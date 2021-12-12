"Data-cli" is an important part of the DataHub project. This is a command line tool, that helps you to manipulate your data (as
git manipulates the code).
For example you have a set of data as a result of your work, let it be few data-files and a description. And you want to share it with your colleagues. With the "data-cli" you just need to:
cd data-folder
data init # convert my data files into the data-package
> "Answer a few questions here, e.g. dataset name, files to include, etc"
data push # upload the dataset onto a DataHub
> "As a result you'll got a link to share:
http://datahub.io/user-name/data-package-name
That's it! Your data is online. You can make your data unlisted or private, add some pretty graphics, and many more. Please read http://datahub.io/docs for details.
With
data-cli you can also:
Here we show examples of usage for common
data commands. To see the full command documentation - click on the command name, or proceed to the help pages.
You should login at the first use of data-cli:
$ data login
? Login with... Github
> Opening browser and waiting for you to authenticate online
> You are logged in!
Upload a dataset or a separate file on the DataHub:
$ data push mydata.csv
? Please, confirm name for this dataset:
0-selfish-cougar-7 mydataset
? Please, confirm title for this dataset:
Mydataset Mydataset
Uploading [******************************] 100% (0.0s left)
your data is published!
🔗 https://datahub.io/myname/mydataset/v/1 (copied to clipboard)
Alternatively you can set name without interaction
$ data push mydata.csv --name=mydataset
Uploading [******************************] 100% (0.0s left)
your data is published!
🔗 https://datahub.io/myname/mydataset/v/1 (copied to clipboard)
Note: by default, findability flag for your dataset is set to
--public. Use
--unlisted flag if you want it to not appear in the search results.
Get a dataset from the DataHub or GitHub:
$ data get http://datahub.io/core/gold-prices
Time elapsed: 1.72 s
Dataset/file is saved in "core/gold-prices"
Shows info about the dataset (local or remote):
$ data info http://datahub.io/core/gold-prices
# Gold Prices (Monthly in USD)
Monthly gold prices since 1950 in USD (London market). Data is sourced from the Bundesbank.
## Data
* [Bundesbank statistic ... [see more below]
## RESOURCES
┌───────────────────┬────────┬───────┬───────┐
│ Name │ Format │ Size │ Title │
├───────────────────┼────────┼───────┼───────┤
│ data_csv │ csv │ 16172 │ │
├───────────────────┼────────┼───────┼───────┤
│ data_json │ json │ 32956 │ │
├───────────────────┼────────┼───────┼───────┤
│ gold-prices_zip │ zip │ 17755 │ │
├───────────────────┼────────┼───────┼───────┤
│ data │ csv │ 16170 │ │
└───────────────────┴────────┴───────┴───────┘
## README
Monthly gold prices since 1950 in USD (London market). Data is sourced from the Bundesbank.
...
### Licence
...
Works similar as Unix
cat command but works with remote resources and can convert tabular data into different formats:
$ data cat http://datahub.io/core/gold-prices/r/0.csv
┌──────────────────────────────────────┬──────────────────────────────────────┐
│ date │ price │
├──────────────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────────────────────┤
│ 1950-02-01 │ 34.730 │
├──────────────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────────────────────┤
│ 1950-03-01 │ 34.730 │
...........
You can also convert tabular data into different formats (the source could be remote as well):
$ data cat prices.csv prices.md
> All done! Your data is saved in "prices.md"
user@pc:~/Downloads$ cat prices.md
| date | price |
| ---------- | -------- |
| 1950-02-01 | 34.730 |
| 1950-03-01 | 34.730 |
Data-cli has an
init command that will automatically generate Data Package metadata including scanning the current directory for data files and inferring [table schema] for tabular files:
$ data init
This process initializes a new datapackage.json file.
Once there is a datapackage.json file, you can still run `data init`
to update/extend it.
Press ^C at any time to quit.
? Enter Data Package name prices
? Enter Data Package title prices
? Do you want to add following file as a resource "prices.csv" - y/n? y
prices.csv is just added to resources
? Do you want to add following file as a resource "prices.xls" - y/n? y
prices.xls is just added to resources
? Going to write to /home/user/Downloads/datapackage.json:
{
"name": "prices",
"title": "prices",
"resources": [
{
"path": "prices.csv",
"name": "prices",
"format": "csv",
....
},
"schema": {
"fields": [
{
"name": "date",
"type": "date",
"format": "default"
},
{
........
{
"path": "prices.xls",
"pathType": "local",
"name": "prices",
"format": "xls",
"mediatype": "application/vnd.ms-excel",
"encoding": "windows-1250"
}
]
}
Is that OK - y/n? y
datapackage.json file is saved in /home/user/Downloads/datapackage.json
$ data validate path/to/correct/datapackage
> Your Data Package is valid!
$ data validate path/to/invalid-data
> Error! Validation has failed for "missing-column"
> Error! The column header names do not match the field names in the schema on line 2
Also you can run "help" command in your terminal to see command docs:
$ data help
'General description'
$ data help push
> 'push command description'
# data help get
# data help init
# etc ...
npm install data-cli --global
After installation you can run
data-cli by the name
data:
data --version
> 0.8.9
If you're not using NPM you can install
data-cli binaries following this instructions.
Configuration is in
~/.config/datahub/config.json. In general, you should not need to edit this by hand. You can also override any variables in there using environment variables or on the command line by using the same name e.g.
$ data login --api https://api-testing.datahub.io
NB: you can set a custom location for the
config.json config file using the
DATAHUB_JSON environment variable e.g.:
export DATAHUB_JSON=~/.config/datahub/my-special-config.json
You need to have Node.js version >7.6
NOTE: if you're a developer, you need to set
datahub=dev environment variable so your usage of the CLI isn't tracked in the analytics:
It is recommended that you set this up permanently, e.g., MacOS users need to edit
~/.bash_profile file - add this script in your
~/.bash_profile:
# The next line sets 'datahub' env var so data-cli doesn't send tracking data to Analytics
export datahub=dev
and then restart your terminal.
$ npm install
We use Ava for our tests. For running tests use:
$ [sudo] npm test
To run tests in watch mode:
$ [sudo] npm run watch:test
We also have tests for
push command that publishes some of test datasets to DataHub. While Travis runs all tests on every commit, the
push tests are run only on tagged commits. To run these tests locally you need to have credentials for 'test' user and use following command:
$ [sudo] npm test test/push/push.test.js
We use XO for checking our code for JS standard/convention/style:
# When you run tests, it first runs lint:
$ npm test
# To run lint separately:
$ npm run lint # shows errors only
# Fixing erros automatically:
$ xo --fix