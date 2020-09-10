openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
dap

dapparatus

by Austin Griffith
1.0.97 (see all)

📦📃Dapparatus: reusable dapp components in react: contract loader, metamask, gas, transaction ui, event parers, etc

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

12

GitHub Stars

184

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

20

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

📦📃Dapparat.us

After building out a handful of Dapps in React, I decided to carve out all the common components and provide them in an NPM package.

Should help get a Dapp up and running quickly so you can focus on your functionality, not wrestling with the blockchain and ethereum network.

Watch the demo video using Dapparatus over in the Clevis repo.

A good example and development walkthrough is nifties-vs-nfties.

install

npm install --save dapparatus

import

import { Metamask, Gas, ContractLoader, Transactions, Events, Scaler, Blockie, Address, Button } from "dapparatus"

usage

Dapparatus


const METATX = {
  endpoint:"http://0.0.0.0:10001/",
  contract:"0xf5bf6541843D2ba2865e9aeC153F28aaD96F6fbc",
  //accountGenerator: "//account.metatx.io",
}
const WEB3_PROVIDER = 'http://0.0.0.0:8545'


<Dapparatus
  config={{
    DEBUG:false,
    requiredNetwork:['Unknown','Private','Rinkeby'],
    hide:false
  }}
  metatx={METATX}
  newPrivateKey={this.state.newPrivateKey}
  fallbackWeb3Provider={new Web3.providers.HttpProvider(WEB3_PROVIDER)}
  onUpdate={(state)=>{
   console.log("metamask state update:",state)
   if(state.web3Provider) {
     state.web3 = new Web3(state.web3Provider)
     this.setState(state)
   }
  }}
/>

PrivateKeyCatcher

If you are using paper wallets or other methods to pass in a private key to dapparatus:

  <PrivateKeyCatcher newPrivateKey={(pk)=>{
       this.setState({newPrivateKey:pk})
  }}/>

Metamask

Looks for injected web3 and provides an interface to the rest of the components. Also displays a nice HUD for users to see what account is logged in, what network they are on, and how much Ethereum they have.

<Metamask
  /*config={{DEBUG: false, requiredNetwork:['Ropsten'], hide:false}}*/
  onUpdate={(state)=>{
    console.log("metamask state update:",state)
    if(state.web3Provider) {
      state.web3 = new Web3(state.web3Provider)
      this.setState(state)
    }
  }}
/>

Gas

Keeps track of the best gas price in gwei and delivers it to other components.

<Gas
  onUpdate={(state)=>{
    console.log("Gas price update:",state)
    this.setState(state,()=>{
      console.log("GWEI set:",this.state)
    })
  }}
/>

Transactions

Displays transactions and blocks as progress bars and provides a tx function to make calling smart contract functions and sending transactions easier and more transparent to the user.

<Transactions
  account={account}
  gwei={gwei}
  web3={web3}
  block={block}
  avgBlockTime={avgBlockTime}
  etherscan={etherscan}
  onReady={(state)=>{
    //loads in tx() function
    // use to send transactions: tx(contracts.YOURCONTRACT.YOURFUNCTION(),GASLIMIT,TXDATA,TXVALUE,CALLBACK)
    console.log("Transactions component is ready:",state)
    this.setState(state)
  }}
/>

ContractLoader

Loads your contracts published from Clevis into this.state.contracts.

Note: Contracts must first be injected into the /src folder by running clevis test publish or clevis test full.

<ContractLoader
 key="ContractLoader"
 config={{DEBUG:true}}
 web3={web3}
 require={path => {return require(`${__dirname}/${path}`)}}
 onReady={(contracts,customLoader)=>{
   console.log("contracts loaded",contracts)
   this.setState({
     customLoader: customLoader,
     contracts:contracts,
   },()=>{
     console.log("Contracts Are Ready:",this.state.contracts)
   })
 }}
/>

You can then use the customLoader to load dynamic contracts using the ABI from current contracts:

let lootTokenContract = this.state.customLoader("LootToken",lootTokenAddress)

Events

Listens for events and parses down the chain. Use an id field for unique keys so it will only fire the onUpdate function when a new event is detected. Provide a filter object to filter indexed fields.

<Events
  config={{hide:false}}
  contract={contracts.Nifties}
  eventName={"Create"}
  block={block} <-------- current block number!
  id={"_id"}
  filter={{_owner:account}}
  onUpdate={(eventData,allEvents)=>{
    console.log("EVENT DATA:",eventData)
    this.setState({events:allEvents})
  }}
/>

Address

Renders an address with the blockie (identicon) and the current balance in Eth.

  <Address
    {...this.state}
    address={contracts.SomeContract._address}
  />

Button

Renders a button

    <Button color={"green"} size={"2"} onClick={()=>{
        //do some transaction on button click
        tx(contracts.SomeContract.someFunction(someArgument),(receipt)=>{
          //when the transaction goes through you'll have a receipt here
        })
      }}>
      Send
    </Button>

Blockie

Renders an identicon for an address

    <Blockie
      address={someEthereumAddress}
      config={{size:3}}
     />

Scaler

Scales components based on a target screen width vs actual screen width. Get your Dapp looking awesome on mobile.

<Scaler config={{startZoomAt:1000,origin:"50px 50px",adjustedZoom:1.3}}>
  <img style={{position:"absolute",left:10,top:10,maxHeight:120,margin:10}} src={titleImage}/>
</Scaler>

Demo App

Ether Jam Jam is a demo app I built that uses Dapparatus for meta transactions:

etherjamjam

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial