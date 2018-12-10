Dark Sky

About

A dead simple Dark Sky API wrapper for Nodejs using method chaining and promises.

Install Dark Sky

npm install dark-sky --save

API Documentation

Please refer to the Dark Sky developer website.

Usage Examples

const DarkSky = require ( 'dark-sky' ) const darksky = new DarkSky(process.env.DARK_SKY) darksky .latitude( '37.8267' ) \\ required: latitude, string || float. .longitude( -122.423 ) \\ required: longitude, string || float. .time( '2016-01-28' ) \\ optional: date, string 'YYYY-MM-DD' . .units( 'ca' ) \\ optional: units, string, refer to API documentation. .language( 'en' ) \\ optional: language, string, refer to API documentation. .exclude( 'minutely,daily' ) \\ optional: exclude, string || array, refer to API documentation. .extendHourly( true ) \\ optional: extend, boolean, refer to API documentation. .get() \\ execute your get request. .then(console.log) .catch(console.log) \\ handle your error response. // Example 2 - Setting coordinates shorthand, as promise. darksky .coordinates({lat: 37.8267 , lng : -122.423 }) .units( 'ca' ) .language( 'en' ) .exclude( 'minutely,daily' ) .get() .then( console .log) .catch( console .log) darksky .options({ latitude : 37.8267 , longitude : -122.423 , time : '2017-08-10' , language : 'en' , exclude : [ 'minutely' , 'daily' ], extendHourly : true }) .get() .then( console .log) app.use( '/a-week-ago' , async (req, res, next) => { try { const { latitude, longitude } = req.body const forecast = await darksky .options({ latitude, longitude, time : moment().subtract( 1 , 'weeks' ) }) .get() res.status( 200 ).json(forecast) } catch (err) { next(err) } })

License

MIT License Copyright (c) 2016 Elias Hussary

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.