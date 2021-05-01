Uses Bootstrap's modals
in place of the browser's builtin
confirm() API for links generated through Rails'
helpers with the
:confirm option.
Any link with the
data-confirm attribute will trigger a Bootstrap modal.
HTML in the modal supported, and also the ability to have the user input a certain value, for extra willingness confirmation (inspired by GitHub's "delete repository" function).
Add this line to your application's Gemfile:
gem 'data-confirm-modal'
The library supports Bootstrap 3 and 4. If you are stuck on Bootstrap 2.3, you must
use the
bootstrap2 branch:
gem 'data-confirm-modal', github: 'ifad/data-confirm-modal', branch: 'bootstrap2'
Then execute:
$ bundle
And then require the Javascript from your
application.js:
//= require data-confirm-modal
Gem is not required for this use case.
Add the following package:
yarn add data-confirm-modal
Autoload jQuery in
config/webpack/environment.js:
const { environment } = require('@rails/webpacker')
const webpack = require('webpack')
environment.plugins.prepend(
'Provide',
new webpack.ProvidePlugin({
jQuery: 'jquery',
})
)
module.exports = environment
And then require the JavaScript from your pack's
application.js, after
require('@rails/ujs').start():
require('data-confirm-modal')
By default, the Gem's Javascript overrides Rails' [data-confirm behaviour][]
for you, with no change required to your code. The modal is applicable to
<a>,
<button> and
<input[submit]> elements by default.
<%= link_to 'Delete', data: {confirm: 'Are you sure?'} %>
The modal's title text can be customized using the
data-title attribute.
If
data-title is not defined it falls back to the
title attribute.
<%= link_to 'Delete', data: {title: 'Are You Sure?'} %>
The modal's 'confirm' button text can be customized using the
data-commit
attribute.
<%= link_to 'Delete', data: {confirm: 'Are you sure?', commit: 'Sure!'} %>
Add a
data-verify attribute to your input if you want an extra confirmation
from the user. The modal will contain an extra text input, and the user will be
asked to type the verification value before being allowed to proceed.
<%= link_to 'Delete', data: {confirm: 'Are you sure?', verify: 'Foo', verify_text: 'Type "Foo" to confirm'} %>
You can set global setting using
dataConfirmModal.setDefaults, for example:
dataConfirmModal.setDefaults({
title: 'Confirm your action',
commit: 'Continue',
cancel: 'Cancel'
});
To restore default settings use
dataConfirmModal.restoreDefaults().
Given an element with
data-confirm attributes in place, such as
<a id="foo" href="#" data-confirm="Really do this?" data-commit="Do it" data-cancel="Not really"/>
you can then invoke
.confirmModal() on it using:
$('#foo').confirmModal();
that'll display the confirmation modal. If the user confirms, then the
#foo
link will receive a
click event.
Use
dataConfirmModal.confirm() passing any of the supported options, and pass
an
onConfirm and
onCancel callbacks that'll be invoked when the user clicks
the confirm or the cancel buttons.
onHide callback will be invoked when the modal closes.
dataConfirmModal.confirm({
title: 'Are you sure?',
text: 'Really do this?',
commit: 'Yes do it',
cancel: 'Not really',
zIindex: 10099,
onConfirm: function() { alert('confirmed') },
onCancel: function() { alert('cancelled') },
onHide: function() { alert('hidden') }
});
The default bootstrap modal options can be passed either via JavaScript or through data attributes.
$('#foo').confirmModal({backdrop: 'static', keyboard: false});
or
<a href="#" data-confirm="Really?" data-backdrop="static" data-keyboard="false">
Spinned off a corporate IFAD application in which an user did too much damage because the confirm wasn't THAT explicit ... ;-).
git checkout -b my-new-feature)
git commit -am 'Added some feature')
git push origin my-new-feature)