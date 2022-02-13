Dark Reader analyzes web pages and aims to reduce the eyestrain while browsing the web.
Dark Reader is an open-source MIT-licensed browser extension designed to analyze web pages. Dark Reader will generate a dark mode that aims to reduce the eyestrain of the user. Dark Reader is feature-rich and is customizable in many ways throughout the UI.
Most questions can be answered by reading the help page. If the help page doesn't answer your question, open up a new discussion.
Read more about contributing to Dark Reader in CONTRIBUTING.md.
You can install the extension from a file.
Install Node.js LTS. Download the source code (or check out from git).
Open terminal in the root folder and run:
npm install
npm run build
This will generate a
build/release/darkreader-chrome.zip file that is useable in a Chromium-based browser and also a
build/release/darkreader-firefox.xpi file that is useable in Firefox.
You can use Dark Reader to enable dark mode on your website!
npm install darkreader)
npm run api)
Then you can use the following code to control Dark Reader's API
DarkReader.enable({
brightness: 100,
contrast: 90,
sepia: 10
});
DarkReader.disable();
// Enable when the system color scheme is dark.
DarkReader.auto({
brightness: 100,
contrast: 90,
sepia: 10
});
// Stop watching for the system color scheme.
DarkReader.auto(false);
// Get the generated CSS of Dark Reader returned as a string.
const CSS = await DarkReader.exportGeneratedCSS();
// Check if Dark Reader is enabled.
const isEnabled = DarkReader.isEnabled();
... or if you are using ES modules
import {
enable as enableDarkMode,
disable as disableDarkMode,
auto as followSystemColorScheme,
exportGeneratedCSS as collectCSS,
isEnabled as isDarkReaderEnabled
} from 'darkreader';
enableDarkMode({
brightness: 100,
contrast: 90,
sepia: 10,
});
disableDarkMode();
followSystemColorScheme();
const CSS = await collectCSS();
const isEnabled = isDarkReaderEnabled();
Be aware, that darkreader will add the
chrome object onto the
window object, these are to stub certain functions that
the code will use. They originate from the webextension-api.
Automatically syncing the site fixes to every Dark Reader user was disabled because the GitHub team doesn't allow using GitHub as a CDN. Storing these files and making requests to other resources would be expensive and look suspicious. As such, changes are included with each new Dark Reader release.
However, this can be enabled by the following steps:
Synchronize site fixes setting under
Settings -> Manage Settings.
Does your company use Dark Reader? Ask your manager or the marketing team if your company would be interested in supporting our project. Your support will allow the maintainers to dedicate more time for maintenance and new features for everyone. Also, your company's logo will show on GitHub. Who doesn't want a little extra exposure? Here's the info.