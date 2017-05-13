ATTENTION: Dapple has been deprecated in favor of a new tool called Dapp. Please use that instead.

Dapple is a Solidity developer multitool designed to manage the growing complexity of interconnected smart contract systems.

Its core functionality encompasses three main areas:

Package management

Contract building

Deployment scripting

These concepts are related in a way unique to the smart contract ecosystem, due to each blockchain's universal singleton nature.

The central data model for Dapple is the dappfile , whose definition will normally reference IPFS objects and Ethereum contract addresses.

Installation

The normal way to install Dapple is through npm:

npm install -g dapple dapple -- help

You can read about detailed system specific installation on the documentation.

Basic usage

Use dapple init to generate a project skeleton:

mkdir foo; cd foo; dapple init

By default, build/ is where the output of dapple build gets put, and contracts/ is where Dapple looks for your contract source files. Both of these are configured in your dappfile and can be overridden.

Now try writing a contract and a test (see Dapple test harness docs):

vim contracts/dapp.sol vim contracts/dapp_test.sol dapple test

Finally, try building your project:

dapple build

By default, dapple build builds the entire contracts/ tree, and emits the following:

cached build objects

classes.json — a list of type definitions

— a list of type definitions js_module.js — a JavaScript module which wraps classes.json and adds Contract objects instantiated from web3.js for each object in the dappfile

Example packages

Dappsys — a contract system framework (Nexus's "standard library")

Feedbase — a simple paid feed app

stringutils — string manipulation library

RanDAOPlus - Experimental Ethereum RNG based on PoW

More information

Not yet documented