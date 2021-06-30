openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
dar

dargs

by Sindre Sorhus
8.1.0 (see all)

Reverse minimist. Convert an object of options into an array of command-line arguments

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4M

GitHub Stars

173

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

dargs

Reverse minimist. Convert an object of options into an array of command-line arguments.

Useful when spawning command-line tools.

Install

$ npm install dargs

Usage

import dargs from 'dargs';

const object = {
    _: ['some', 'option'],          // Values in '_' will be appended to the end of the generated argument list
    '--': ['separated', 'option'],  // Values in '--' will be put at the very end of the argument list after the escape option (`--`)
    foo: 'bar',
    hello: true,                    // Results in only the key being used
    cake: false,                    // Prepends `no-` before the key
    camelCase: 5,                   // CamelCase is slugged to `camel-case`
    multiple: ['value', 'value2'],  // Converted to multiple arguments
    pieKind: 'cherry',
    sad: ':('
};

const excludes = ['sad', /.*Kind$/];  // Excludes and includes accept regular expressions
const includes = ['camelCase', 'multiple', 'sad', /^pie.*/];
const aliases = {file: 'f'};

console.log(dargs(object, {excludes}));
/*
[
    '--foo=bar',
    '--hello',
    '--no-cake',
    '--camel-case=5',
    '--multiple=value',
    '--multiple=value2',
    'some',
    'option',
    '--',
    'separated',
    'option'
]
*/

console.log(dargs(object, {excludes, includes}));
/*
[
    '--camel-case=5',
    '--multiple=value',
    '--multiple=value2'
]
*/


console.log(dargs(object, {includes}));
/*
[
    '--camel-case=5',
    '--multiple=value',
    '--multiple=value2',
    '--pie-kind=cherry',
    '--sad=:('
]
*/


console.log(dargs({
    foo: 'bar',
    hello: true,
    file: 'baz'
}, {aliases}));
/*
[
    '--foo=bar',
    '--hello',
    '-f', 'baz'
]
*/

API

dargs(object, options?)

object

Type: object

Object to convert to command-line arguments.

options

Type: object

excludes

Type: Array<string | RegExp>

Keys or regex of keys to exclude. Takes precedence over includes.

includes

Type: Array<string | RegExp>

Keys or regex of keys to include.

aliases

Type: object

Maps keys in object to an aliased name. Matching keys are converted to arguments with a single dash (-) in front of the aliased key and the value in a separate array item. Keys are still affected by includes and excludes.

useEquals

Type: boolean\ Default: true

Setting this to false makes it return the key and value as separate array items instead of using a = separator in one item. This can be useful for tools that doesn't support --foo=bar style flags.

import dargs from 'dargs';

console.log(dargs({foo: 'bar'}, {useEquals: false}));
/*
[
    '--foo', 'bar'
]
*/
shortFlag

Type: boolean\ Default: true

Make a single character option key {a: true} become a short flag -a instead of --a.

import dargs from 'dargs';

console.log(dargs({a: true}));
//=> ['-a']

console.log(dargs({a: true}, {shortFlag: false}));
//=> ['--a']
ignoreTrue

Type: boolean\ Default: false

Exclude true values. Can be useful when dealing with argument parsers that only expect negated arguments like --no-foo.

ignoreFalse

Type: boolean\ Default: false

Exclude false values. Can be useful when dealing with strict argument parsers that throw on unknown arguments like --no-foo.

allowCamelCase

Type: boolean\ Default: false

By default, camel-cased keys will be hyphenated. Enabling this will bypass the conversion process.

import dargs from 'dargs';

console.log(dargs({fooBar: 'baz'}));
//=> ['--foo-bar', 'baz']

console.log(dargs({fooBar: 'baz'}, {allowCamelCase: true}));
//=> ['--fooBar', 'baz']
Get professional support for this package with a Tidelift subscription
Tidelift helps make open source sustainable for maintainers while giving companies
assurances about security, maintenance, and licensing for their dependencies.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial