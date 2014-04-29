transformer - universal data conversion

transformer converts all the things!

ALPHA WARNING

transformer development is just beginning. Star/watch the project to find out when it's good to go!

Usage

transformer from the command line

Install transformer globally:

npm install -g dat-transformer

Need to convert from unix-time to iso-date?

# install the types + conversions (globally) > transformer install -g string number integer unix-time js-date iso-date string Installed: - transformer.string - transformer.string-to-number - transformer.number - transformer.number-to-integer - transformer.integer - transformer.unix-time - transformer.unix-time-to-js-date - transformer.js-date - transformer.js-date-to-iso-date - transformer.iso-date > echo 1398810849 | transform -g number integer unix-time js-date iso-date 2014-04-29T22:34:09.000Z

Or an IP address to its hex value?

> transformer install -g string ip-address buffer hex string Installed: - transformer.string - transformer.hex - transformer.hex-to-buffer - transformer.buffer - transformer.buffer-to-ip-address - transformer.ip-address > echo "127.0.0.1" | transform -g ip-address buffer hex 7f000001

Show description for type:

# transformer src < type > > transformer src iso- date { "@context": "http://transformer.io/context/transformer.jsonld", "id": "transformer/iso-date", "description": "ISO 8601 date format: 2006-01-02T15:04:05Z07:00" }

Boom.

transformer from javascript

Install transformer module:

npm install transformer

Converter from one format to another:

var transformer = require ( 'transformer' ); var a2b = transformer(formatA, formatB); var b_data = a2b(a_data);

Convert data from one format to another (shorthand):

var transformer = require ( 'transformer' ); var b_data = transformer(formatA, formatB, a_data);

For example:

var transformer = require ( 'transformer' ); var unix2iso = transformer( 'unix-time' , 'iso-date' ) var unix = 1397788143 var iso = unix2iso(unix) var iso2unix = transformer( 'iso-date' , 'unix-time' ) var unix2 = iso2unix(iso)

more examples

I'll use command-line syntax here, because it's cleaner. But everything is available in the command-line, in js, and (soon!) in the browser. Note that these examples are longer than intended, as they are the full pipelines of the type conversions ( string | iso-date | js-date | unix-time | integer | number ). Once type inference is built, this will be a lot nicer (see second set of examples below).

> echo '2014-05-02T09:51:03.000Z' | transform iso- date js- date unix- time integer number 1399024263 > echo 1399024263 | transform number integer unix- time js- date iso- date 2014 -05 -02 T09: 51 : 03.000 Z > echo 1234.3123 | transform number integer number 1234 > echo '127.0.0.1' | transform ip-address buffer hex 7 f000001 > echo '127.0.0.1' | transform ip-address buffer base32 c9gq6t9k68 > echo '127.0.0.1' | transform ip-address buffer base64 fwAAAQ== > echo 'fwAAAQ==' | transform base64 buffer ip-address 127.0 .0 .1 > echo "<foo>bar</foo>" | transform xml -string jsonml json ["foo","bar"]

Once https://github.com/jbenet/transformer/issues/8 is addressed, these should be expressible as:

> echo '2014-05-02T09:51:03.000Z' | transform iso- date unix- time 1399024263 > echo 1399024263 | transform unix- time iso- date 2014 -05 -02 T09: 51 : 03.000 Z > echo 1234.3123 | transform integer 1234 > echo '127.0.0.1' | transform ip-address hex 7 f000001 > echo '127.0.0.1' | transform ip-address base32 c9gq6t9k68 > echo '127.0.0.1' | transform ip-address base64 fwAAAQ== > echo 'fwAAAQ==' | transform base64 ip-address 127.0 .0 .1 > echo "<foo>bar</foo>" | transform xml -string json ["foo","bar"]

Development

Transformer is part of Dat Project. It is designed to be modular. All types and conversions are npm modules.

Transformer's core is modular itself. See:

transformer-type - use it to make a transformer type

transformer-conversion - use it to make a transformer conversion

transformer-compose - composes conversions

transformer-resolve - resolves types into the conversion pipeline between them. (dumb atm)

transformer-loader - dynamic loading of transformer modules

transformer-compile - compiles a conversion pipeline into a single module (uses requires). Bundle compiled transformers with browserify

transformer (this module) - all core as one library, and two command line tools: transformer - utility to install, resolve, and compile transformer modules transform <types> < <infile> > <outfile> - expose any transformer as a pipe-loving unix utility



For making your own types and conversions:

transformer-pkg - cli tool to make, test, publish types + conversions in under one minute (ACT NOW!!!)

transformer-test - tests your types + conversions (used by transformer-pkg )

Other:

transformer story

Imagine you have a data file, that can be represented in two formats, A and B .

You'd like to convert from one format to the other A -> B , so you look for a program to convert the file. If there isn't one, you write your own.

Maybe your program is smart enough to convert in both directions, but maybe that means an entirely different program

Say you have a third format C . Uh oh, that could mean up to four more programs.

So, though sometimes there are smart programs that will leverage intermediate conversions (say, A -> C expands to A -> B -> C ), this is generally inefficient, potentially causing a N to N^2 blowup in the number of programs to write.

This is particularly annoying because often the conversions are simple transformations

Or even simpler, just re-arrangements

There's got to be a better way. What if there was some way to represent all data, and build converters between that one format and all others?

This is how Pandoc (document converter) and LLVM (compiler) work:

The problem is that picking THE universal data format is hard. In a way, all data is part of the same hyperspace, and a particular dataset is just a projection into a subspace. So it's just a matter of finding to the right dimensions. For example, the simple transformation earlier is really just a projection from one set of dimensions to another. The values of the data are the same. The dimensions are the types.

So what if we already have our magical universal data representation, and it is just the combination of all others? What if our magical multi-format conversion tool is just a matter of defining the right types and their conversions? Imagine if we had a massive library of types and conversion functions:

We should be able to build larger types that uniquely match each format -- let's call these schemas . The conversion between two formats would just be the aggregate conversions between the component types:

So, given the (a) types, (b) type conversion functions, and (c) schemas, one dumb tool should be able to convert two formats.

If the tool needed to convert between a brand new format, it would just be a matter of defining the schema, and potentially some new types and functions. Most formats reuse types, so this gets easier over time.

transformer is this dumb but super-efficient multi-format conversion tool.

The secret sauce is in the shared library of (a) types, (b) conversion functions, and (c) schemas.

transformer formats -- an example

How does transformer know what formats are? It has a large library of Types (formats), and Conversion functions. These compose. They are specified using JSON-LD documents and javascript code (conversions).

the data

Let's look at an example. Say you have a few data sources. You have Contacts, from your email client, in json:

[ { "name" : "Juan Benet" , "email" : "juan@benet.ai" , "phone" : "123-456-7890" }, { "name" : "Molly M" , "email" : "mollym@example.com" , "phone" : "123-456-7890" }, ... ]

Call logs, from your phone company, in a csv:

FROM,TO,DATE,TIME,DURATION (123) 456-7890,(456) 123-7890,04/01/2013,5:28pm,0:51 (456) 123-7890,(123) 456-7890,04/01/2013,10:15pm,3:27 (123) 456-7890,(456) 123-7890,04/03/2013,2:03pm,9:29 ...

GPS data, from your intelligence-agency-sponsored homing implant, in XML:

< readings > < reading > < lat > 37.447462 </ lat > < lon > -122.160233 </ lon > < time > 2013-04-01T20:28:00 </ time > </ reading > < reading > < lat > 37.424983 </ lat > < lon > -122.225887 </ lon > < time > 2013-04-02T01:15:00 </ time > </ reading > < reading > < lat > 37.770498 </ lat > < lon > -122.445065 </ lon > < time > 2013-04-03T18:03:00 </ time > </ reading > ... </ readings >

Wouldn't it be nice to get all the data cleaned up and reformatted automatically? And wouldn't it be great to be able to generate a call history with meaningful names and locations? Something like:

{ "owner" : "123.456.7890" , "history" : [ { "to" : "Molly M" , "number" : "456.123.7890" , "date" : "2013-04-01 17:28:00" , "location" : "Palo Alto, CA" }, { "from" : "Molly M" , "number" : "456.123.7890" , "date" : "2013-04-01 22:15:00" , "location" : "Atherton, CA" }, { "to" : "Molly M" , "number" : "456.123.7890" , "date" : "2013-04-01 22:15:00" , "location" : "San Francisco, CA" } ] }

This is completely doable given format schemas and type conversions. All transformer needs is the right formats.

the types (formats)

(Common fields [@context, id, type] in formats omitted for simplicity).

The input type for the contacts:

{ "codec" : "json" , "schema" : [ { "name" : "person-name" , "email" : "email-address" , "phone" : "phone-number-usa-dotted" } ] }

The input type for the call records:

{ "codec" : "csv" , "schema" : { "FROM" : "phone-number-usa-parens" , "TO" : "phone-number-usa-parens" , "DATE" : "date" , "TIME" : "time-of-day" , "DURATION" : "time-hms" , } }

The input type for the location records:

{ "codec" : "xml" , "schema" : { "readings" : [ { "reading" : { "lat" : "latitude" , "lon" : "longitude" , "time" : "iso-date" } } ] } }

The output type you want:

{ "codec" : "json" , "schema" : { "owner" : "phone-number-usa-dotted" , "history" : [ { "to" : "person-name" , "from" : "person-name" , "number" : "phone-number-usa-dotted" , "date" : "iso-date-space" , "location" : "us-city-name" } ] } }

Each of the transformer/<name> types are transformer modules that link transformer objects and allow transformer to find the relevant functions. The transformer/ part here shows anyone can publish new conversions or types to transformer's index.

the conversions

All the types referenced above (e.g. transformer/person-name and transformer/iso-date ) have their own format description registered in transformer's index. For example

{ "id" : "https://transformer.io/transformer/iso-date" , "type" : "string" }

work in progress

FAQ

Why javascript? Why not <favorite other platform> ?

transformer aims to be widely adopted, easy to use for non-programers, and extremely portable. There are many other systems which are much better tuned -- or in Haskell's case, precisely the right tool -- for solving this particular problem. However, these are unfortunately not as portable or flexible as javascript. If having to learn obscure syntax or installing obscure platforms were prerequisites, transformer would never be adoped by most users.

Besides, transformer should be able to run on websites :)

How do you write modules?

A longer description will be available, but for now see: https://github.com/jbenet/transformer-pkg