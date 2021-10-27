dappeteer.getMetaMask(browser) : returns a promise that resolves to an object that allows you to interact with MetaMask by using the following methods:

metamask.createAccount([password]) : it commands MetaMask to create a new account, it resolves when it's done. It can only be used while you haven't signed in yet, otherwise it throws. The password is optional, it defaults to password1234 .

metamask.importAccount(seed[, password]) : it commands MetaMask to import an account, you need to provide the twelve words seed. It can only be used while you haven't signed in yet, otherwise it throws. The password is optional, it defaults to password1234 .

metamask.switchAccount(accountIndex) : it commands MetaMask to switch to a different account, by passing the index/position of the account in the accounts list.

metamask.importPK(privateKey) : it commands MetaMask to import an private key. It can only be used while you haven't signed in yet, otherwise it throws.

metamask.lock() : signs out from MetaMask. It can only be used if you arelady signed it, otherwise it throws.

metamask.unlock([password]) : it unlocks the MetaMask extension. It can only be used in you locked/signed out before, otherwise it throws. The password is optional, it defaults to password1234 .

metamask.switchNetwork(networkName) : it changes the current selected network. networkName can take the following values: "main" , "ropsten" , "rinkeby" , "kovan" , "localhost" .

metamask.addNetwork(url) : it adds a custom network to MetaMask.

metamask.confirmTransaction([{ gas, gasLimit }]) : commands MetaMask to submit a transaction. For this to work MetaMask has to be in a transaction confirmation state (basically promting the user to submit/reject a transaction). You can (optionally) pass an object with gas and/or gasLimit , by default they are 20 and 50000 respectively.

metamask.sign() : commands MetaMask to sign a message. For this to work MetaMask must be in a sign confirmation state.