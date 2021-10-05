openbase logo
dash-ast

by Renée Kooi
2.0.1 (see all)

walk an AST, quickly

1.9M

9

4mos ago

2

0

Apache-2.0

DefinitelyTyped

No?

Readme

dash-ast

walk an AST, quickly

npm travis standard

Install

npm install dash-ast

Usage

var dashAst = require('dash-ast')
var isIdentifier = require('estree-is-identifier')

var deps = []
dashAst(ast, function (node, parent) {
  if (node.type === 'CallExpression' && isIdentifier(node.callee, 'require')) {
    deps.push(node.arguments[0])
  }
})

API

dashAst(ast, callback)

Call callback(node, parent) on each node in ast. This does a preorder traversal, i.e. callback receives child nodes after the parent node.

dashAst(ast, { enter, leave })

Call enter(node, parent) on each node in ast before traversing its children, and call leave(enter, parent) on each node after traversing its children. If a node does not have children, enter() and leave() are called immediately after each other.

License

Apache-2.0

