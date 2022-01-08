Dask JupyterLab Extension

This package provides a JupyterLab extension to manage Dask clusters, as well as embed Dask's dashboard plots directly into JupyterLab panes.

Explanatory Video (5 minutes)

Requirements

JupyterLab >= 1.0 distributed >= 1.24.1

Installation

To install the Dask JupyterLab extension you will need to have JupyterLab installed. For JupyterLab < 3.0, you will also need Node.js version >= 12. These are available through a variety of sources. One source common to Python users is the conda package manager.

conda install jupyterlab conda install -c conda-forge nodejs

JupyterLab 3.0 or greater

You should be able to install this extension with pip or conda, and start using it immediately, e.g.

pip install dask-labextension

JupyterLab 2.x

This extension includes both client-side and server-side components. Prior to JupyterLab 3.0 these needed to be installed separately, with node available on the machine.

The server-side component can be installed via pip or conda-forge:

pip install dask_labextension

conda install -c conda-forge dask-labextension

You then build the client-side extension into JupyterLab with:

jupyter labextension install dask-labextension

If you are running Notebook 5.2 or earlier, enable the server extension by running

jupyter serverextension enable --py --sys-prefix dask_labextension

Configuration of Dask cluster management

This extension has the ability to launch and manage several kinds of Dask clusters, including local clusters and kubernetes clusters. Options for how to launch these clusters are set via the dask configuration system, typically a .yml file on disk.

By default the extension launches a LocalCluster , for which the configuration is:

labextension: factory: module: 'dask.distributed' class: 'LocalCluster' args: [] kwargs: {} default: workers: null adapt: null initial: []

In this configuration, factory gives the module, class name, and arguments needed to create the cluster. The default key describes the initial number of workers for the cluster, as well as whether it is adaptive. The initial key gives a list of initial clusters to start upon launch of the notebook server.

In addition to LocalCluster , this extension has been used to launch several other Dask cluster objects, a few examples of which are:

A SLURM cluster, using

labextension: factory: module: 'dask_jobqueue' class: 'SLURMCluster' args: [] kwargs: {}

A PBS cluster, using

labextension: factory: module: 'dask_jobqueue' class: 'PBSCluster' args: [] kwargs: {}

A Kubernetes cluster, using

labextension: factory: module: dask_kubernetes class: KubeCluster args: [] kwargs: {}

Development install

As described in the JupyterLab documentation for a development install of the labextension you can run the following in this directory:

jlpm jlpm build jupyter labextension develop . --overwrite

To rebuild the extension:

jlpm build

You should then be able to refresh the JupyterLab page and it will pick up the changes to the extension.

To run an editable install of the server extension, run

pip install -e . jupyter serverextension enable --sys-prefix dask_labextension

Publishing

This application is distributed as two subpackages.

The JupyterLab frontend part is published to npm, and the server-side part to PyPI.

Releases for both packages are done with the jlpm tool, git and Travis CI.

Note: Package versions are not prefixed with the letter v . You will need to disable this.

jlpm config set version-tag-prefix ""

Making a release