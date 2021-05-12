A lightweight graphical user interface for changing variables in JavaScript.

Get started with dat.GUI by reading the API documentation.

Packaged Builds

The easiest way to use dat.GUI in your code is by using the built source at build/dat.gui.min.js . These built JavaScript files bundle all the necessary dependencies to run dat.GUI.

In your head tag, include the following code:

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "dat.gui.min.js" > </ script >

Installing from npm

$ npm install --save dat.gui

const dat = require ( 'dat.gui' ); import * as dat from 'dat.gui' ; const gui = new dat.GUI();

Directory Contents

├── build - Compiled source code. ├── src - Source files. └── tests - Tests.

Building your own dat.GUI

In the terminal, enter the following:

npm install npm run build

npm scripts

npm run build - Build development and production version of scripts.

npm run dev - Build development version of script and watch for changes.

Working with Content Security Policy

If you're using a server with a Content Security Policy in place that blocks 'unsafe-inline', you will have problems when dat.gui.js tries to inject style information. To get around this, load 'build/dat.gui.css' as an external style sheet.

Changes

View the Change Log

Thanks

The following libraries / open-source projects were used in the development of dat.GUI: