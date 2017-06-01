openbase logo
ddm

data-driven-motion

by Kye Hohenberger
0.0.11 (see all)

Easily animate your data in react

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7

GitHub Stars

529

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

data-driven-motion

npm version Build Status codecov Standard - JavaScript Style Guide

Easily animate your data in react

This is a small wrapper around react-motion with the intention of simplifying the api for my most common use case.

Demos and Docs

npm install -S data-driven-motion

Motion

<Motion
  data={[]}
  component={<ul style={{ padding: 8 }} />}
  render={(key, data, style) => <li key={key} style={style}>{data.name}</li>}
  getKey={data => data.name}
  onComponentMount={data => ({ top: data.top, left: data.left })}
  onRender={(data, i, spring) => ({ top: spring(data.top), left: spring(data.left) })}
  onRemount={({ data }) => ({ top: data.top - 32, left: data.left - 32 })}
  onUnmount={({ data }, spring) => ({ top: spring(data.top + 32), left: spring(data.left + 32) })}
/>

