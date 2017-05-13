Dapple is a Solidity developer multitool designed to manage the growing complexity of interconnected smart contract systems.
Its core functionality encompasses three main areas:
These concepts are related in a way unique to the smart contract ecosystem, due to each blockchain's universal singleton nature.
The central data model for Dapple is the
dappfile, whose definition
will normally reference IPFS objects and Ethereum contract addresses.
The normal way to install Dapple is through npm:
$ npm install -g dapple
$ dapple --help
You can read about detailed system specific installation on the documentation.
Use
dapple init to generate a project skeleton:
mkdir foo;
cd foo;
dapple init
By default,
build/ is where the output of
dapple build gets put,
and
contracts/ is where Dapple looks for your contract source files.
Both of these are configured in your
dappfile and can be overridden.
Now try writing a contract and a test (see Dapple test harness docs):
$ vim contracts/dapp.sol
$ vim contracts/dapp_test.sol
$ dapple test
Finally, try building your project:
$ dapple build
By default,
dapple build builds the entire
contracts/ tree, and
emits the following:
classes.json — a list of type definitions
js_module.js — a JavaScript module which wraps
classes.json and
adds
Contract objects instantiated from
web3.js for each object in
the
dappfile