walk an AST, quickly

Install

npm install dash-ast

Usage

var dashAst = require ( 'dash-ast' ) var isIdentifier = require ( 'estree-is-identifier' ) var deps = [] dashAst(ast, function ( node, parent ) { if (node.type === 'CallExpression' && isIdentifier(node.callee, 'require' )) { deps.push(node.arguments[ 0 ]) } })

API

Call callback(node, parent) on each node in ast . This does a preorder traversal, i.e. callback receives child nodes after the parent node.

dashAst(ast, { enter, leave })

Call enter(node, parent) on each node in ast before traversing its children, and call leave(enter, parent) on each node after traversing its children. If a node does not have children, enter() and leave() are called immediately after each other.

License

Apache-2.0