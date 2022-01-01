Issue DNS lookups for Dat archives using HTTPS requests to the target host. Keeps an in-memory cache of recent lookups.

var datDns = require ( 'dat-dns' )() var datDns = require ( 'dat-dns' )({ recordName : protocolRegex: , hashRegex : , txtRegex : , }) var cabalDns = require ( 'dat-dns' )({ recordName : 'cabal' , hashRegex : /^[0-9a-f]{64}?$/i , protocolRegex : /^cabal:\/\/([0-9a-f]{64})/i , txtRegex : /^"?cabalkey=([0-9a-f]{64})"?$/i }) datDns.resolveName( 'foo.com' , function ( err, key ) { ... }) datDns.resolveName( 'foo.com' ).then( key => ...) datDns.resolveName( 'foo.com' , { ignoreCachedMiss : true }) datDns.resolveName( 'foo.com' , { ignoreCache : true }) datDns.resolveName( 'foo.com' , { noDnsOverHttps : true }) datDns.resolveName( 'foo.com' , { noWellknownDat : true }) datDns.listCache() datDns.flushCache() var datDns = require ( 'dat-dns' )({ dnsHost : 'dns.google.com' , dnsPath : '/resolve' }) var datDns = require ( 'dat-dns' )({ persistentCache : { read : async (name, err) => { throw err }, write : async (name, key, ttl) => { } } }) datDns.on( 'resolved' , ({method, name, key}) => {...}) datDns.on( 'failed' , ({method, name, err}) => {...}) datDns.on( 'cache-flushed' , () => {...})

Option 1 (DNS-over-HTTPS). Create a DNS TXT record witht he following schema:

datkey ={key}

Option 2 (.well-known/dat). Place a file at /.well-known/dat with the following schema:

{dat-url} TTL={time in seconds}