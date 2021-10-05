walk an AST, quickly
npm install dash-ast
var dashAst = require('dash-ast')
var isIdentifier = require('estree-is-identifier')
var deps = []
dashAst(ast, function (node, parent) {
if (node.type === 'CallExpression' && isIdentifier(node.callee, 'require')) {
deps.push(node.arguments[0])
}
})
dashAst(ast, callback)
Call
callback(node, parent) on each node in
ast. This does a preorder traversal, i.e.
callback receives child nodes after the parent node.
dashAst(ast, { enter, leave })
Call
enter(node, parent) on each node in
ast before traversing its children, and call
leave(enter, parent) on each node after traversing its children. If a node does not have children,
enter() and
leave() are called immediately after each other.