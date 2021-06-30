Reverse
minimist. Convert an object of options into an array of command-line arguments.
Useful when spawning command-line tools.
$ npm install dargs
import dargs from 'dargs';
const object = {
_: ['some', 'option'], // Values in '_' will be appended to the end of the generated argument list
'--': ['separated', 'option'], // Values in '--' will be put at the very end of the argument list after the escape option (`--`)
foo: 'bar',
hello: true, // Results in only the key being used
cake: false, // Prepends `no-` before the key
camelCase: 5, // CamelCase is slugged to `camel-case`
multiple: ['value', 'value2'], // Converted to multiple arguments
pieKind: 'cherry',
sad: ':('
};
const excludes = ['sad', /.*Kind$/]; // Excludes and includes accept regular expressions
const includes = ['camelCase', 'multiple', 'sad', /^pie.*/];
const aliases = {file: 'f'};
console.log(dargs(object, {excludes}));
/*
[
'--foo=bar',
'--hello',
'--no-cake',
'--camel-case=5',
'--multiple=value',
'--multiple=value2',
'some',
'option',
'--',
'separated',
'option'
]
*/
console.log(dargs(object, {excludes, includes}));
/*
[
'--camel-case=5',
'--multiple=value',
'--multiple=value2'
]
*/
console.log(dargs(object, {includes}));
/*
[
'--camel-case=5',
'--multiple=value',
'--multiple=value2',
'--pie-kind=cherry',
'--sad=:('
]
*/
console.log(dargs({
foo: 'bar',
hello: true,
file: 'baz'
}, {aliases}));
/*
[
'--foo=bar',
'--hello',
'-f', 'baz'
]
*/
Type:
object
Object to convert to command-line arguments.
Type:
object
Type:
Array<string | RegExp>
Keys or regex of keys to exclude. Takes precedence over
includes.
Type:
Array<string | RegExp>
Keys or regex of keys to include.
Type:
object
Maps keys in
object to an aliased name. Matching keys are converted to arguments with a single dash (
-) in front of the aliased key and the value in a separate array item. Keys are still affected by
includes and
excludes.
Type:
boolean\
Default:
true
Setting this to
false makes it return the key and value as separate array items instead of using a
= separator in one item. This can be useful for tools that doesn't support
--foo=bar style flags.
import dargs from 'dargs';
console.log(dargs({foo: 'bar'}, {useEquals: false}));
/*
[
'--foo', 'bar'
]
*/
Type:
boolean\
Default:
true
Make a single character option key
{a: true} become a short flag
-a instead of
--a.
import dargs from 'dargs';
console.log(dargs({a: true}));
//=> ['-a']
console.log(dargs({a: true}, {shortFlag: false}));
//=> ['--a']
Type:
boolean\
Default:
false
Exclude
true values. Can be useful when dealing with argument parsers that only expect negated arguments like
--no-foo.
Type:
boolean\
Default:
false
Exclude
false values. Can be useful when dealing with strict argument parsers that throw on unknown arguments like
--no-foo.
Type:
boolean\
Default:
false
By default, camel-cased keys will be hyphenated. Enabling this will bypass the conversion process.
import dargs from 'dargs';
console.log(dargs({fooBar: 'baz'}));
//=> ['--foo-bar', 'baz']
console.log(dargs({fooBar: 'baz'}, {allowCamelCase: true}));
//=> ['--fooBar', 'baz']