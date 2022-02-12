Read the Manual to play the online game
Ɗaɳƙ Ɗoɱaiɳ is the re-imagined classic Amiga bulletin board, Hack & Slash, built around a medieval role-playing atmosphere. Your character kills, steals, brawls, and jousts other PCs, NPCs, and BOTs to gain levels and fortune. Successful ventures into the deep dank dungeon are key to immortality.
Original Commodore Amiga Hack & Slash enthusiasts can visit: Absinthe BBS by Anachronist
Project development on
Chrome OS and
Linux with the
Node.js runtime. To run a local game copy, click the
VS Code icon above or manually install:
# fetch this package source:
$ git clone https://github.com/theflyingape/dankdomain
# ... or via Node.js
$ npm install dankdomain
# cd into package source folder:
$ npm install
# 1) play it as standalone:
$ npm run play
# modify for your server networking preferences:
$ cp etc/network.json_inet etc/network.json
$ vim etc/network.json
# 2) run it as a local multiuser server:
$ npm run net &
$ npm run term
$ npm stop
# 3) other ways to play online:
$ npm run mame
$ telnet play.ddgame.us
Connected to play.ddgame.us.
Escape character is '^]'.
CARRIER DETECTED
PC emulation enabled
...........|\...................../|................. Welcome to
........./ \..|\__ __/|......./ \............... Dank Domain
........./ / \.\ _ \/ _ /....../ \.............
_ .........../ / / \.(-)\/(-)....../ / \ \.............
(_) ..........| | | / \\/(oo)\/...../ // |\ \.............
..........| | | | \|v--v|\..../ / | || \|...........
............| | | | / \_^^_/ \../ / || || ||.............
......../ / / | | \/ \/ /| || || ||/\../\....
/\..../ / / / / |______/ /| \ \ || || \/ \ /\ /\
/\ /\/ \../ / / / / /\_____/ |/ /__\ \ \ \ \ / \ / \ /\ / \
/ \/\ / / \.| | | / / /\______/ \ \__| \ \ \ \/ \/ \/ \
\ \/ \| | | | | |\______ \_ \__|_| \ / \ /
\/ | | ____ /\______ ____ \_ \ | / /
\ | |/ /\_____ / \ \__ \ |
\ |/ | |\______ | | \___ \|
| |\______ | | \_
_ ___/| |\______ | | /\ \ ___
/ \_/ \ \________\_ _\____/ / \__\_| \
___/ __ __/ / __/ /__ \__/ __ \__
_/ / \ / ___/ / ___/ \ / \ |__
| | |/|/ |/|/ \__ \ \ |
Who dares to enter my dank domain <or NEW>?
NOTE: my "public" access packages are published on GitHub and it requires your
Personal Access Token authentication to fetch/install them from this alternative
npm registry. Read GitHub's Working with the npm registry to learn more details.
# setup local Node.js package
$ npm config set @theflyingape:registry https://npm.pkg.github.com
$ npm login --scope=@theflyingape
$ npm install @theflyingape/dankdomain
... or use Docker (convenient and uses the latest commits):
$ docker pull theflyingape/dankdomain
$ docker run --rm -it -p 1939:1939/tcp -p 1986:1986/tcp theflyingape/dankdomain
Dank Domain (DDnet) started on linux #661
cwd /usr/games/dankdomain/game → /usr/games/dankdomain/game/portal
initializing Deeds
initializing Online
initializing Rings (unique)
+ adding ⚛️ Atomic
+ adding ✝️ Faith
+ adding ♾️ Infinity
+ adding 🐍 Medusa's
+ adding 🕳️ Mystic Portal
+ adding 👹 Ogre
+ adding 🖤 Undying
+ adding ⚪ White Wizard
initializing Players
initializing Gangs
+ adding AB Original with BOT+NPC members
+ adding (the) Monster Mash
ENOENT: no such file or directory, open '/usr/games/dankdomain/game/etc/network.json'
→ listening on telnet 0.0.0.0:1986
→ listening on https://0.0.0.0:1939/
↔ WebSocket endpoints enabled
Supports running as a BBS door (as Amiga-only BBSes did for
Hack & Slash in 1994) by allowing a passed user numeric ID paired with a compatible Mystic
door.sys file format launched from its
BBS node startup directory. Here is how to freshly unit-test that app startup mode:
[~/dankdomain]$ npm run clean
[~/dankdomain]$ cd game
[~/dankdomain/game]$ cp door-example.sys door.sys
[~/dankdomain/game]$ node main 0
For example, configure to call-out to a script with two (2) parameters:
userId and the path with filename to
door.sys
#!/bin/sh
pwd; [ -s "$2" ] || exit 1
cp "$2" /usr/local/games/dankdomain/door.sys
node /usr/local/games/dankdomain/main "$1"
etc/sysop.json do? How do you assign sysop privileges?
This file simply regulates some of the game features loaded at
runtime. The first Player (non-NPC) to register is automatically entitled as the Ruler off the last object entry in
files/items/title.json which is packaged here as either the (M) King or (F) Queen
access role. The Ruler alone is granted with minor "favor" over their domain, but aligned with the game play & spirit if not abused. Other roles can have
sysop: true enabled to gain access to
"@" and some overlapping favor with the Ruler as you'd expect from a minion.
NOTE: in
users folder, edit a hidden (dot) export file to carefully modify any Player's record and save as
save.json whereas a running DDnet
app.js portal service (
npm run net) will automatically consume and apply it to the
dankdomain.sql
Players table.
Refer to
files/items/title.json for player runtime values based on their
access role -- assigned or achieved by reaching the next
promote level. There are no soft-coded values for the timeouts assigned to the various prompts. Those have been specially tweaked to keep turn-play moving along -- appropriately. That said, try modifying
vt.defaultTimeout seconds in
main.js to your liking.
For the Portal, consider downloading media packs: 📷 images and 🔉 sounds into the appropriate game/portal/static folder:
$ pwd
/usr/games/dankdomain
.vscode Visual Studio Code: settings & debug profiles
game
etc sysop support files
files game, menu & player support files: ANSI and/or text formats
arena ASCII art & menu files
casino menu files
dungeon ASCII art
items game artifacts
library deeds & menu files
main about system & menu files
naval ASCII art & menu files
party instruction & menu files
player ASCII art
square menu files
tavern all player events logged for the day
user each player’s events logged since last visit
pcs user object type templates for BOTs, NPCs, and PCs
play game modules for each main menu item
battle.js support module for player engagements
init.js support module for initial login
runtime.json game play runtime values
sysop.js support module for the system operator - main menu "@" command
portal
static UI html/css/js using bundle.js: client.js & xterm.js
assets app install, fonts, etc.
images visual media for artifacts, creatures, and players
sounds audio media for event notifications
app.js DDnet for optional web and/or telnet services to run DDplay remotely
users player runtime database & current game files
db.js net & play module for player runtime database & files
email.js support module for (optional) dispatching email notifications
interfaces.js TypeScript object types
items.js support module for loading item artifacts & coin
lib.js support module for common I/O functions
main.js DDplay client node
npc.js support classes for BOTs & NPCs with arena, dungeon, and naval denizens
pc.js support classes for PCs with Deeds
player.js support module for common PC functions
runtime.js global runtime variables to govern play
sys.js support module with discrete functions to dependencies
telnet.js telnet client using websocket and XT emulator handling
types.js TypeScript template literals
mame player - MAME VT240 terminal + socat startup script
node_modules Node.js support libraries
package.json Node.js manifest
🇺🇸 ©️1991 - 2021 Robert Hurst
DDnet portal
app
chokidar,
dns,
express,
fs,
http,
https,
net,
node-pty,
ws
sys:
fs,
got,
path,
romanize,
sprintf-js,
title-case
items: sys
db:
better-sqlite3, items, sys
net-keepalive,
telnet-socket
url
client
animate.css,
browserify,
xterm,
xterm-addon-fit,
xterm-addon-unicode11
DDplay game
main
sys:
fs,
got,
path,
romanize,
sprintf-js,
title-case
lib: items, runtime, sys,
xvt
items: sys
runtime: sys
init: db, items, lib, npc, pc, player, runtime, sys
db:
better-sqlite3, items, sys
pc: db, items, lib, runtime, sys
npc: db, items, lib, pc, runtime, sys
player: db, items, lib, npc, pc, runtime, sys
email: db, items, lib,
nodemailer,
nodemailer-smtp-transport, pc, runtime, sys
newuser: db, email, init, items, lib, pc, runtime, sys
taxman: db, items, lib, pc, player, runtime, sys
battle: db, items, lib, npc, pc, player, runtime, sys
menu: battle, db, items, lib, npc, pc, player, runtime, sys
arena: battle, db, items, lib, npc, pc, player, runtime, sys
casino: db, items, lib, npc, pc, player, runtime, sys
dungeon: battle, db, items, lib, npc, pc, player, runtime, sys
library: db, items, lib, npc, pc, runtime, sys
naval: battle, db, items, lib, npc, pc, player, runtime, sys
party: battle, db, items, lib, npc, pc, player, runtime, sys
square: battle, db, items, lib, npc, pc, player, runtime, sys
sysop: battle, db, dungeon, email, lib, pc, player, runtime, sys
tavern: battle, db, items, lib, npc, pc, player, runtime, sys, taxman