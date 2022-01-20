Dash Bio is a suite of bioinformatics components built to work with Dash.
Announcement: https://medium.com/@plotlygraphs/announcing-dash-bio-ed8835d5da0c
Demo: https://dash-gallery.plotly.host/Portal/?search=Bioinformatics
Documentation: https://dash.plotly.com/dash-bio
The Dash Bio components each fall into one of three categories:
It's easy to add a fully interactive chromosomal, molecular or genomic visualization to your Dash app by simply including the Dash Bio component into your app layout as follows:
import urllib.request as urlreq
from dash import Dash, html
import dash_bio as dashbio
app = Dash(__name__)
data = urlreq.urlopen(
'https://raw.githubusercontent.com/plotly/dash-bio-docs-files/master/alignment_viewer_p53.fasta'
).read().decode('utf-8')
app.layout = html.Div([
dashbio.AlignmentChart(
id='my-default-alignment-viewer',
data=data
)
])
if __name__ == '__main__':
app.run_server(debug=True)
See the Dash Bio documentation for more components and examples.
Create a virtual environment:
The following steps require a virtual environment tool to be installed on your computer:
pip install virtualenv
a. On macOS and Linux:
python3 -m venv env
b. On Windows, enter:
py -m venv env
Activate your new environment:
a. On macOS and Linux, enter:
source env/bin/activate
b. On Windows, enter:
.\env\Scripts\activate
Install required libraries (make sure you have pip installed with
pip help):
pip install dash dash-bio pandas numpy Jupyterlab
To run Dash inside Jupyter lab:
a. Install jupyter-dash:
pip install jupyter-dash
b. Enter
jupyter lab build
(Note: This step requires Node.js and NPM installed on yourcomputer. To check if Node and NPM are installed, enter
node -v and
npm -v in your terminal. For install instructions see nodejs.org.
To display Plotly figures in JupyterLab:
pip install jupyterlab "ipywidgets>=7.5”
jupyter labextension install jupyterlab-plotly@4.14.3
Start JupyterLab by typing:
jupyter lab
Important: JupyterLab must be run within the virtual environment that was previously activated.
For more on running a Dash app in Jupyter Lab visit Getting Started with Jupyter Dash.
Learn more about Dash at https://plotly.com/products/dash/.
If you would like to contribute to this repository, or run demo apps and tests, please refer to the contributing guidelines.