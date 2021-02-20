Danmaku

Danmaku is a JavaScript library to display flying comments on HTML media elements (video and audio). It can also display comments to your container in real time without timeline.

Installation

You can install it with npm:

npm install danmaku

import Danmaku from 'danmaku' ; import Danmaku from 'danmaku/dist/esm/danmaku.dom.js' ; import Danmaku from 'danmaku/dist/esm/danmaku.canvas.js' ;

Or use CDN (jsDelivr, unpkg):

Full DOM engine only Canvas engine only UMD UMD minified ESM ESM minified

Usage

Media mode

< div id = "my-video-container" style = "width:640px;height:360px;position:relative;" > < video id = "my-video" src = "./example.mp4" style = "position:absolute;" > </ video > </ div > < div id = "my-audio-container" style = "width:640px;height:360px;position:relative;" > </ div > < audio id = "my-audio" src = "./example.mp3" > </ audio > < script src = "path/to/danmaku.min.js" > </ script > < script > var danmaku1 = new Danmaku({ container : document .getElementById( 'my-video-container' ), media : document .getElementById( 'my-video' ), comments : [] }); var danmaku2 = new Danmaku({ container : document .getElementById( 'my-audio-container' ), media : document .getElementById( 'my-audio' ), comments : [] }); </ script >

Live mode

To display comments in real time, you need to set up server and use something like Socket.IO. Danmaku is just receiving comments data and display them to container.

Here is a simple example using with Socket.IO and Node.js.

Server:

const app = require ( 'http' ).createServer(handler); const io = require ( 'socket.io' )(app); app.listen( 80 ); function handler ( req, res ) { } io.on( 'connection' , socket => { socket.on( 'danmaku' , comment => { socket.broadcast.emit( 'danmaku' , comment); }); });

Client:

< div id = "my-container" style = "width:640px;height:360px;" > </ div > < button id = "send-button" > Send </ button > < script src = "path/to/socket.io.js" > </ script > < script src = "path/to/danmaku.min.js" > </ script > < script > var danmaku = new Danmaku({ container : document .getElementById( 'my-container' ) }); var socket = io(); socket.on( 'danmaku' , function ( comment ) { danmaku.emit(comment) }); var btn = document .getElementById( 'send-button' ); btn.addEventListener( 'click' , function ( ) { var comment = { text : 'bla bla' , style : { fontSize : '20px' , color : '#ffffff' }, }; danmaku.emit(comment); socket.emit( 'danmaku' , comment); }); </ script >

API

Initialization

var danmaku = new Danmaku({ container : document .getElementById( 'my-container' ), media : document .getElementById( 'my-media' ), comments : [], engine : 'canvas' , speed : 144 });

danmaku.emit({ text : 'example' , mode : 'rtl' , time : 233.3 , style : { fontSize : '20px' , color : '#ffffff' , border : '1px solid #337ab7' , textShadow : '-1px -1px #000, -1px 1px #000, 1px -1px #000, 1px 1px #000' }, style : { font : '10px sans-serif' , textAlign : 'start' , textBaseline : 'bottom' , direction : 'inherit' , fillStyle : '#000' , strokeStyle : '#000' , lineWidth : 1.0 , }, render : function ( ) { var $div = document .createElement( 'div' ); var $img = document .createElement( 'img' ); $img.src = '/path/to/xxx.png' ; $div.appendChild($img); return $div; }, render : function ( ) { var canvas = document .createElement( 'canvas' ); canvas.width = 320 ; canvas.height = 180 ; var ctx = canvas.getContext( '2d' ); ctx.beginPath(); ctx.arc( 75 , 75 , 50 , 0 , 2 * Math .PI); ctx.stroke(); return canvas; } });

More details about CanvasRenderingContext2D.

Tips:

With DOM engine, you may want to change line spacing by set line-height to each comment, a better way is set line-height to the container.

to each comment, a better way is set to the container. With canvas engine, line height is 1.2 by default, you can set it with style.font .

by default, you can set it with . With canvas engine, style.font uses the same syntax as the CSS font specifier. However you can only use px , % , em , rem units, I'm sure you don't need others.

uses the same syntax as the CSS font specifier. However you can only use , , , units, I'm sure you don't need others. There is a hitbox for each comment, which height is determined by its line height. With canvas engine, when style.textBaseline is top or hanging , the baseline is set to top of the hitbox; when it's middle , baseline is middle of the hitbox; otherwise baseline is bottom of the hitbox. So if you set style.textBaseline to alphabetic or hanging , the comment's head or foot may out of the hitbox and be invisible.

is or , the baseline is set to top of the hitbox; when it's , baseline is middle of the hitbox; otherwise baseline is bottom of the hitbox. So if you set to or , the comment's head or foot may out of the hitbox and be invisible. With canvas engine, style.filter is supported in Chrome 52 and Firefox 49.

Resize

Do it when you resize container.

danmaku.resize();

Show

danmaku.show();

Hide

If you set display: none; to the container directly when using DOM engine, you should also do danmaku.hide() otherwise the typesetting will be broken when it's showed.

danmaku.hide();

Clear

Clear current stage.

danmaku.clear();

Speed

There is a property duration for all comments, which means how long will a comment be shown to the stage. duration is calculated by stage.width / danmaku.speed , and danmaku.speed is a standard for all comments, because the actually speed for each comment is then calculated by (comment.width + stage.width) / duration . The default value is 144.

danmaku.speed = 144 ;

Destroy

Destroy danmaku instance and release memory.