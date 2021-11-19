<dark-mode-toggle> Element

A custom element that allows you to easily put a Dark Mode 🌒 toggle or switch on your site, so you can initially adhere to your users' preferences according to prefers-color-scheme , but also allow them to (optionally permanently) override their system setting for just your site.

📚 Read all(!) about dark mode in the related article Hello Darkness, My Old Friend.

Installation

Install from npm:

npm install --save dark-mode-toggle

Or, alternatively, use a <script type="module"> tag (served from unpkg's CDN):

< script type = "module" src = "https://unpkg.com/dark-mode-toggle" > </ script >

(See the original HD version so you can pause.)

Usage

There are two ways how you can use <dark-mode-toggle> :

① Using different stylesheets per color scheme that are conditionally loaded

The custom element assumes that you have organized your CSS in different files that you load conditionally based on the media attribute in the stylesheet's corresponding link element. This is a great performance pattern, as you don't force people to download CSS that they don't need based on their current theme preference, yet non-matching stylesheets still get loaded, but don't compete for bandwidth in the critical rendering path. You can also have more than one file per theme. The example below illustrates the principle.

< main > < h1 > Hi there </ h1 > < img src = "https://googlechromelabs.github.io/dark-mode-toggle/demo/cat.jpg" alt = "Sitting cat in front of a tree" width = "320" height = "195" > < p > Check out the dark mode toggle in the upper right corner! </ p > </ main > < aside > < dark-mode-toggle id = "dark-mode-toggle-1" legend = "Theme Switcher" appearance = "switch" dark = "Dark" light = "Light" remember = "Remember this" > </ dark-mode-toggle > </ aside >

② Using a CSS class that you toggle

If you prefer to not split your CSS in different files based on the color scheme, you can instead work with a class that you toggle, for example class="dark" . You can see this in action in this demo.

import * as DarkModeToggle from 'https://googlechromelabs.github.io/dark-mode-toggle/src/dark-mode-toggle.mjs' ; const toggle = document .querySelector( 'dark-mode-toggle' ); const body = document .body; toggle.mode === 'dark' ? body.classList.add( 'dark' ) : body.classList.remove( 'dark' ); toggle.addEventListener( 'colorschemechange' , () => { body.classList.toggle( 'dark' , toggle.mode === 'dark' ); });

Demo

See the custom element in action in the interactive demo. It shows four different kinds of synchronized <dark-mode-toggle> s. If you use Chrome on an Android device, pay attention to the address bar's theme color, and also note how the favicon changes.

Properties

Properties can be set directly on the custom element at creation time, or dynamically via JavaScript.

👉 Note that the dark and light icons are set via CSS variables, see Style Customization below.

Name Required Values Default Description mode No Any of "dark" or "light" Defaults to whatever the user's preferred color scheme is according to prefers-color-scheme , or "light" if the user's browser doesn't support the media query. If set overrides the user's preferred color scheme. appearance No Any of "toggle" or "switch" Defaults to "toggle" . The "switch" appearance conveys the idea of a theme switcher (light/dark), whereas "toggle" conveys the idea of a dark mode toggle (on/off). permanent No true if present Defaults to not remember the last choice. If present remembers the last selected mode ( "dark" or "light" ), which allows the user to permanently override their usual preferred color scheme. legend No Any string Defaults to no legend. Any string value that represents the legend for the toggle or switch. light No Any string Defaults to no label. Any string value that represents the label for the "light" mode. dark No Any string Defaults to no label. Any string value that represents the label for the "dark" mode. remember No Any string Defaults to no label. Any string value that represents the label for the "remember the last selected mode" functionality.

Events

colorschemechange : Fired when the color scheme gets changed.

: Fired when the color scheme gets changed. permanentcolorscheme : Fired when the color scheme should be permanently remembered or not.

Complete Example

Interacting with the custom element:

const darkModeToggle = document .querySelector( 'dark-mode-toggle' ); darkModeToggle.mode = 'dark' ; darkModeToggle.mode = 'light' ; darkModeToggle.legend = 'Dark Mode' ; darkModeToggle.light = 'off' ; darkModeToggle.dark = 'on' ; darkModeToggle.appearance = 'switch' ; darkModeToggle.appearance = 'toggle' ; darkModeToggle.remember = 'Remember this' ; darkModeToggle.setAttribute( 'permanent' , '' ); darkModeToggle.removeAttribute( 'permanent' );

Reacting on color scheme changes:

document .addEventListener( 'colorschemechange' , (e) => { console .log( `Color scheme changed to ${e.detail.colorScheme} .` ); });

Reacting on "remember the last selected mode" functionality changes:

document .addEventListener( 'permanentcolorscheme' , (e) => { console .log( ` ${e.detail.permanent ? 'R' : 'Not r' } emembering the last selected mode.` ); });

Style Customization

You can style the custom element with ::part() . See the demo's CSS source code for some concrete examples. The exposed parts and their names can be seen below:

< form part = "form" > < fieldset part = "fieldset" > < legend part = "legend" > </ legend > < input part = "lightRadio" id = "l" name = "mode" type = "radio" > < label part = "lightLabel" for = "l" > </ label > < input part = "darkRadio" id = "d" name = "mode" type = "radio" > < label part = "darkLabel" for = "d" > </ label > < input part = "toggleCheckbox" id = "t" type = "checkbox" > < label part = "toggleLabel" for = "t" > </ label > < aside part = "aside" > < input part = "permanentCheckbox" id = "p" type = "checkbox" > < label part = "permanentLabel" for = "p" > </ label > </ aside > </ fieldset > </ form >

Additionally, you can use a number of exposed CSS variables, as listed in the following:

CSS Variable Name Default Description --dark-mode-toggle-light-icon No icon The icon for the light state in background-image: notation. --dark-mode-toggle-dark-icon No icon The icon for the dark state in background-image: notation. --dark-mode-toggle-icon-size 1rem The icon size in CSS length data type notation. --dark-mode-toggle-remember-icon-checked No icon The icon for the checked "remember the last selected mode" functionality in background-image: notation. --dark-mode-toggle-remember-icon-unchecked No icon The icon for the unchecked "remember the last selected mode" functionality in background-image: notation. --dark-mode-toggle-color User-Agent stylesheet text color The main text color in color: notation. --dark-mode-toggle-background-color User-Agent stylesheet background color The main background color in background-color: notation. --dark-mode-toggle-legend-font User-Agent <legend> font The font of the legend in shorthand font: notation. --dark-mode-toggle-label-font User-Agent <label> font The font of the labels in shorthand font: notation. --dark-mode-toggle-remember-font User-Agent <label> font The font of the "remember the last selected mode" functionality label in shorthand font: notation. --dark-mode-toggle-icon-filter No filter The filter for the dark icon (so you can use all black or all white icons and just invert one of them) in filter: notation. --dark-mode-toggle-remember-filter No filter The filter for the "remember the last selected mode" functionality icon (so you can use all black or all white icons and just invert one of them) in filter: notation. --dark-mode-toggle-active-mode-background-color No background color The background color for the currently active mode in background-color: notation.

Hacking on <dark-mode-toggle>

The core custom element code lives in src/dark-mode-toggle.mjs . You can start hacking and testing your changes by running npm run start and then navigating to http://localhost:8080/demo/. No build step required 🎉, this happens automatically upon npm publish ing. If for whatever reason you want to build locally, run npm run build . You can lint by running npm run lint .

The HTML and the CSS used by <dark-mode-toggle> is hard-coded as a template literal in the file src/dark-mode-toggle.mjs . For optimal performance, the contents of this literal are hand-minified. If you need to tweak the HTML or the CSS, find the unminified template literal contents in src/template-contents.tpl and copy them over to src/dark-mode-toggle.mjs . Once your changes are done, commit them to both the *.tpl file (in unminified form) and the *.mjs file (in minified form).

(This is actually just making a strong argument for CSS Modules and HTML Modules that would allow for proper tools integration).

Proudly used on…

v8.dev : V8 is Google’s open source high-performance JavaScript and WebAssembly engine, written in C++.

Your site here…

Notes

This is not an official Google product.

Acknowledgements

Thanks to all contributors for making <dark-mode-toggle> even better! Usage video by Tomek Sułkowski.

License

Copyright 2019 Google LLC

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at

http :

Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.