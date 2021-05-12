A lightweight graphical user interface for changing variables in JavaScript.
Get started with dat.GUI by reading the API documentation.
The easiest way to use dat.GUI in your code is by using the built source at
build/dat.gui.min.js. These built JavaScript files bundle all the necessary dependencies to run dat.GUI.
In your
head tag, include the following code:
<script type="text/javascript" src="dat.gui.min.js"></script>
$ npm install --save dat.gui
// CommonJS:
const dat = require('dat.gui');
// ES6:
import * as dat from 'dat.gui';
const gui = new dat.GUI();
├── build - Compiled source code.
├── src - Source files.
└── tests - Tests.
In the terminal, enter the following:
$ npm install
$ npm run build
If you're using a server with a Content Security Policy in place that blocks 'unsafe-inline', you will have problems when dat.gui.js tries to inject style information. To get around this, load 'build/dat.gui.css' as an external style sheet.
View the Change Log
The following libraries / open-source projects were used in the development of dat.GUI: