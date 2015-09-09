The core implementation of dat
npm install dat-core
var dat = require('dat-core')
var db = dat('./test')
db.put('hello', 'world', function (err) { // insert value
if (err) return handle(err) // something went wrong
db.get('hello', function (err, result) {
if (err) return handle(err) // something went wrong
console.log(result) // prints result
console.log(db.head) // the 'head' of the database graph (a hash)
})
})
db = dat(pathOrLevelDb, [options])
Create a new dat instance.
checkout - database version to access. default is latest
valueEncoding - 'json' | 'binary' | 'utf-8' or a custom encoder instance
createIfMissing - true or false, default false. creates dat folder if it doesnt exist
backend - a leveldown compatible constructor to use (default is require('leveldown'))
blobs - an abstract-blob-store compatible instance to use (default is content-addressable-blob-store)
Per default the path passed to the backend is
{path}/.dat/db.
If your custom backend requires a special url simply wrap in a function
var sqldown = require('sqldown')
var db = dat('/some/regular/path', {
backend: function () {
return sqldown('pg://localhost/database')
}
})
db.head
String property containing the current head revision of the dat. Everytime you mutate the dat this head changes.
db.init([cb])
Inits the dat by adding a root node to the graph if one hasn't been added already. Is called implicitly when you do a mutating operation.
cb (if specified) will be called with one argument,
(error)
db.put(key, value, [opts], [cb])
Insert a value into the dat
cb (if specified) will be called with one argument,
(error)
dataset - the dataset to use
valueEncoding - an encoder instance to use to encode the value
db.get(key, [options], cb)
Get a value node from the dat
cb will be called with two arguments,
(error, value). If successful,
value will have these keys:
{
content: // 'file' or 'row'
type: // 'put' or 'del'
version: // version hash
change: // internal change number
key: // row key
value: // row value
}
dataset - the dataset to use
valueEncoding - an encoder instance to use to decode the value
db.del(key, [cb])
Delete a node from the dat by key
cb (if specified) will be called with one argument,
(error)
db.listDatasets(cb)
Returns a list of the datasets currently in use in this checkout
cb will be called with two arguments,
(error, datasets) where
datasets is an array of strings (dataset names)
set = dat.dataset(name)
Returns a namespaced dataset (similar to a sublevel in leveldb).
If you just use
dat.put and
dat.get it will use the default dataset (equaivalent of doing
dat.dataset().
stream = db.createReadStream([options])
Stream out values of the dat. Returns a readable stream.
stream = db.createWriteStream([options])
Stream in values to the dat. Returns a writable stream.
dataset - the dataset to store the data in
message - a human readable message string to store with the metadata for the changes made by the write stream
transaction - boolean, default false. if true everything written to the write stream will be stored as 1 transaction in the history
batchSize - default
128, the group size used to write to the underlying leveldown batch write. this also determines how many nodes end up in the graph (higher batch size = less nodes)
valueEncoding - override the value encoding set on the dat-core instance
When you write data to the write stream, it must look like this:
{
type: // 'put' or 'del'
key: // key
value: // value
}
stream = db.createFileReadStream(key, [options])
Read a file stored under the key specified. Returns a binary read stream.
stream = db.createFileWriteStream(key, [options])
Write a file to be stored under the key specified. Returns a binary write stream.
stream = db.createPushStream([options])
Create a replication stream that both pushes changes to another dat
stream = db.createPullStream([options])
Create a replication stream that both pulls changes from another dat
stream = db.createReplicationStream([options])
Create a replication stream that both pulls and pushes
stream = db.createChangesStream([options])
Get a stream of changes happening to the dat. These changes are ONLY guaranteed to be ordered locally.
stream = db.heads()
Get a stream of heads in the underlying dat graph.
stream = db.layers()
Get a stream of layers in the dat.
A layer will added if both you and a remote make changes to the dat and you then pull the remote's changes.
They can also happen if you checkout a prevision revision and make changes.
stream = db.diff(branch1, branch2)
Compare two or more branches with each other. The stream will emit key,value pairs that conflict across the branches
stream = db.merge(branch1, branch2)
Returns a merge stream. You should write key,value pairs to this stream that conflicts across the branches (see the compare method above).
Once you end this stream the branches will be merged assuming the don't contain conflicting keys anymore.
anotherDat = db.checkout(ref)
Checkout an older revision of the dat. This is useful if you want to pin your data to a point in time.
db.put('hello', 'world', function () {
var oldHash = db.head
db.put('hello', 'verden', function () {
var oldDb = db.checkout(oldHash)
oldDb.get('hello', function (err, result) {
console.log(result) // contains 'hello' -> 'world'
})
db.get('hello', function (err, result) {
console.log(result) // contains 'hello' -> 'verden'
})
})
})
If you want to make this checkout persistent, i.e. your default head, set the
{persistent: true} option
var anotherDat = db.checkout(someHead, {persistent: true})
anotherDat.on('ready', function () {
// someHash if your default head now if you create a new dat instance
})
To reset your persistent head to the previous use
db.checkout(false, {persistent: true})
Wherever you can specify
valueEncoding, in addition to the built in string types you can also pass in an object with
encode and
decode methods.
For example, here is the implementation of the built-in JSON encoder:
var json = {
encode: function (obj) {
return new Buffer(JSON.stringify(obj))
},
decode: function (buf) {
return JSON.parse(buf.toString())
}
}
MIT