dash-table-experiments

by plotly
0.6.0 (see all)

NO LONGER SUPPORTED - use https://github.com/plotly/dash-table instead

Popularity

Downloads/wk

408

GitHub Stars

176

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

10

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

No reviews found

Readme

dash-table-experiments

THIS PACKAGE IS NO LONGER SUPPORTED

If you are looking for a first class data table component for Dash head on over to https://github.com/plotly/dash-table and check out the documentation https://dash.plot.ly/datatable.

Usage

# Install 
$ pip install dash-table-experiments

Usage with Callbacks

Per this Dash community answer, to use callbacks with dash-table-experiments there are two key steps (for a full working example see usage-callback.py):

# 1. Declare the table in app.layout
dt.DataTable(
    rows=[{}], # initialise the rows
    row_selectable=True,
    filterable=True,
    sortable=True,
    selected_row_indices=[],
    id='datatable'
)

# 2. Update rows in a callback
@app.callback(Output('datatable', 'rows'), [Input('field-dropdown', 'value')])
def update_datatable(user_selection):
    """
    For user selections, return the relevant table
    """
    if user_selection == 'Summary':
        return DATA.to_dict('records')
    else:
        return SOMEOTHERDATA.to_dict('records')

Usage with Graphs

This example demonstrates the user's ability to select data points either in the table which updates the plot, or in the reverse, select points on the graph which updates the selection on the table. For a full working example see usage.py.

Usage Enabling Edits to a Table

Enable edits to a table which updates other objects e.g. a graph. For a full working example see usage-editable.py

No reviews found
Be the first to rate

