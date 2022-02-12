dcp - Dat Copy
Remote file copy, powered by the Dat protocol.
dcp copies files between hosts on a network using the peer-to-peer Dat network.
dcp can be seen as an alternative to tools like
scp, removing the need to configure SSH access between hosts. This lets you transfer files between two remote hosts, without you needing to worry about the specifics of how said hosts reach each other and regardless of whether hosts are behind NATs.
dcp requires zero configuration and is secure, fast, and peer-to-peer.
WARNING - this is not production-ready software. Use at your own risk
dcp works
dcp will create a dat archive for a specified set of files or directories and, using the generated public key, lets you download said archive from other hosts. Any data shared over the network is encrypted using the public key of the archive, meaning data access is limited to those who have access to said key. For more information on how Dat works, you can browse the docs or read their whitepaper.
dcp is designed to have an API that is more reminiscent of
scp and
rsync. The standard cli
dat program requires the additional mental overhead of understanding how the underlying Dat protocol works.
dat forces you to share a single whole folder, whilst with
dcp you can copy an arbitrary set of paths.
dat also pollutes the filesystem with metadata files, whereas with
dcp these are kept in-memory instead.
You can expect
dcp to transfer at a similar speed to both
rsync and
scp.
Here's a benchmark for moving a 396.12MB file from my personal computer to a remote server over my 50mpbs connection.
|Method
|Time
|rsync
|1m07s
|scp
|1m07s
|dcp
|1m10s
npm i -g dat-cp
Alternatively, packaged binaries are available on the releases page. These bundle all dependencies into a single standalone binary.
Simply extract the zip and move the
dcp[.exe] binary to a folder in your path, e.g.
/usr/local/bin.
Usage: dcp [options] {files ... | key}
Dat Copy - remote file copy, powered by the dat protocol.
Options:
-V, --version output the version number
-r, --recursive recursively copy directories
-n, --dry-run show what files would have been copied
--skip-prompt automatically download without a prompt
-v, --verbose verbose mode - prints extra debugging messages
-h, --help output usage information
Example:
Send files from host A:
> dcp foo.txt bar.txt
Receive files on host B:
> dcp <generated public key>
Pass an arbitrary set of files or directories to
dcp to be copied. Copy the generated public key and use it to receive the files on a different host.
> dcp [-r] [-n] [-v] files ...
-n/
--dry-run to see what files will be sent
-r/
--recursive to recursively copy files within directories
-v/
--verbose to print extra debugging information
Invoke
dcp with the generated public key to receive the copied files.
> dcp [-n] [-v] [--skip-prompt] <generated public key>
-n/
--dry-run to see what files will be received
-v/
--verbose to print extra debugging information
--skip-prompt to skip the download prompt
Install dependencies:
npm i
Run the tests:
npm t
Test the CLI executable
npm run cli -- foo.txt -v
Note the
-- preceding the arguments.