Dash Cytoscape

A Dash component library for creating interactive and customizable networks in Python, wrapped around Cytoscape.js.

Getting Started in Python

Prerequisites

Make sure that dash and its dependent libraries are correctly installed:

pip install dash

If you want to install the latest versions, check out the Dash docs on installation.

Usage

Install the library using pip :

pip install dash-cytoscape

Create the following example inside an app.py file:

import dash import dash_cytoscape as cyto import dash_html_components as html app = dash.Dash(__name__) app.layout = html.Div([ cyto.Cytoscape( id= 'cytoscape' , elements=[ { 'data' : { 'id' : 'one' , 'label' : 'Node 1' }, 'position' : { 'x' : 50 , 'y' : 50 }}, { 'data' : { 'id' : 'two' , 'label' : 'Node 2' }, 'position' : { 'x' : 200 , 'y' : 200 }}, { 'data' : { 'source' : 'one' , 'target' : 'two' , 'label' : 'Node 1 to 2' }} ], layout={ 'name' : 'preset' } ) ]) if __name__ == '__main__' : app.run_server(debug= True )

External layouts

You can also add external layouts. Use the cyto.load_extra_layouts() function to get started:

import dash import dash_cytoscape as cyto import dash_html_components as html cyto.load_extra_layouts() app = dash.Dash(__name__) app.layout = html.Div([ cyto.Cytoscape(...) ])

Calling cyto.load_extra_layouts() also enables generating SVG images.

Getting Started in R

Prerequisites

install.packages(c( "devtools" , "dash" ))

Usage

Install the library using devtools:

devtools ::install_github( "plotly/dash-cytoscape" )

Create the following example inside an app.R file:

library (dash) library (dashHtmlComponents) library (dashCytoscape) app <- Dash$new() app$layout( htmlDiv( list( cytoCytoscape( id = 'cytoscape-two-nodes' , layout = list( 'name' = 'preset' ), style = list( 'width' = '100%' , 'height' = '400px' ), elements = list( list( 'data' = list( 'id' = 'one' , 'label' = 'Node 1' ), 'position' = list( 'x' = 75 , 'y' = 75 )), list( 'data' = list( 'id' = 'two' , 'label' = 'Node 2' ), 'position' = list( 'x' = 200 , 'y' = 200 )), list( 'data' = list( 'source' = 'one' , 'target' = 'two' )) ) ) ) ) ) app$run_server()

Documentation

The Dash Cytoscape User Guide contains everything you need to know about the library. It contains useful examples, functioning code, and is fully interactive. You can also use the component reference for a complete and concise specification of the API.

To learn more about the core Dash components and how to use callbacks, view the Dash documentation.

For supplementary information about the underlying Javascript API, view the Cytoscape.js documentation.

Contributing

Make sure that you have read and understood our code of conduct, then head over to CONTRIBUTING to get started.

Testing

Instructions on how to run tests are given in CONTRIBUTING.md.

License

Dash, Cytoscape.js and Dash Cytoscape are licensed under MIT. Please view LICENSE for more details.

See https://plotly.com/dash/support for ways to get in touch.

Acknowledgments

Huge thanks to the Cytoscape Consortium and the Cytoscape.js team for their contribution in making such a complete API for creating interactive networks. This library would not have been possible without their massive work!

The Pull Request and Issue Templates were inspired from the scikit-learn project.

Gallery

Dynamically expand elements

Code | Demo

Code | Demo

Automatically generate interactive phylogeny trees

Code | Demo

Create your own stylesheet

Code | Demo

Use event callbacks

Code | Demo

Use external layouts

Code

Use export graph as image

Code

Make graph responsive

Code

For an extended gallery, visit the demos' readme.