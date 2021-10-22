DAQ components for Dash.

Docs: https://dash.plotly.com/dash-daq

Installation

pip install dash_daq

(Or for Python 3, pip3 install dash_daq )

Getting started for contributors

The source code and all the subsequent changes should be done inside src folder/directory.

Create a python virtual environment and activate it. inside that virtual enviornment

pip install dash pip install pyyaml

This will install necessary build tools for building and testing library.

git clone https://github.com/plotly/dash-daq.git $ npm install --also=dev $ npm start

Documentation

Component API documentation can be found at https://dash.plotly.com/dash-daq

Development

Demo server

You can start up a demo development server to see a demo of the rendered components:

$ npm run dash-demo

You have to maintain the list of components in demo/Demo.react.js .

Code quality and tests

To run lint and unit tests:

$ npm run test

Testing your components in Dash

Build development bundle to lib/

$ npm run start

Install module locally (after every change) in virtual environment

$ npm run install-local

Run the Dash demo

$ npm run dash-demo

Installing python package locally

Before publishing to PyPi, you can test installing the module locally:

$ yarn run install-local

Uninstalling python package locally

$ yarn run uninstall-local

Producing a new release as a tarball

vim dash_daq/version.py rm -rf node_modules dist build lib yarn install yarn build-tarball ls dist/dash_daq-X.X.X.tar.gz

Demo applications