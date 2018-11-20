openbase logo
das

dashify

by Jon Schlinkert
2.0.0 (see all)

Convert a string to a dash-separated string (kebab case). Works with camelcase, pascalcase, space-separated, etc.

Readme

dashify

Convert a camelcase or space-separated string to a dash-separated string. ~12 sloc, fast, supports diacritics.

Please consider following this project's author, Jon Schlinkert, and consider starring the project to show your ❤️ and support.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save dashify

Why another dashify lib?

Most slugify libs cover way too many corner cases and are bloated and slow as a result. I made this as a fast and light alternative (it even supports diacritics in ~12 sloc).

Usage

var dashify = require('dashify');

console.log(dashify('fooBar'));
//=> 'foo-bar'

console.log(dashify('fooBarBaz'));
//=> 'foo-bar-baz'

console.log(dashify('foo bar'));
//=> 'foo-bar'

console.log(dashify('foo barBaz'));
//=> 'foo-bar-baz'

console.log(dashify('foo barBaz quux'));
//=> 'foo-bar-baz-quux'

console.log(dashify('São Tomé and Príncipe'));
//=> 'são-tomé-and-príncipe'

options.condense

Type: boolean

Default: undefined

Condense multiple consecutive dashes to one.

console.log(dashify('Foo----Bar'));
//=> 'foo----bar'

console.log(dashify('Foo----Bar', {condense: true}));
//=> 'foo-bar'

About

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

Running Tests

Running and reviewing unit tests is a great way to get familiarized with a library and its API. You can install dependencies and run tests with the following command:

$ npm install && npm test
Building docs

(This project's readme.md is generated by verb, please don't edit the readme directly. Any changes to the readme must be made in the .verb.md readme template.)

To generate the readme, run the following command:

$ npm install -g verbose/verb#dev verb-generate-readme && verb

Other awesome string libs you might like:

Contributors

CommitsContributor
23jonschlinkert
1der-On
1jeffreypriebe

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2018, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.

This file was generated by verb-generate-readme, v0.8.0, on November 19, 2018.

