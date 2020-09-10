After building out a handful of Dapps in React, I decided to carve out all the common components and provide them in an NPM package.

Should help get a Dapp up and running quickly so you can focus on your functionality, not wrestling with the blockchain and ethereum network.

Watch the demo video using Dapparatus over in the Clevis repo.

A good example and development walkthrough is nifties-vs-nfties.

install

npm install --save dapparatus

import

import { Metamask, Gas, ContractLoader, Transactions, Events, Scaler, Blockie, Address, Button } from "dapparatus"

usage

Dapparatus

const METATX = { endpoint : "http://0.0.0.0:10001/" , contract : "0xf5bf6541843D2ba2865e9aeC153F28aaD96F6fbc" , } const WEB3_PROVIDER = 'http://0.0.0.0:8545' <Dapparatus config={{ DEBUG : false , requiredNetwork :[ 'Unknown' , 'Private' , 'Rinkeby' ], hide : false }} metatx={METATX} newPrivateKey={ this .state.newPrivateKey} fallbackWeb3Provider={ new Web3.providers.HttpProvider(WEB3_PROVIDER)} onUpdate={(state)=>{ console .log( "metamask state update:" ,state) if (state.web3Provider) { state.web3 = new Web3(state.web3Provider) this .setState(state) } }} />

PrivateKeyCatcher

If you are using paper wallets or other methods to pass in a private key to dapparatus:

<PrivateKeyCatcher newPrivateKey={(pk)=>{ this .setState({ newPrivateKey :pk}) }}/>

Metamask

Looks for injected web3 and provides an interface to the rest of the components. Also displays a nice HUD for users to see what account is logged in, what network they are on, and how much Ethereum they have.

<Metamask onUpdate={(state)=>{ console .log( "metamask state update:" ,state) if (state.web3Provider) { state.web3 = new Web3(state.web3Provider) this .setState(state) } }} />

Gas

Keeps track of the best gas price in gwei and delivers it to other components.

<Gas onUpdate={(state)=>{ console .log( "Gas price update:" ,state) this .setState(state,()=>{ console .log( "GWEI set:" , this .state) }) }} />

Transactions

Displays transactions and blocks as progress bars and provides a tx function to make calling smart contract functions and sending transactions easier and more transparent to the user.

<Transactions account={account} gwei={gwei} web3={web3} block={block} avgBlockTime={avgBlockTime} etherscan={etherscan} onReady={(state)=>{ console .log( "Transactions component is ready:" ,state) this .setState(state) }} />

ContractLoader

Loads your contracts published from Clevis into this.state.contracts.

Note: Contracts must first be injected into the /src folder by running clevis test publish or clevis test full .

<ContractLoader key= "ContractLoader" config={{ DEBUG : true }} web3={web3} require ={path => { return require ( ` ${__dirname} / ${path} ` )}} onReady={(contracts,customLoader)=>{ console .log( "contracts loaded" ,contracts) this .setState({ customLoader : customLoader, contracts :contracts, },()=>{ console .log( "Contracts Are Ready:" , this .state.contracts) }) }} />

You can then use the customLoader to load dynamic contracts using the ABI from current contracts:

let lootTokenContract = this .state.customLoader( "LootToken" ,lootTokenAddress)

Events

Listens for events and parses down the chain. Use an id field for unique keys so it will only fire the onUpdate function when a new event is detected. Provide a filter object to filter indexed fields.

<Events config={{ hide : false }} contract={contracts.Nifties} eventName={ "Create" } block={block} <-------- current block number! id={ "_id" } filter={{ _owner :account}} onUpdate={(eventData,allEvents)=>{ console .log( "EVENT DATA:" ,eventData) this .setState({ events :allEvents}) }} />

Address

Renders an address with the blockie (identicon) and the current balance in Eth.

<Address {...this.state} address={contracts.SomeContract._address} />

Button

Renders a button

<Button color={ "green" } size={ "2" } onClick={()=>{ tx(contracts.SomeContract.someFunction(someArgument),(receipt)=>{ }) }}> Send < /Button>

Blockie

Renders an identicon for an address

<Blockie address={someEthereumAddress} config={{ size : 3 }} />

Scaler

Scales components based on a target screen width vs actual screen width. Get your Dapp looking awesome on mobile.

<Scaler config={{ startZoomAt : 1000 , origin : "50px 50px" , adjustedZoom : 1.3 }}> < img style = {{position: " absolute ", left:10 , top:10 , maxHeight:120 , margin:10 }} src = {titleImage}/ > </ Scaler >

Demo App

Ether Jam Jam is a demo app I built that uses Dapparatus for meta transactions: