A clappr playback to play dash based on the amazing shaka-player.
CDN JSDELIVR: https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/clappr/dash-shaka-playback@latest/dist/dash-shaka-playback.js
CDNJS: https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/dash-shaka-playback/2.0.5/dash-shaka-playback.js
<html>
<head>
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/clappr/clappr@latest/dist/clappr.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/clappr/dash-shaka-playback@latest/dist/dash-shaka-playback.js"></script>
</head>
<body>
<div id="player"></div>
<script>
var player = new Clappr.Player(
{
source: '//storage.googleapis.com/shaka-demo-assets/angel-one/dash.mpd',
plugins: [DashShakaPlayback],
shakaConfiguration: {
preferredAudioLanguage: 'pt-BR',
streaming: {
rebufferingGoal: 15
}
},
shakaOnBeforeLoad: function(shaka_player) {
// shaka_player.getNetworkingEngine().registerRequestFilter() ...
},
parentId: '#player'
});
</script>
</body>
</html>
If need to protect your content (DRM) you must use the
shakaConfiguration following the shaka configuration need.
If need to wrap DRM license requests or responses you use
shakaOnBeforeLoad following shaka License Wrapping guide.
Install yarn:
https://yarnpkg.com/lang/en/docs/install/
Install dependencies:
yarn install
Run dev. server :
yarn start
By default, dev. server is listening on
http://0.0.0.0:8080.
Build plugin:
yarn dist
By default, Shaka player is bundled with plugin. A "lightweight" version of this plugin, without shaka player bundled,
dash-shaka-playback-external.min.js is available.
This playback offers you an API for handling with: audio, video and text tracks.
selectTrack(track)
textTracks()
audioTracks()
videoTracks()