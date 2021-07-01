A clappr playback to play dash based on the amazing shaka-player.

Changelog

supports closed caption (subtitles)

Demo

Usage

< html > < head > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/clappr/clappr@latest/dist/clappr.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/clappr/dash-shaka-playback@latest/dist/dash-shaka-playback.js" > </ script > </ head > < body > < div id = "player" > </ div > < script > var player = new Clappr.Player( { source: '//storage.googleapis.com/shaka-demo-assets/angel-one/dash.mpd' , plugins: [DashShakaPlayback], shakaConfiguration: { preferredAudioLanguage: 'pt-BR' , streaming: { rebufferingGoal: 15 } }, shakaOnBeforeLoad: function (shaka_player) { }, parentId: '#player' }); </ script > </ body > </ html >

DRM

If need to protect your content (DRM) you must use the shakaConfiguration following the shaka configuration need.

License Wrapping

If need to wrap DRM license requests or responses you use shakaOnBeforeLoad following shaka License Wrapping guide.

Development

Install yarn:

https://yarnpkg.com/lang/en/docs/install/

Install dependencies:

yarn install

Run dev. server :

yarn start

By default, dev. server is listening on http://0.0.0.0:8080 .

Build plugin:

yarn dist

By default, Shaka player is bundled with plugin. A "lightweight" version of this plugin, without shaka player bundled, dash-shaka-playback-external.min.js is available.

"extra" features

This playback offers you an API for handling with: audio, video and text tracks.

selectTrack(track) textTracks() audioTracks() videoTracks()

For the older versions check