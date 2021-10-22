openbase logo
dash-daq

by plotly
0.5.0 (see all)

Control components for Dash

npm
GitHub
Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

439

GitHub Stars

125

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

29

Package

Dependencies

17

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

dash_daq

DAQ components for Dash.

Docs: https://dash.plotly.com/dash-daq

Installation

pip install dash_daq

(Or for Python 3, pip3 install dash_daq)

Getting started for contributors

The source code and all the subsequent changes should be done inside src folder/directory.

Create a python virtual environment and activate it. inside that virtual enviornment

pip install dash
pip install pyyaml

This will install necessary build tools for building and testing library.

# Clone this repository
git clone https://github.com/plotly/dash-daq.git

# Install dependencies
$ npm install --also=dev

# Watch source for changes and build to `lib/`
$ npm start

Documentation

Component API documentation can be found at https://dash.plotly.com/dash-daq

Development

Demo server

You can start up a demo development server to see a demo of the rendered components:

$ npm run dash-demo

You have to maintain the list of components in demo/Demo.react.js.

Code quality and tests

To run lint and unit tests:

$ npm run test

Testing your components in Dash

  1. Build development bundle to lib/
$ npm run start
  1. Install module locally (after every change) in virtual environment
# Generate metadata, and install the daq pacakage locally for testing

$ npm run install-local
  1. Run the Dash demo
$ npm run dash-demo

Installing python package locally

Before publishing to PyPi, you can test installing the module locally:

# Install in `site-packages` on your machine
$ yarn run install-local

Uninstalling python package locally

$ yarn run uninstall-local

Producing a new release as a tarball

vim dash_daq/version.py # and increase it to X.X.X
rm -rf node_modules dist build lib
yarn install
yarn build-tarball
ls dist/dash_daq-X.X.X.tar.gz # this is your tarball

Demo applications

