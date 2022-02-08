Bootstrap components for Plotly Dash
dash-bootstrap-components is a library of Bootstrap components for use with Plotly Dash, that makes it easier to build consistently styled Dash apps with complex, responsive layouts.
You can install dash-bootstrap-components with
pip:
pip install dash-bootstrap-components
You can also install dash-bootstrap-components with
conda through the
conda-forge channel:
conda install -c conda-forge dash-bootstrap-components
You can now use dash-bootstrap-components with Dash for R! To get started make sure you have the devtools library installed
install.packages("devtools")
You can then install dash-bootstrap-components from the
r-release branch of this repository.
library(devtools)
install_github('facultyai/dash-bootstrap-components@r-release')
Check out the docs for more details
You can also use dash-bootstrap-components with Dash.jl! Install with
pkg> add DashBootstrapComponents
Check out the docs for more details
To use dash-bootstrap-components you must do two things:
dash-bootstrap-components doesn't come with CSS included. This is to give you the freedom to use any Bootstrap v5 stylesheet of your choice. This means however that in order for the components to be styled properly, you must link to a stylesheet yourself.
For convenience, links to BootstrapCDN for each theme are
available through the
themes module, which can be used as follows:
import dash
import dash_bootstrap_components as dbc
app = dash.Dash(external_stylesheets=[dbc.themes.BOOTSTRAP])
For more information on how to link local or external CSS, check out the Dash documentation.
With CSS linked, you can start building your app's layout with our Bootstrap components. See our documentation for a full list of available components, which include:
... and many more.
We welcome contributions to dash-bootstrap-components. If you find a bug or something is unclear please submit a bug report, if you have ideas for new features please feel free to make a feature request.
If you would like to submit a pull request, please read our contributing guide, which contains instructions on how to build and install dash-bootstrap-components locally, how to check your code will pass our linting checks, and how to submit the pull request itself.
Code and documentation is copyright Faculty Science Ltd. 2018-2022, and released under the Apache 2.0 license