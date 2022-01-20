Dash Bio

Dash Bio is a suite of bioinformatics components built to work with Dash.

Announcement: https://medium.com/@plotlygraphs/announcing-dash-bio-ed8835d5da0c

Demo: https://dash-gallery.plotly.host/Portal/?search=Bioinformatics

Documentation: https://dash.plotly.com/dash-bio

Components

The Dash Bio components each fall into one of three categories:

Custom chart types

Sequence analysis tools

3D rendering tools

Custom chart types

Dash Circos

Dash Clustergram

Dash Manhattan Plot

Dash Needle Plot

Dash Volcano Plot

Dash Alignment Chart

Dash Onco Print

Dash Forna Container

Dash Sequence Viewer

Dash Mol2D

Dash Mol3D

Dash Speck

Dash Ngl

Using Dash Bio

It's easy to add a fully interactive chromosomal, molecular or genomic visualization to your Dash app by simply including the Dash Bio component into your app layout as follows:

import urllib.request as urlreq from dash import Dash, html import dash_bio as dashbio app = Dash(__name__) data = urlreq.urlopen( 'https://raw.githubusercontent.com/plotly/dash-bio-docs-files/master/alignment_viewer_p53.fasta' ).read().decode( 'utf-8' ) app.layout = html.Div([ dashbio.AlignmentChart( id= 'my-default-alignment-viewer' , data=data ) ]) if __name__ == '__main__' : app.run_server(debug= True )

See the Dash Bio documentation for more components and examples.

Run Dash Bio in a JupyterLab environment

Create a virtual environment: The following steps require a virtual environment tool to be installed on your computer: pip install virtualenv a. On macOS and Linux: python3 -m venv env b. On Windows, enter: py -m venv env Activate your new environment: a. On macOS and Linux, enter: source env/bin/activate b. On Windows, enter: .\env\Scripts\activate Install required libraries (make sure you have pip installed with pip help ):

pip install dash dash-bio pandas numpy Jupyterlab

To run Dash inside Jupyter lab: a. Install jupyter-dash: pip install jupyter-dash b. Enter jupyter lab build (Note: This step requires Node.js and NPM installed on yourcomputer. To check if Node and NPM are installed, enter node -v and npm -v in your terminal. For install instructions see nodejs.org. To display Plotly figures in JupyterLab:

pip install jupyterlab "ipywidgets>=7.5” jupyter labextension install jupyterlab-plotly@4.14.3

Start JupyterLab by typing: jupyter lab Important: JupyterLab must be run within the virtual environment that was previously activated.

For more on running a Dash app in Jupyter Lab visit Getting Started with Jupyter Dash.

Dash

Learn more about Dash at https://plotly.com/products/dash/.

Contributing and Local Development

If you would like to contribute to this repository, or run demo apps and tests, please refer to the contributing guidelines.