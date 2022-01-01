Dat's way of encoding and decoding dat links.

Example

var encoding = require ( 'dat-encoding' ) var link = '6161616161616161616161616161616161616161616161616161616161616161' var buf = encoding.decode(link) console .log( '%s -> %s' , link, buf) console .log( '%s -> %s' , buf, encoding.encode(buf))

API

Encode buf into a hex string. Throws if buf isn't 32 bytes of length.

If buf is already a string, checks if it's valid and returns it.

Decode str into its binary representation. Also supports dat:// and dat.com/ links. Throws if the raw link isn't 64 bytes of base64.

If str is already a buffer, checks if it's valid and returns it.

License

MIT