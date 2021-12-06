openbase logo
dan

dannjs

by Matias Vazquez-Levi
2.4.0

Deep Neural Network Library for JavaScript.

Readme

Dannjs

versionNpmStat repoSize downloadNpmStat downloadNpmStat GitHub

Deep Neural Network Library for Javascript

Train a neural network with your data & save its trained state!

DemoInstallationDocumentationContributeDiscordLicense


Installation

CDN :

<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/matiasvlevi/dann@v2.4.0/build/dann.min.js"></script>

Node :

npm i dannjs

dannjs on npmjs.com

Getting started

Require package

Object types from the library can be imported like this

const { Dann } = require('dannjs');

Basic model construction

Setting up a small (4,6,6,2) neural network.

const nn = new Dann(4, 2);
nn.addHiddenLayer(6, 'leakyReLU');
nn.addHiddenLayer(6, 'leakyReLU');
nn.outputActivation('tanH');
nn.makeWeights();
nn.lr = 0.0001;
nn.log({details:true});

Train by backpropagation

Training with a dataset.

//XOR 2 inputs, 1 output
const dataset = [
    {
        input: [0, 0],
        output: [0]
    },
    {
        input: [1, 0],
        output: [1]
    },
    {
        input: [0, 1],
        output: [1]
    },
    {
        input: [1, 1],
        output: [0]
    }
];

//train 1 epoch
for (data of dataset) {
    nn.backpropagate(data.input, data.output);
    console.log(nn.loss);
}

Train by mutation

For neuroevolution simulations. Works best with small models & large population size.

const populationSize = 1000;
let newGeneration = [];

for (let i = 0; i < populationSize; i++) {

    // parentNN would be the best nn from past generation.
    const childNN = parentNN;
    childNN.mutateRandom(0.01, 0.65);

    newGeneration.push(childNN);
}

Standalone function

Convert a Neural Network to a JS function that can output predictions without the library.

let strfunc = nn.toFunction();
console.log(strfunc);

Save JSON

let json = nn.toJSON();
console.log(json);


Demo:

AI predicts San-francisco Housing prices.
more examples & demos here

Online editor:

https://dannjs.org/sandbox


Socials


Graph Dann models with this library

Dann-p5


Stickers

Get Dannjs stickers!



Contributors


Matias Vazquez-Levi
💻 📖 ⚠️
Francesco Ciulla
📢
Labnan
🐛 💻 ⚠️
sharkAce
💻
Hasnain Iqbal
💻 ⚠️
EL Ramos
🐛 ⚠️ 💻
viabhinav

and1can
💻

Any contributions are welcome! See CONTRIBUTING.md.






License

MIT

Tutorials

Train a Neural Network to Count, with Javascript & Dannjs
dev.to1 year agoTrain a Neural Network to Count, with Javascript & DannjsCounting is pretty intuitive for us humans, not as much for neural networks. This is why you are here...