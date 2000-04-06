A simple and robust isomorphic js wrapper library for Dark Sky API (previously known as Forecast.io).
Features:
See Dark Sky developer docs: https://darksky.net/dev/docs.
Need something even smaller? dark-sky-api uses dark-sky-skeleton.
You can use dark-sky-api client-side OR server-side. Note: an example of a server side proxy used with client side dark-sky-api is forthecoming...
npm install dark-sky-api
import DarkSkyApi from 'dark-sky-api';
or Common JS
const DarkSkyApi = require('dark-sky-api');
Static configuration is suggested.
DarkSkyApi.apiKey = 'your-dark-sky-api-key';
The above is simple and great for testing, but your api key is exposed in every request (when running in client-side). Using a separate server-side proxy to make the actual api call to dark sky is highly suggested as this hides the api key. [ref].
To use a proxy set your api-key to false or an empty string, and pass the URL of the proxy service as the proxy (second) param.
DarkSkyApi.proxy = '//base-url-to-proxy/service';
dark-sky-api theoretically supports a proxy service (aka untested). A proxy service would receive a request issued by dark-sky-api, attach this query to a base URI (like the following:
https://api.darksky.net/forecast/your-api-key), and return a final request.
Along with your api key, set proxy to true.
DarkSkyApi.apiKey = 'your-dark-sky-api-key';
DarkSkyApi.proxy = true;
Passing true as the proxy parameter indicates that the caller is server-side. Awesome!
DarkSkyApi.units = 'si'; // default 'us'
DarkSkyApi.language = 'de'; // default 'en'
DarkSkyApi.postProcessor = (item) => { // default null;
item.day = item.dateTime.format('ddd');
return item;
}
Today's weather:
DarkSkyApi.loadCurrent()
.then(result => console.log(result));
Forecasted week of weather:
DarkSkyApi.loadForecast()
.then(result => console.log(result));
Specific time request:
DarkSkyApi.loadTime('2000-04-06T12:20:05')
.then(result => console.log(result));
By default dark-sky-api will use Geolocation.getCurrentPosition to grab the current browser location automatically.
To manually set geolocation position pass along a position object. This is mandatory when running dark-sky-api server-side!
const position = {
latitude: 43.075284,
longitude: -89.384318
};
DarkSkyApi.loadCurrent(position)
.then(result => console.log(result));
Retrieve the current location from the browser.
let position;
DarkSkyApi.loadPosition()
.then(pos => {
position = pos;
});
loadPosition takes an optional options param.
To get the units used in dark sky api responses per configured unit type (default is 'us') use
GetResponseUnits after configuration. Keep in mind that the units would need to be retrieved again if you changed the api units.
const responseUnits = DarkSkyApi.getResponseUnits();
DarkSkyAPi.loadCurrent()
.then((data) => {
console.log(`The temperature is ${data.temperature} degrees ${responseUnits.temperature}`);
console.log(`The wind speed is ${data.windSpeed} ${responseUnits.windSpeed}`);
});
Use
extendHourly to return hour-by-hour data for the next 168 hours, instead of the next 48.
// turn on
DarkSkyApi.extendHourly(true);
DarkSkyApi.loadForecast()
.then(console.log);
// turn off
DarkSkyApi.extendHourly(false);
The post processor method is mapped to all weather items. It's an easy way to add or manipulate responses for an app.
// import
import DarkSkyApi from 'dark-sky-api';
// configure
DarkSkyApi.apiKey = 'my-api-key';
DarkSkyApi.postProcessor = (item) => { // must accept weather data item param
// add a nice date representation using moment.calender
item.dayNice = item.dateTime.calendar(null, {
sameDay: '[Today]',
nextDay: 'ddd',
nextWeek: 'ddd',
lastDay: '[Yesterday]',
lastWeek: '[Last] ddd',
sameElse: 'ddd'
});
// add units object onto item
item.units = DarkSkyApi.getResponseUnits(); // this would be outdated if you changed api units later
return item; // must return weather data item
};
// use
DarkSkyApi.loadCurrent()
.then(data => console.log(data.dayNice)); // Today
To retrieve weather data for a specfic point in time use
loadTime. See docs for more info.
DarkSkyApi.loadTime(time, position);
Time can be a moment or a formatted date string.
const time = moment().year(2000);
DarkSkyApi.loadTime(time) // or '2000-04-06T12:20:05' aka moment.format()
.then(result => console.log(result));
To retrieve any of these results use loadItAll with optional excludesBlock. ExcludesBlock indicates which data points to omit.
DarkSkyApi.loadItAll(excludes, position);
DarkSkyApi.loadItAll()
.then(console.log);
DarkSkyApi.loadItAll('daily,hourly,minutely,flags') // just return alerts
If you need to maintain multiple instances (configurations) of dark-sky-api create an instance.
// import
import DarkSkyApi from 'dark-sky-api';
// instantiate
const api = new DarkSkyApi(apiKey, proxy, units, language, processor); // only apiKey or proxy are required
// instance config methods support method chaining
api.units('us')
.language('en')
.postProcessor(item => {
item.newProp = val;
return item;
})
.loadCurrent()
.then(console.log);
// extend hourly available for forecasts
api.extendHourly(true)
.loadForecast()
.then(console.log);
// turn off extend hourly
api.extendHourly(false)
.loadForecast()
.then(console.log);
// change position
position = {
latitude: 43.075284,
longitude: -89.384318
};
api.position(position)
.loadCurrent()
.then(console.log);
// change back
api.loadPositionAsync() // get current position
.then(position => api.position(position));
// time machine request
api.loadTime('2000-04-06T12:20:05')
.then(console.log)
Tldr: Initialization of the api is automatic, but configure before making api calls.
Static configuration settings such as apiKey, proxy, units, language, and postProcessor are set prior to initialization (configuration phase), locked in during initalization (implicit or explicit), and can be changed after initialization.
Implicit (suggested)
This happens automatically when making a method call such as loadCurrent, loadForecast, loadTime or loadItAll. Remember to configure beforehand.
// configuration code
DarkSkyApi.apiKey = 'my-api-key';
// api call somewhere else
DarkSkyApi.loadCurrent(); // initialized automatically
Explicit
DarkSkyApi.apiKey = 'my-api-key';
DarkSkyApi.initialize();
or
DarkSkyApi.initialize(apiKey, proxy, units, language, postProcessor); // only apiKey or proxy are required
It's possible to change units, language, postProcessor, extendHourly, and time after initialization. Note: calling any of the static
set[Config] methods will initialize the api so make sure you've added an api key or proxy before using them.
DarkSkyApi.apiKey = 'my-api-key';
DarkSkyApi.loadCurrent();
// config after initialization
DarkSkyApi.setUnits('auto');
DarkSkyApi.setLanguage('x-pig-latin');
DarkSkyApi.setPostProcessor((item) => {
return {
temperature: item.temperatureMax || item.temperature,
icon: item.icon
};
});
// can only be set after initialization
DarkSkyApi.extendHourly(true);
Troubleshooting steps:
.then()/
.catch()/
.finally()/etc isn't available in all browsers.
Make sure and add a promise shim.
examples:
add a shim. I like core-js
npm install core-js
require in your build
require('core-js/es6/promise');