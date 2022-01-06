More info on active projects and modules at dat-ecosystem.org

Store secret keys for hyperdrive archives in the user's home directory.

Install

npm install dat-secret-storage

Usage

Return for the secret_key storage in hyperdrive/hypercore. To avoid local ownership conflicts, pass the local directory as the first argument. dat-secret-storage will check for a non-empty ownership file in the source directory storage.

var secretStore = require ( 'dat-secret-storage' ) var storage = { metadata : function ( name, opts ) { if (name === 'secret_key' ) return secretStore()(path.join(dir, '.dat/metadata.ogd' ), opts) return }, content : function ( name, opts ) { return } } var archive = hyperdrive(storage)

API

dir : directory to store keys under dir/.dat/secret_keys . Defaults to users home directory.

: directory to store keys under . Defaults to users home directory. ownershipFile : non-empty file that denotes ownership. This helps avoid local ownership conflicts of the same dat.

License

MIT