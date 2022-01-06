Use Dat defaults for
dns and
dht servers in hyperdiscovery or discovery-swarm. The dns and dht servers are used to discover other peers.
Run discovery servers with dns-discovery or a bittorrent-dht server (such as https://github.com/hyperswarm/dht).
Create a config object and pass it to discovery swarm.
Any options you specify will overwrite the defaults. See discovery swarm for options.
var Swarm = require('discovery-swarm')
var defaults = require('dat-swarm-defaults')
var config = defaults({
stream: function () {
return drive.createPeerStream()
}
})
var swarm = Swarm(config)