Convert a camelcase or space-separated string to a dash-separated string. ~12 sloc, fast, supports diacritics.
Install with npm:
$ npm install --save dashify
Most slugify libs cover way too many corner cases and are bloated and slow as a result. I made this as a fast and light alternative (it even supports diacritics in ~12 sloc).
var dashify = require('dashify');
console.log(dashify('fooBar'));
//=> 'foo-bar'
console.log(dashify('fooBarBaz'));
//=> 'foo-bar-baz'
console.log(dashify('foo bar'));
//=> 'foo-bar'
console.log(dashify('foo barBaz'));
//=> 'foo-bar-baz'
console.log(dashify('foo barBaz quux'));
//=> 'foo-bar-baz-quux'
console.log(dashify('São Tomé and Príncipe'));
//=> 'são-tomé-and-príncipe'
Type:
boolean
Default:
undefined
Condense multiple consecutive dashes to one.
console.log(dashify('Foo----Bar'));
//=> 'foo----bar'
console.log(dashify('Foo----Bar', {condense: true}));
//=> 'foo-bar'
