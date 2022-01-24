Send e-mails from Node.js – easy as cake! 🍰✉️
Nodemailer supports all Node.js versions starting from Node.js@v6.0.0. Existing test suite does not support such old Node.js versions so all features are not actually tested. From time to time some regression bugs might occur because of this.
Documentation for Nodemailer can be found at nodemailer.com.
You are using older Node.js version than v6.0. Upgrade Node.js to get support for the spread operator.
Gmail either works well or it does not work at all. It is probably easier to switch to an alternative service instead of fixing issues with Gmail. If Gmail does not work for you then don't use it. Read more about it here.
Check your firewall settings. Timeout usually occurs when you try to open a connection to a port that is firewalled either on the server or on your machine.
If you are having issues with Nodemailer, then the best way to find help would be Stack Overflow or revisit the docs.
Nodemailer is licensed under the MIT license
The Nodemailer logo was designed by Sven Kristjansen.