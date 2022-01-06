More info on active projects and modules at dat-ecosystem.org
Store secret keys for hyperdrive archives in the user's home directory.
npm install dat-secret-storage
Return for the
secret_key storage in hyperdrive/hypercore. To avoid local ownership conflicts, pass the local directory as the first argument.
dat-secret-storage will check for a non-empty ownership file in the source directory storage.
var secretStore = require('dat-secret-storage')
var storage = {
metadata: function (name, opts) {
if (name === 'secret_key') return secretStore()(path.join(dir, '.dat/metadata.ogd'), opts)
return // other storage
},
content: function (name, opts) {
return // other storage
}
}
// store secret key in ~/.dat/secret_keys
var archive = hyperdrive(storage)
secretStorage([dir])(ownershipFile, opts)
dir: directory to store keys under
dir/.dat/secret_keys. Defaults to users home directory.
ownershipFile: non-empty file that denotes ownership. This helps avoid local ownership conflicts of the same dat.