This library uses the CSS mix-blend-mode to bring Dark Mode to any of your websites. Just copy-paste the snippet and you will get a widget to turn on and off the Dark Mode. You can also use it without the widget programmatically. The plugin is lightweight, built-in Vanilla. It also uses local storage by default, so your last setting will be remembered!

I have been inspired by this article: https://www.aworkinprogress.dev/sun-moon-blending-mode

Features

Widget appears automatically

Saving users choice

Automatically shows Darkmode if the OS preferred theme is dark (if the browsers support prefers-color-scheme )

) Can be used programmatically without widget

✨ Demo

Check out the demo in these websites:

https://darkmodejs.learn.uno

https://tradivegan.com (with custom label)

https://what.toeat.in (with custom label)

https://www.kanbanote.com (without the widget, once logged in)

https://www.sandoche.com (with custom label)

https://pilab.dev (without the widget, with a custom toggle button)

Wordpress plugins

If you are using Wordpress you may want to have a look at these plugins based on Darkmode.js:

Nuxt.js module

If you are using Nuxt.js there is a module for Darkmode.js:

📖 How to use

Darkmode.js is very easy to use, just copy-paste the following code or use the npm package.

🚀 Easy way (using the JSDelivr CDN)

Just add this code to your HTML page:

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/darkmode-js@1.5.7/lib/darkmode-js.min.js" > </ script > < script > function addDarkmodeWidget ( ) { new Darkmode().showWidget(); } window .addEventListener( 'load' , addDarkmodeWidget); </ script >

📦 Using NPM

npm install darkmode-js

Then add the following JavaScript code:

import Darkmode from 'darkmode-js' ; new Darkmode().showWidget();

⚙️ Options

Here are the option availables:

const options = { bottom : '64px' , right : 'unset' , left : '32px' , time : '0.5s' , mixColor : '#fff' , backgroundColor : '#fff' , buttonColorDark : '#100f2c' , buttonColorLight : '#fff' , saveInCookies : false , label : '🌓' , autoMatchOsTheme : true } const darkmode = new Darkmode(options); darkmode.showWidget();

▶️ Methods

If you don't want to show the widget and enable/disable Darkmode programatically you can use the method toggle() . You can also check if the Dark Mode is activated with the method isActivated() . See them in action in the following example:

const darkmode = new Darkmode(); darkmode.toggle(); console .log(darkmode.isActivated())

Override style

A CSS class darkmode--activated is added to the body tag when the darkmode is activated. You can take advantage of it to override the style and have a custom style

is added to the body tag when the darkmode is activated. You can take advantage of it to override the style and have a custom style Use the class darkmode-ignore where you don't want to apply darkmode

where you don't want to apply darkmode You can also add this style: isolation: isolate; in your CSS, this will also ignore the darkmode.

in your CSS, this will also ignore the darkmode. It is also possible to revert the Dark Mode with this style mix-blend-mode: difference;

Examples

.darkmode--activated p , .darkmode--activated li { color : #000 ; } .button { isolation : isolate; } .darkmode--activated .logo { mix-blend-mode : difference; }

< span class = "darkmode-ignore" > 😬 < span >

Debug

If it does not work you may have to add the following code, but this will invalidate the classes to override.

.darkmode-layer , .darkmode-toggle { z-index : 500 ; }

Browser compatibility

This library uses the CSS mix-blend-mode: difference; to provide the Dark Mode. It may not be compatible with all the browsers. Therefore the widget has been hidden in Internet Explorer and Edge. This library also uses prefers-color-scheme: dark to automatically enable the Dark Mode if the OS prefered theme is dark.

Check the compatibility here:

https://caniuse.com/#search=mix-blend-mode

https://caniuse.com/#search=prefers-color-scheme (to activate Dark Mode automatically)

Development

yarn build or npm run build - produces a production version of your library under the lib folder

or - produces a production version of your library under the folder yarn dev or npm run dev - produces development version of your library and runs a watcher

or - produces development version of your library and runs a watcher yarn test or npm run test - it runs the tests :)

or - it runs the tests :) yarn test:watch or npm run test:watch - same as above but in a watch mode

📄 License

MIT License

Copyright (c) Sandoche Adittane