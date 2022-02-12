🏰 Ɗaɳƙ Ɗoɱaiɳ :: the return of Hack & Slash

Player's Manual

Read the Manual to play the online game

Ɗaɳƙ Ɗoɱaiɳ is the re-imagined classic Amiga bulletin board, Hack & Slash, built around a medieval role-playing atmosphere. Your character kills, steals, brawls, and jousts other PCs, NPCs, and BOTs to gain levels and fortune. Successful ventures into the deep dank dungeon are key to immortality.

Original Commodore Amiga Hack & Slash enthusiasts can visit: Absinthe BBS by Anachronist

Installation

Project development on Chrome OS and Linux with the Node.js runtime. To run a local game copy, click the VS Code icon above or manually install:

$ git clone https://github.com/theflyingape/dankdomain $ npm install dankdomain $ npm install $ npm run play $ cp etc/network.json_inet etc/network.json $ vim etc/network.json $ npm run net & $ npm run term $ npm stop $ npm run mame $ telnet play.ddgame.us Connected to play.ddgame.us. Escape character is '^]' . CARRIER DETECTED PC emulation enabled ...........|\...................../|................. Welcome to ........./ \..|\__ __/|......./ \............... Dank Domain ........./ / \.\ _ \/ _ /....../ \............. _ .........../ / / \.(-)\/(-)....../ / \ \............. (_) ..........| | | / \\/(oo)\/...../ // |\ \............. ..........| | | | \|v--v|\..../ / | || \|........... ............| | | | / \_^^_/ \../ / || || ||............. ......../ / / | | \/ \/ /| || || ||/\../\.... /\..../ / / / / |______/ /| \ \ || || \/ \ /\ /\ /\ /\/ \../ / / / / /\_____/ |/ /__\ \ \ \ \ / \ / \ /\ / \ / \/\ / / \.| | | / / /\______/ \ \__| \ \ \ \/ \/ \/ \ \ \/ \| | | | | |\______ \_ \__|_| \ / \ / \/ | | ____ /\______ ____ \_ \ | / / \ | |/ /\_____ / \ \__ \ | \ |/ | |\______ | | \___ \| | |\______ | | \_ _ ___/| |\______ | | /\ \ ___ / \_/ \ \________\_ _\____/ / \__\_| \ ___/ __ __/ / __/ /__ \__/ __ \__ _/ / \ / ___/ / ___/ \ / \ |__ | | |/|/ |/|/ \__ \ \ | Who dares to enter my dank domain <or NEW>?

NOTE: my "public" access packages are published on GitHub and it requires your Personal Access Token authentication to fetch/install them from this alternative npm registry . Read GitHub's Working with the npm registry to learn more details.

$ npm config set @theflyingape:registry https://npm.pkg.github.com $ npm login --scope=@theflyingape $ npm install @theflyingape/dankdomain

... or use Docker (convenient and uses the latest commits):

$ docker pull theflyingape/dankdomain $ docker run --rm -it -p 1939:1939/tcp -p 1986:1986/tcp theflyingape/dankdomain Dank Domain (DDnet) started on linux #661 cwd /usr/games/dankdomain/game → /usr/games/dankdomain/game/portal initializing Deeds initializing Online initializing Rings (unique) + adding ⚛️ Atomic + adding ✝️ Faith + adding ♾️ Infinity + adding 🐍 Medusa's + adding 🕳️ Mystic Portal + adding 👹 Ogre + adding 🖤 Undying + adding ⚪ White Wizard initializing Players initializing Gangs + adding AB Original with BOT+NPC members + adding (the) Monster Mash ENOENT: no such file or directory, open '/usr/games/dankdomain/game/etc/network.json' → listening on telnet 0.0.0.0:1986 → listening on https://0.0.0.0:1939/ ↔ WebSocket endpoints enabled

Supports running as a BBS door (as Amiga-only BBSes did for Hack & Slash in 1994) by allowing a passed user numeric ID paired with a compatible Mystic door.sys file format launched from its BBS node startup directory. Here is how to freshly unit-test that app startup mode:

[~/dankdomain]$ npm run clean [~/dankdomain]$ cd game [~/dankdomain/game]$ cp door-example.sys door.sys [~/dankdomain/game]$ node main 0

For example, configure to call-out to a script with two (2) parameters: userId and the path with filename to door.sys

pwd ; [ -s " $2 " ] || exit 1 cp " $2 " /usr/ local /games/dankdomain/door.sys node /usr/ local /games/dankdomain/main " $1 "

FAQ

What does etc/sysop.json do? How do you assign sysop privileges?

This file simply regulates some of the game features loaded at runtime . The first Player (non-NPC) to register is automatically entitled as the Ruler off the last object entry in files/items/title.json which is packaged here as either the (M) King or (F) Queen access role. The Ruler alone is granted with minor "favor" over their domain, but aligned with the game play & spirit if not abused. Other roles can have sysop: true enabled to gain access to "@" and some overlapping favor with the Ruler as you'd expect from a minion.

NOTE: in users folder, edit a hidden (dot) export file to carefully modify any Player's record and save as save.json whereas a running DDnet app.js portal service ( npm run net ) will automatically consume and apply it to the dankdomain.sql Players table.

What's the best way to modify Player time limits and timeouts throughout the game?

Refer to files/items/title.json for player runtime values based on their access role -- assigned or achieved by reaching the next promote level. There are no soft-coded values for the timeouts assigned to the various prompts. Those have been specially tweaked to keep turn-play moving along -- appropriately. That said, try modifying vt.defaultTimeout seconds in main.js to your liking.

Files directory structure

For the Portal, consider downloading media packs: 📷 images and 🔉 sounds into the appropriate game/portal/static folder:

$ pwd /usr/games/dankdomain .vscode Visual Studio Code: settings & debug profiles game etc sysop support files files game, menu & player support files: ANSI and/or text formats arena ASCII art & menu files casino menu files dungeon ASCII art items game artifacts library deeds & menu files main about system & menu files naval ASCII art & menu files party instruction & menu files player ASCII art square menu files tavern all player events logged for the day user each player’s events logged since last visit pcs user object type templates for BOTs, NPCs, and PCs play game modules for each main menu item battle.js support module for player engagements init.js support module for initial login runtime.json game play runtime values sysop.js support module for the system operator - main menu "@" command portal static UI html/css/js using bundle.js: client.js & xterm.js assets app install, fonts, etc. images visual media for artifacts, creatures, and players sounds audio media for event notifications app.js DDnet for optional web and/or telnet services to run DDplay remotely users player runtime database & current game files db.js net & play module for player runtime database & files email.js support module for (optional) dispatching email notifications interfaces.js TypeScript object types items.js support module for loading item artifacts & coin lib.js support module for common I/O functions main.js DDplay client node npc.js support classes for BOTs & NPCs with arena, dungeon, and naval denizens pc.js support classes for PCs with Deeds player.js support module for common PC functions runtime.js global runtime variables to govern play sys.js support module with discrete functions to dependencies telnet.js telnet client using websocket and XT emulator handling types.js TypeScript template literals mame player - MAME VT240 terminal + socat startup script node_modules Node.js support libraries package.json Node.js manifest

🇺🇸 ©️1991 - 2021 Robert Hurst

Gallery

