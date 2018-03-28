Dependency free string masking library
Bower:
$ bower install data-mask
Npm:
$ npm install data-mask
Use it by using DataMasker instance with plain text:
/**
* options parameter is optional in the constructor.
*/
var dataMasker = new DataMasker('lorem ipsum', options); //options is optional
var output = '';
//options can be override on function call.
output = dataMasker.maskLeft(2); //"**rem **sum"
output = dataMasker.maskRight(2); //"lor** ips**"
output = dataMasker.maskRandom(2); //"lo*e* ip**m" etc (random chars)
//options can be override on function call.
output = dataMasker.maskLeft(2, ' ', '#'); //"##rem ##sum"
output = dataMasker.maskRight(2, ' ', '@'); //"lor@@ ips@@"
output = dataMasker.maskRandom(2, ' ', '-'); //"lo-e- ip--m" etc (random chars)
output = dataMasker.maskLeft(2, 4, '?'); //"??re??ip??m"" (fixed chunks)
//before & after mask functions.
output = dataMasker.maskLeft(2, ' ', '?', beforeMaskFn, afterMaskFn);
//or just call mask function.
output = dataMasker.mask(2, ' ', '#', 1); //"##rem ##sum"
//also static methods are available.
output = DataMasker.maskLeft('lorem ipsum', 2, ' ', '#'); //"##rem ##sum"
output = DataMasker.maskRight('lorem ipsum', 2, ' ', '@'); //"lor@@ ips@@"
output = DataMasker.maskRandom('lorem ipsum', 2, ' ', '-'); //"lo-e- ip--m" etc (random chars)
output = DataMasker.maskLeft('lorem ipsum', 2, 4, '?'); //"??re??ip??m"" (fixed chunks)
Options for constructor or method params:
|Option
|Description
char
|An one-length string used for mask. Default (
*)
deliminator
|A deliminator string or a number for fixed length tokens. Default (
space)
direction
|Mask positions. Left, right or mixed positions
1,
-1,
0 Default (
1)
count
|Masked character count or percentage for per token (0 < count < 1), count=0 is random character count. Default(
0)
beforeMask
|Callback function on before mask for each token. fn(
token,
count,
char,
deliminator,
index), a string token expected. Return
false for prevent masking.
aftermask
|Callback function on after mask for each token. fn(
token,
count,
char,
deliminator,
index), a string token expected. Return
false for exclude token.
beforeMask and afterMask examples:
function beforeMask(token, count, char, deliminator, index) {
if(token=='lorem'){
return 'LOREM'; //Uppercase 'lorem'
}
else if(token == 'ipsum'){
return false; //Not mask 'ipsum'
}
else{
return token;
}
}
function afterMask(token, count, char, deliminator, index) {
if(token === char){
return false; //Ignore if token equals to char
}
else{
return token;
}
}
Copyright (c) 2016 Soner Çökmen, Licensed under the MIT license.