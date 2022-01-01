dat-link-resolve
resolve urls, links to a dat key using common methods
Supports
- Common dat key representations (
dat://, etc.)
- URLs with keys in them (
datproject.org/6161616161616161616161616161616161616161616161616161616161616161)
-
hyperdrive-key or
dat-key headers
- Url to JSON http request that returns
{key: <dat-key>}
- Dat-DNS resolution (via dat-dns)
Install
npm install dat-link-resolve
Usage
var datResolve = require('dat-link-resolve')
datResolve(link, function (err, key) {
console.log('found key', key)
})
API
datResolve(link, callback(err, key))
Link can be string or buffer.
Resolution order:
- Validate buffers or any strings with 64 character hashes in them via dat-encoding
- Check headers in http request
- Check JSON request response for
key
- Dat-DNS resolution via dat-dns
Refering to dats
Trying to tighten up a bit dat-link-resolve (and its dependencies dat-dns and dat-decode). I am noticing a few inconsistencies as I'm writing dat-shell.
Ideally, I'd like to launch dat-shell like this:
$ dat-shell dat://40a7f6b6147ae695bcbcff432f684c7bb5291ea339c28c1755896cdeb80bd2f9+5/path4
and have it open the dat at version 5 and change directory to /path4.
Currently
dat-shell google-fonts-kewitz.hashbase.io/fonts/ fails somewhere in dat-link-resolve.
Examples
Note that dat-link-resolve also supports other methods, such as detection of dat keys in paths and http headers.
Simplest
- Plain: 40a7f6b6147ae695bcbcff432f684c7bb5291ea339c28c1755896cdeb80bd2f9
- DNS: pfrazee.hashbase.io
With version
- Plain: 40a7f6b6147ae695bcbcff432f684c7bb5291ea339c28c1755896cdeb80bd2f9+5
- DNS: pfrazee.hashbase.io+5
With scheme
- https: https://40a7f6b6147ae695bcbcff432f684c7bb5291ea339c28c1755896cdeb80bd2f9/
- dat: dat://pfrazee.hashbase.io
With path
- https: 40a7f6b6147ae695bcbcff432f684c7bb5291ea339c28c1755896cdeb80bd2f9/path1
- dat: pfrazee.hashbase.io/path2
Combinations
- 40a7f6b6147ae695bcbcff432f684c7bb5291ea339c28c1755896cdeb80bd2f9+5/path3
- dat://40a7f6b6147ae695bcbcff432f684c7bb5291ea339c28c1755896cdeb80bd2f9+5/path4
- https://40a7f6b6147ae695bcbcff432f684c7bb5291ea339c28c1755896cdeb80bd2f9/path5 (^1)
- https://pfrazee.hashbase.io+5/path6 (^2)
Notes
- browsers expect http and https schemes with traditional hostname, not a dat key
- browsers expect http and https schemes with traditional hostname, no +5 (version) support
Contributing
Contributions welcome! Please read the contributing guidelines first.
License
MIT