DAP.js is a JavaScript interface to CMSIS-DAP, enabling access to Arm Microcontrollers using Node.js or in the browser using WebUSB.
Node.js > v8.14.0, which includes
npm
The package is distributed using npm. To install the package in your project:
$ npm install dapjs
Decide on a transport layer to use (see below) and refer to the examples folder to get started.
The web examples can be seen running at:
https://armmbed.github.io/dapjs/examples/index.html
Refer to the DAPjs API Documentation for more information.
Please refer to the WebUSB implementation status for browser support.
All transports outlined below are known to work on Windows 7, 8 and 10. Please refer to the node-usb FAQ with any issues using the
USB or
WebUSB transport in
Node.js. The
HID transport is preferred on Windows.
Please ensure you don't have the Mbed Serial driver installed on
Windows 10 as this can cause issues and isn't needed on this platform.
No known issues with any transports in
Node.js Tested on MacOS 10.12.
Basic testing undertaken with no known issues. Please refer to the node-usb FAQ with any issues using the
USB or
WebUSB transport in
Node.js.
All develoment boards supporting
CMSIS-DAP should work. For the flash and serial
DAPLink functionality, all Mbed Enabled boards should work, but need the latest
DAPLink firmware installed.
The latest DAPLink containing WebUSB support needs to be built from the DAPLink source until we have prepared a new firmware release on https://armmbed.github.io/DAPLink/.
All examples have been tested with the latest DAPLink fiormware on the following hardware:
In order to use DAPjs, you need to install support for one of the transports. Use the following information to help you choose which to use:
If you wish to use DAPjs in a browser environment, you must use WebUSB. Please refer to the implementation status of WebUSB to understand browser support for this technology.
Note: WebUSB in the browser doesn't require any further libraries to be installed.
If you also want your program to work in a Node.js environment a WebUSB library exists to allow your program to be ported to Node.js.
To install the library for Node.js, use:
$ npm install webusb
In the browser, require the library:
<script type="text/javascript" src="dist/dap.umd.js"></script>
In Node.js Require the libraries:
const usb = require('webusb').usb;
const DAPjs = require('dapjs');
Then in either environment:
const device = await <navigator>.usb.requestDevice({
filters: [{vendorId: 0xD28}]
});
const transport = new DAPjs.WebUSB(device);
const daplink = new DAPjs.DAPLink(transport);
try {
await daplink.connect();
await daplink.disconnect();
} catch(error) {
console.error(error.message || error);
}
For the highest level of firmware compatibility in a Node.js environment, the HID transport is recommended. This utilises the
node-hid library and is installed as follows:
$ npm install node-hid
const hid = require('node-hid');
const DAPjs = require('dapjs');
let devices = hid.devices();
devices = devices.filter(device => device.vendorId === 0xD28);
const device = new hid.HID(devices[0].path);
const transport = new DAPjs.HID(device);
const daplink = new DAPjs.DAPLink(transport);
try {
await daplink.connect();
await daplink.disconnect();
} catch(error) {
console.error(error.message || error);
}
A "pure" USB transport exists which bypasses requiring
WebUSB and
HID.
This utilises the
usb library and is installed as follows:
$ npm install usb
const usb = require('usb');
const DAPjs = require('dapjs');
let devices = usb.getDeviceList();
devices = devices.filter(device => device.deviceDescriptor.idVendor === 0xD28);
const transport = new DAPjs.USB(devices[0]);
const daplink = new DAPjs.DAPLink(transport);
try {
await daplink.connect();
await daplink.disconnect();
} catch(error) {
console.error(error.message || error);
}
The architecture of this project is built up in layers as follows:
The
Transport layer offers access to the USB device plugged into the host. Different transports are available based on user needs (see above).
The
Proxy layer uses the transport layer to expose low-level
CMSIS-DAP commands to the next layer. A common use for the proxy is as a debug chip attached to the main processor accessed over USB.
A CMSIS-DAP implementation is included, however a network proxy or similar could be introduced at this layer in order to remote commands.
The
DAPLink layer is a special derived implementation of the
CMSIS-DAP proxy implementation. It adds DAPLink vendor specific functionality such as Mass Storage Device
firmware flashing and
serial control.
The
DAP (Debug Access Port) layer exposes low-level access to ports, registers and memory. An implementation exists for
ADI (Arm Debug Interface).
The
Processor layer exposes access to the core processor registers.
After cloning this repository, install the development dependencies:
$ npm install
Gulp is used as a task runner to build the project.
To build the project, simply run
gulp or to continually build as source changes, run
gulp watch:
$ gulp
$ gulp watch
A
package.json script exists to run gulp if you don't have it installed globally:
$ npm run gulp
$ npm run gulp watch
A local express server is included to run the web example locally:
$ node server.js
The latest build of master is always available to be installed from the
gh-pages branch:
$ npm install ARMmbed/dapjs#gh-pages