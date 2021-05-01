openbase logo
data-confirm-modal

by ifad
1.6.2

Makes Rails' link_to confirm: 'foo' build a Bootstrap Modal instead of calling the browser's confirm() API.

Readme

Data-Confirm Modal

Gem Version

Uses Bootstrap's modals in place of the browser's builtin confirm() API for links generated through Rails' helpers with the :confirm option.

Any link with the data-confirm attribute will trigger a Bootstrap modal.

HTML in the modal supported, and also the ability to have the user input a certain value, for extra willingness confirmation (inspired by GitHub's "delete repository" function).

Installation

Sprockets

Add this line to your application's Gemfile:

gem 'data-confirm-modal'

The library supports Bootstrap 3 and 4. If you are stuck on Bootstrap 2.3, you must use the bootstrap2 branch:

gem 'data-confirm-modal', github: 'ifad/data-confirm-modal', branch: 'bootstrap2'

Then execute:

$ bundle

And then require the Javascript from your application.js:

//= require data-confirm-modal

Webpacker

Gem is not required for this use case.

Add the following package:

yarn add data-confirm-modal

Autoload jQuery in config/webpack/environment.js:

const { environment } = require('@rails/webpacker')

const webpack = require('webpack')

environment.plugins.prepend(
  'Provide',
  new webpack.ProvidePlugin({
    jQuery: 'jquery',
  })
)

module.exports = environment

And then require the JavaScript from your pack's application.js, after require('@rails/ujs').start():

require('data-confirm-modal')

Usage

With Rails: example B3, example B4

By default, the Gem's Javascript overrides Rails' [data-confirm behaviour][] for you, with no change required to your code. The modal is applicable to <a>, <button> and <input[submit]> elements by default.

<%= link_to 'Delete', data: {confirm: 'Are you sure?'} %>

The modal's title text can be customized using the data-title attribute. If data-title is not defined it falls back to the title attribute.

<%= link_to 'Delete', data: {title: 'Are You Sure?'} %>

The modal's 'confirm' button text can be customized using the data-commit attribute.

<%= link_to 'Delete', data: {confirm: 'Are you sure?', commit: 'Sure!'} %>

Add a data-verify attribute to your input if you want an extra confirmation from the user. The modal will contain an extra text input, and the user will be asked to type the verification value before being allowed to proceed.

<%= link_to 'Delete', data: {confirm: 'Are you sure?', verify: 'Foo', verify_text: 'Type "Foo" to confirm'} %>

You can set global setting using dataConfirmModal.setDefaults, for example:

dataConfirmModal.setDefaults({
  title: 'Confirm your action',
  commit: 'Continue',
  cancel: 'Cancel'
});

To restore default settings use dataConfirmModal.restoreDefaults().

Without Rails, with data attributes: example B3, example B4

Given an element with data-confirm attributes in place, such as

<a id="foo" href="#" data-confirm="Really do this?" data-commit="Do it" data-cancel="Not really"/>

you can then invoke .confirmModal() on it using:

$('#foo').confirmModal();

that'll display the confirmation modal. If the user confirms, then the #foo link will receive a click event.

Without Rails, without data attributes: example B3, example B4

Use dataConfirmModal.confirm() passing any of the supported options, and pass an onConfirm and onCancel callbacks that'll be invoked when the user clicks the confirm or the cancel buttons. onHide callback will be invoked when the modal closes.

dataConfirmModal.confirm({
  title: 'Are you sure?',
  text: 'Really do this?',
  commit: 'Yes do it',
  cancel: 'Not really',
  zIindex: 10099,
  onConfirm: function() { alert('confirmed') },
  onCancel:  function() { alert('cancelled') },
  onHide:    function() { alert('hidden') }
});

The default bootstrap modal options can be passed either via JavaScript or through data attributes.

 $('#foo').confirmModal({backdrop: 'static', keyboard: false});

or

 <a href="#" data-confirm="Really?" data-backdrop="static" data-keyboard="false">

Authors

Background

Spinned off a corporate IFAD application in which an user did too much damage because the confirm wasn't THAT explicit ... ;-).

Contributing

  1. Fork it
  2. Create your feature branch (git checkout -b my-new-feature)
  3. Commit your changes (git commit -am 'Added some feature')
  4. Push to the branch (git push origin my-new-feature)
  5. Create new Pull Request

