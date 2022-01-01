openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
de

dat-encoding

by juliangruber
5.0.1 (see all)

Encode and decode Dat links

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

766

Maintenance

No Maintenance Data Available

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

dat-encoding

Dat's way of encoding and decoding dat links.

Build Status

Example

var encoding = require('dat-encoding')

var link = '6161616161616161616161616161616161616161616161616161616161616161'
var buf = encoding.decode(link)
console.log('%s -> %s', link, buf)
console.log('%s -> %s', buf, encoding.encode(buf))

API

.encode(buf)

.toStr(buf)

Encode buf into a hex string. Throws if buf isn't 32 bytes of length.

If buf is already a string, checks if it's valid and returns it.

.decode(str)

.toBuf(str)

Decode str into its binary representation. Also supports dat:// and dat.com/ links. Throws if the raw link isn't 64 bytes of base64.

If str is already a buffer, checks if it's valid and returns it.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial