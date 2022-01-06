Dat Swarm Defaults

Use Dat defaults for dns and dht servers in hyperdiscovery or discovery-swarm. The dns and dht servers are used to discover other peers.

Using Other Discovery Servers

Run discovery servers with dns-discovery or a bittorrent-dht server (such as https://github.com/hyperswarm/dht).

Usage

Create a config object and pass it to discovery swarm.

Any options you specify will overwrite the defaults. See discovery swarm for options.

var Swarm = require ( 'discovery-swarm' ) var defaults = require ( 'dat-swarm-defaults' ) var config = defaults({ stream : function ( ) { return drive.createPeerStream() } }) var swarm = Swarm(config)

License

MIT