask Callback function on after mask for each token. fn( token , count , char , deliminator , index ), a string token expected. Return false for exclude token.

Callbacks

beforeMask and afterMask examples:

function beforeMask ( token, count, char, deliminator, index ) { if (token== 'lorem' ){ return 'LOREM' ; } else if (token == 'ipsum' ){ return false ; } else { return token; } } function afterMask ( token, count, char, deliminator, index ) { if (token === char){ return false ; } else { return token; } }

License

Copyright (c) 2016 Soner Çökmen, Licensed under the MIT license.