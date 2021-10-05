As of Dash 2, the development of dash-core-components has been moved to the main Dash repo
This package exists for backward compatibility
This package provides the core React component suite for Dash.
The
dash package contains some tools to build components and drive the bundles build process.
To avoid the circular dependency situation, we don't add
dash as a required install in the
dash-core-components setup.
But, in order to do development locally, you need to install
dash before everything.
# it's recommended to install your python packages in a virtualenv
# python 2
$ pip install virtualenv --user && virtualenv venv && . venv/bin/activate
# python 3
$ python -m venv venv && . venv/bin/activate
# make sure dash is installed with dev and testing dependencies
$ pip install dash[dev,testing] # in some shells you need \ to escape []
# run the build process
$ npm i --ignore-scripts && npm run build
# install dcc in editable mode
$ pip install -e .
You can run the Selenium integration tests with the
npm test
Run the build watcher by running $ npm run build:watch
Run the dash layout you want to test
# Import dash_core_components to your layout, then run it:
$ python my_dash_layout.py
$ npm run uninstall-local
There's an npm script that will handle publish, provided you have the right credentials. You can run it by running
$ npm run publish-all
See the Publishing New Components/Features section of the Contributing guide for step-by-step instructions on publishing new components.
See the dash-component-boilerplate repo for more information.