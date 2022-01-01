Dat's way of encoding and decoding dat links.
var encoding = require('dat-encoding')
var link = '6161616161616161616161616161616161616161616161616161616161616161'
var buf = encoding.decode(link)
console.log('%s -> %s', link, buf)
console.log('%s -> %s', buf, encoding.encode(buf))
Encode
buf into a hex string. Throws if
buf isn't 32 bytes of length.
If
buf is already a string, checks if it's valid and returns it.
Decode
str into its binary representation. Also supports
dat:// and
dat.com/ links. Throws if the raw link isn't 64 bytes of base64.
If
str is already a buffer, checks if it's valid and returns it.
MIT