metrics

Simple and pluggable business metrics. It makes internal reporting much easier.

Segment uses metrics as an internal API to power our dashboards, auto-updating spreadsheets, and other admin services.

var Metrics = require ( 'metrics' ); Metrics() .every( '5m' , charges( 'stripe-key' )) .every( '10m' , subscriptions( 'stripe-key' )) .every( '1h' , helpscout( 'helpscout-key' )) .use( function ( metrics ) { metrics.on( 'stripe mrr' , function ( metric ) { geckoboard( 'widget-id' ).number(metric.latest())); }); });

Plugins add their own metrics using keys like stripe charges last 30 days . Each company can customize their reporting by writing their own plugins.

The code above calculates revenue and support metrics that can then be visualized with a dashboard, like Geckoboard:

It's easy to get started: there's already plugins for Stripe, Helpscout, AWS, Close.io and its super easy to build your own.

It separates data and views: separate raw data from how its presented.

It helps your team achieve consistency: instead of defining KPIs using whatever source is easiest (like your database, Google Analytics, KISSMetrics, etc), you use one source and stay consistent.

It's dashboard agnostic: so you can use Geckoboard, Ducksboard, Leftronic, or your own internal dashboard.

Its an internal metrics API: Segment uses the metrics-express plugin to serve our metrics to other internal services (like admin tools and auto-updating spreadsheets).

Installation

npm install segmentio/metrics

How does it work?

Metrics is super simple. Plugins write data into a key value store, and other plugins then send that data to dashboards or other reporting tools.

A plugin can learn about how much you're making on Stripe, and make that data available:

var stripe = require ( 'stripe' )(key); module .exports = function ( metrics ) { stripe.charges.list( function ( err, charges ) { metrics.set( 'stripe charges' , charges.length); }); };

and another plugin can push the data to a geckoboard:

var geckoboard = require ( 'geckobard' )( 'api-key' ); module .exports = function ( metrics ) { metrics.on( 'stripe charges' , function ( metric ) { geckoboard( 'widget-id' ).number(metric.latest()); }); }

and now you have your first dashboard.

Metrics() .every( '5m' , charges) .use(dashboard);

Plugins

Existing plugins for metrics can tell you:

metrics-aws-billing - how much your AWS hosting costs

metrics-helpscout - how many active Helpscout support tickets you have, and who they're assigned to

metrics-stripe-charges - how much money you're making every month (and today!)

metrics-stripe-subscriptions - how much subscriptions you have, and how much recurring revenue you're generating

metrics-express - serves your metrics as an HTTP API using an express subapp

metrics-closeio - information about your leads and opportunities in Close.io

It's normal for every company to care about different metrics. If your plugin can help others do easier reporting, pull request this Readme.md to add your own plugin to this list.

API

At its core, metrics is a simple key value store. Plugins put data into a hashtable, and other plugins then use that data to update dashboards, send emails, or really anything you want.

new Metrics()

Create a new Metrics instance.

Set a key / value pair at a timestamp for a Metric. If no timestamp is provided, current time is assumed.

Get a Metric at key .

Get a list of keys.

Add a metrics plugin to run on an interval .

var metrics = new Metrics() .every( '5m' , function ( metrics ) { metrics.set( 'mrr' , 1000 ); metrics.set( 'arr' , 1000 * 12 ); });

Listen for when one or more keys become available.

var metrics = new Metrics() .every( '5m' , function ( metrics ) { metrics.set( 'mrr' , 1000 ); metrics.set( 'arr' , 1000 * 12 ); }); metrics.on( 'mrr' , 'arr' , function ( mrr, arr ) { console .log( 'mrr update: ' + mrr.latest() + ', arr: ' + arr.latest()); });

Add a plugin that consumes metrics data.

new Metrics() .every( '5m' , function ( metrics ) { metrics.set( 'mrr' , 1000 ); metrics.set( 'arr' , 1000 * 12 ); }) .use( function ( metrics ) { metrics.on( 'mrr' , 'arr' , function ( mrr, arr ) { console .log( 'mrr update: ' + mrr.latest() + ', arr: ' + arr.latest()); }); });

new Metric()

A Metric instance wraps a single metric key .

var m = new Metric() .set( 42 , new Date ( 1388563200000 )) .set( 57 , new Date ( 1389168000000 )); m.latest()

Set a metric value at a timestamp . If there's no timestamp provided, the current time will be used.

var m = new Metric().set( 68 ); m.latest();

Return an array of timestamps for which this timestamp has recorded values.

[ ISODate( 'Wed Jan 07 2015 12:14:16 GMT-0800 (PST)' ), new Date ( 'Tue Jan 06 2015 12:14:16 GMT-0800 (PST)' ) ]

Return a map of the timestamps to values that are recorded for this metric.

{ '1420661709503' : 35 '1420660609503' : 24 }

Get the latest recorded metric value.

Return the value from date , accepting any valid date.js input or a Date object.

m.from( new Date ( '1/4/2015' )) m.from( 'now' ) m.from( '10 minutes from now' ) m.from( 'at 5pm' ) m.from( 'at 12:30' ) m.from( 'at 23:35' ) m.from( 'tuesday at 9am' ) m.from( 'monday at 1:00am' ) m.from( 'last monday at 1:00am' ) m.from( 'yesterday at 12:30am' ) m.from( '2 weeks from wednesday' ) m.from( 'tomorrow night at 9' ) m.from( 'tomorrow afternoon' ) m.from( 'this morning at 9' ) m.from( '2 years from yesterday at 5pm' ) m.from( 'last month' ) m.from( 'at 12:30' ) m.from( 'tuesday at 9' ) m.from( 'tomorrow at 15' )

You can also pass a second optional argument window to .from(date, window) . The window controls the distance by which a timestamp can differ from the desired date to still be acceptible.

For example, metric.from('2 months ago', 1000*60*60*24) says that we want the metric value from 2 months ago but we'll accept anything from 2 months ago - 1 day to 2 months ago + 1 day .

License