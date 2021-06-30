dargs

Reverse minimist . Convert an object of options into an array of command-line arguments.

Useful when spawning command-line tools.

Install

npm install dargs

Usage

import dargs from 'dargs' ; const object = { _ : [ 'some' , 'option' ], '--' : [ 'separated' , 'option' ], foo : 'bar' , hello : true , cake : false , camelCase : 5 , multiple : [ 'value' , 'value2' ], pieKind : 'cherry' , sad : ':(' }; const excludes = [ 'sad' , /.*Kind$/]; const includes = [ 'camelCase' , 'multiple' , 'sad' , /^pie.* /]; const aliases = {file: 'f'}; console.log(dargs(object, {excludes})); / * [ '--foo=bar' , '--hello' , '--no-cake' , '--camel-case=5' , '--multiple=value' , '--multiple=value2' , 'some' , 'option' , '--' , 'separated' , 'option' ] * / console.log(dargs(object, {excludes, includes})); / * [ '--camel-case=5' , '--multiple=value' , '--multiple=value2' ] * / console.log(dargs(object, {includes})); / * [ '--camel-case=5' , '--multiple=value' , '--multiple=value2' , '--pie-kind=cherry' , '--sad=:(' ] * / console.log(dargs({ foo: 'bar', hello: true, file: 'baz' }, {aliases})); / * [ '--foo=bar' , '--hello' , '-f' , 'baz' ] * /

API

object

Type: object

Object to convert to command-line arguments.

options

Type: object

excludes

Type: Array<string | RegExp>

Keys or regex of keys to exclude. Takes precedence over includes .

includes

Type: Array<string | RegExp>

Keys or regex of keys to include.

aliases

Type: object

Maps keys in object to an aliased name. Matching keys are converted to arguments with a single dash ( - ) in front of the aliased key and the value in a separate array item. Keys are still affected by includes and excludes .

useEquals

Type: boolean \ Default: true

Setting this to false makes it return the key and value as separate array items instead of using a = separator in one item. This can be useful for tools that doesn't support --foo=bar style flags.

import dargs from 'dargs' ; console .log(dargs({ foo : 'bar' }, { useEquals : false }));

shortFlag

Type: boolean \ Default: true

Make a single character option key {a: true} become a short flag -a instead of --a .

import dargs from 'dargs' ; console .log(dargs({ a : true })); console .log(dargs({ a : true }, { shortFlag : false }));

ignoreTrue

Type: boolean \ Default: false

Exclude true values. Can be useful when dealing with argument parsers that only expect negated arguments like --no-foo .

ignoreFalse

Type: boolean \ Default: false

Exclude false values. Can be useful when dealing with strict argument parsers that throw on unknown arguments like --no-foo .

allowCamelCase

Type: boolean \ Default: false

By default, camel-cased keys will be hyphenated. Enabling this will bypass the conversion process.

import dargs from 'dargs' ; console .log(dargs({ fooBar : 'baz' })); console .log(dargs({ fooBar : 'baz' }, { allowCamelCase : true }));