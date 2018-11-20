dashify

Convert a camelcase or space-separated string to a dash-separated string. ~12 sloc, fast, supports diacritics.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save dashify

Why another dashify lib?

Most slugify libs cover way too many corner cases and are bloated and slow as a result. I made this as a fast and light alternative (it even supports diacritics in ~12 sloc).

Usage

var dashify = require ( 'dashify' ); console .log(dashify( 'fooBar' )); console .log(dashify( 'fooBarBaz' )); console .log(dashify( 'foo bar' )); console .log(dashify( 'foo barBaz' )); console .log(dashify( 'foo barBaz quux' )); console .log(dashify( 'São Tomé and Príncipe' ));

Type: boolean

Default: undefined

Condense multiple consecutive dashes to one.

console .log(dashify( 'Foo----Bar' )); console .log(dashify( 'Foo----Bar' , { condense : true }));

