Notice

As of Dash 2, the development of dash-core-components has been moved to the main Dash repo

This package exists for backward compatibility

Dash Core Components

This package provides the core React component suite for Dash.

Development

The dash package contains some tools to build components and drive the bundles build process. To avoid the circular dependency situation, we don't add dash as a required install in the dash-core-components setup. But, in order to do development locally, you need to install dash before everything.

Install the dependencies with:

$ pip install virtualenv --user && virtualenv venv && . venv/bin/activate $ python -m venv venv && . venv/bin/activate $ pip install dash[dev,testing] $ npm i --ignore-scripts && npm run build $ pip install -e .

Code quality and tests

To run integration tests (test_integration.py)

You can run the Selenium integration tests with the

npm test

Testing your components in Dash

Run the build watcher by running $ npm run build:watch Run the dash layout you want to test $ python my_dash_layout.py

Uninstalling python package locally

$ npm run uninstall-local

Publishing

There's an npm script that will handle publish, provided you have the right credentials. You can run it by running

$ npm run publish-all

See the Publishing New Components/Features section of the Contributing guide for step-by-step instructions on publishing new components.

Dash Component Boilerplate

See the dash-component-boilerplate repo for more information.

Big Thanks

Cross-browser Testing Powered by