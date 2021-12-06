Deep Neural Network Library for Javascript

Train a neural network with your data & save its trained state!

Installation

CDN :

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/matiasvlevi/dann@v2.4.0/build/dann.min.js" > </ script >

Node :

npm i dannjs

dannjs on npmjs.com





Getting started

Require package

Object types from the library can be imported like this

const { Dann } = require ( 'dannjs' );

Basic model construction

Setting up a small (4,6,6,2) neural network.

const nn = new Dann( 4 , 2 ); nn.addHiddenLayer( 6 , 'leakyReLU' ); nn.addHiddenLayer( 6 , 'leakyReLU' ); nn.outputActivation( 'tanH' ); nn.makeWeights(); nn.lr = 0.0001 ; nn.log({ details : true });

Train by backpropagation

Training with a dataset.

const dataset = [ { input : [ 0 , 0 ], output : [ 0 ] }, { input : [ 1 , 0 ], output : [ 1 ] }, { input : [ 0 , 1 ], output : [ 1 ] }, { input : [ 1 , 1 ], output : [ 0 ] } ]; for (data of dataset) { nn.backpropagate(data.input, data.output); console .log(nn.loss); }

Train by mutation

For neuroevolution simulations. Works best with small models & large population size.

const populationSize = 1000 ; let newGeneration = []; for ( let i = 0 ; i < populationSize; i++) { const childNN = parentNN; childNN.mutateRandom( 0.01 , 0.65 ); newGeneration.push(childNN); }

Standalone function

Convert a Neural Network to a JS function that can output predictions without the library.

let strfunc = nn.toFunction(); console .log(strfunc);

Save JSON

let json = nn.toJSON(); console .log(json);

AI predicts San-francisco Housing prices.

more examples & demos here



Online editor:

https://dannjs.org/sandbox

Graph Dann models with this library

Dann-p5

License

MIT