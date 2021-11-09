openbase logo
dal

data-api-local

by Marc Greenstock
1.0.0-alpha.4 (see all)

Monorepo that includes libraries, Serverless Framework plugins and development tools to simplify and enhance the development, deployment and use of the Data API for Aurora Serverless.

Data API for Aurora Serverless Suite

tests codecov lerna

The Data API for Aurora Serverless Suite is a Monorepo that includes libraries, Serverless Framework plugins and development tools to simplity and enhance the development, deployment and use of the Data API for Aurora Serverless on Amazon Web Services.

Packages

Each package has its own README with independent documentation.

Node.js Libraries

NameDescription
Aurora Data API Client`NPM
An abstraction of the RDSDataService that implements the Data API for Aurora Serverless and simplifies the request and response payloads.

Serverless Framework Plugins

The following libraries are designed to work with the Serverless Framework.

NameDescription
Data API Local Serverless PluginNPM
A Serverless plugin to start a local Aurora Serverless Data API emulator for offline development that plays nice with serverless-ofline.
Data API Migrations Serverless PluginNPM
A Serverless plugin to generate, apply and rollback migrations on the Data API for Aurora Serverless. Plays nice with Data API Local Serverless.

Node.js Local Development Tools

The following libraries are designed to be used in a node.js environment.

Package NameDescription
Data API LocalNPM
This is the core library for Data API Local Serverless Plugin. Use this libary if you're not using Serverless and need to programatically start an emulator in your node.js application.
Data API MigrationsNPM
This is the foundation library for the Data API Migrations Serverless Plugin. Use this library if you're not using Serverless.

Example

Take a look at the example folder for a complete example app that uses all the Data API for Aurora Serverless Suite packages.

Contributing

Installing

$ git clone git@github.com:marcgreenstock/data-api-local.git
$ cd data-api-local
$ npm install
$ npm run bootstrap # this runs lerna bootstrap to run npm install on each package and npm link the packages together.

Testing

We're using docker-compose.yml to create a local MySQL and PostgreSQL database with seed data from the files in the initdb directory.

$ docker-compose up --build -d # start the test databases
$ docker ps -a # check the processes are running
$ npm test

MIT License

Copyright (c) 2020 Marc Greenstock

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

