DAQ components for Dash.
Docs: https://dash.plotly.com/dash-daq
pip install dash_daq
(Or for Python 3,
pip3 install dash_daq)
The source code and all the subsequent changes should be done inside
src folder/directory.
Create a python virtual environment and activate it. inside that virtual enviornment
pip install dash
pip install pyyaml
This will install necessary build tools for building and testing library.
# Clone this repository
git clone https://github.com/plotly/dash-daq.git
# Install dependencies
$ npm install --also=dev
# Watch source for changes and build to `lib/`
$ npm start
Component API documentation can be found at https://dash.plotly.com/dash-daq
You can start up a demo development server to see a demo of the rendered components:
$ npm run dash-demo
You have to maintain the list of components in
demo/Demo.react.js.
$ npm run test
lib/
$ npm run start
# Generate metadata, and install the daq pacakage locally for testing
$ npm run install-local
$ npm run dash-demo
Before publishing to PyPi, you can test installing the module locally:
# Install in `site-packages` on your machine
$ yarn run install-local
$ yarn run uninstall-local
vim dash_daq/version.py # and increase it to X.X.X
rm -rf node_modules dist build lib
yarn install
yarn build-tarball
ls dist/dash_daq-X.X.X.tar.gz # this is your tarball