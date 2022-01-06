openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

dat-swarm-defaults

by dat-ecosystem-archive
1.0.2 (see all)

Dat Defaults for Discovery Swarm [ DEPRECATED - More info on active projects and modules at https://dat-ecosystem.org/ ]

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

427

GitHub Stars

27

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Dat Swarm Defaults

npm travis standard

Use Dat defaults for dns and dht servers in hyperdiscovery or discovery-swarm. The dns and dht servers are used to discover other peers.

Using Other Discovery Servers

Run discovery servers with dns-discovery or a bittorrent-dht server (such as https://github.com/hyperswarm/dht).

Usage

Create a config object and pass it to discovery swarm.

Any options you specify will overwrite the defaults. See discovery swarm for options.

var Swarm = require('discovery-swarm')
var defaults = require('dat-swarm-defaults')

var config = defaults({
  stream: function () {
    return drive.createPeerStream()
  }
})
var swarm = Swarm(config)

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial