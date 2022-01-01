resolve urls, links to a dat key using common methods

Supports

Common dat key representations ( dat:// , etc.)

, etc.) URLs with keys in them ( datproject.org/6161616161616161616161616161616161616161616161616161616161616161 )

) hyperdrive-key or dat-key headers

or headers Url to JSON http request that returns {key: <dat-key>}

Dat-DNS resolution (via dat-dns)

Install

npm install dat-link-resolve

Usage

var datResolve = require ( 'dat-link-resolve' ) datResolve(link, function ( err, key ) { console .log( 'found key' , key) })

API

Link can be string or buffer.

Resolution order:

Validate buffers or any strings with 64 character hashes in them via dat-encoding Check headers in http request Check JSON request response for key Dat-DNS resolution via dat-dns

Refering to dats

Trying to tighten up a bit dat-link-resolve (and its dependencies dat-dns and dat-decode). I am noticing a few inconsistencies as I'm writing dat-shell.

Ideally, I'd like to launch dat-shell like this:

$ dat-shell dat://40a7f6b6147ae695bcbcff432f684c7bb5291ea339c28c1755896cdeb80bd2f9+5/path4

and have it open the dat at version 5 and change directory to /path4.

Currently dat-shell google-fonts-kewitz.hashbase.io/fonts/ fails somewhere in dat-link-resolve.

Examples

Note that dat-link-resolve also supports other methods, such as detection of dat keys in paths and http headers.

Simplest

Plain: 40a7f6b6147ae695bcbcff432f684c7bb5291ea339c28c1755896cdeb80bd2f9

DNS: pfrazee.hashbase.io

With version

Plain: 40a7f6b6147ae695bcbcff432f684c7bb5291ea339c28c1755896cdeb80bd2f9+5

DNS: pfrazee.hashbase.io+5

With scheme

https: https://40a7f6b6147ae695bcbcff432f684c7bb5291ea339c28c1755896cdeb80bd2f9/

dat: dat://pfrazee.hashbase.io

With path

https: 40a7f6b6147ae695bcbcff432f684c7bb5291ea339c28c1755896cdeb80bd2f9/path1

dat: pfrazee.hashbase.io/path2

Combinations

Notes

browsers expect http and https schemes with traditional hostname, not a dat key browsers expect http and https schemes with traditional hostname, no +5 (version) support

Contributing

Contributions welcome! Please read the contributing guidelines first.

License

MIT