openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
dms

dark-mode-switch

by Christian Oliff
1.0.0 (see all)

Add a dark-mode theme toggle with a Bootstrap Custom Switch

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

98

GitHub Stars

461

Maintenance

Last Commit

21d ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

LICENSE GitHub Super-Linter code style: prettier Best of JS GitHub Stars NPM Downloads

🌓 Dark Mode Switch

Add a dark-mode theme toggle with a Bootstrap Custom Switch.

  • Uses local storage to save preference
  • Only 383 Bytes minified and gzipped!

Quick start

Several quick start options are available:

  • Download the latest release
  • Clone the repo git clone https://github.com/coliff/dark-mode-switch.git
  • Install with npm npm install dark-mode-switch
  • Install with yarn yarn add dark-mode-switch

Usage

  1. Add your custom switch for the Dark Mode toggle followed by the dark-mode-switch.min.js script:

Bootstrap 4.x

<div class="custom-control custom-switch">
  <input type="checkbox" class="custom-control-input" id="darkSwitch" />
  <label class="custom-control-label" for="darkSwitch">Dark Mode</label>
</div>
<script src="dark-mode-switch.min.js"></script>

Bootstrap 5.x

<div class="form-check form-switch">
  <input type="checkbox" class="form-check-input" id="darkSwitch" />
  <label class="custom-control-label" for="darkSwitch">Dark Mode</label>
</div>
<script src="dark-mode-switch.min.js"></script>
  1. Edit the dark-mode.css to suit your site - the one included here is a basic example.

How it works

Turning dark mode on will add data-theme="dark" to the body tag. You can use CSS to target the elements on the page like so:

[data-theme="dark"] {
  background-color: #111 !important;
  color: #eee;
}

Demo

Bootstrap 5 Demo page

Browser Support

Works well with all the browsers supported by Bootstrap 4 and Bootstrap 5

To Enable DarkMode in Android Webview

WebSettings.setDomStorageEnabled(true)

Credits

Created thanks to the excellent dark-theme and local storage tutorials over at codyhouse.co.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial