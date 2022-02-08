I (randers) am no longer supporting or updating dank-twitch-irc. While it may continue to work, I'm no longer making sure it will continue to do so in the future. This package will also not receive any dependency or security updates. For this reason I recommend you to choose a different library in your projects, or to fork this project to continue development on it. If somebody makes a high-quality fork of this project, you can contact me and I can link to your fork in this README here. Thank you.

Node.js-only Twitch IRC lib, written in TypeScript.

Requires Node.js 10 (LTS) or above.

Table of Contents

Usage

const { ChatClient } = require ( "dank-twitch-irc" ); let client = new ChatClient(); client.on( "ready" , () => console .log( "Successfully connected to chat" )); client.on( "close" , (error) => { if (error != null ) { console .error( "Client closed due to error" , error); } }); client.on( "PRIVMSG" , (msg) => { console .log( `[# ${msg.channelName} ] ${msg.displayName} : ${msg.messageText} ` ); }); client.connect(); client.join( "forsen" );

Available client events

client.on("connecting", () => { /* ... */ }) : Called when the client starts connecting for the first time.

client.on("connect", () => { /* ... */ }) : Called when the client connects for the first time. This is called when the transport layer connections (e.g. TCP or WebSocket connection is established), not when login to IRC succeeds.

client.on("ready", () => { /* ... */ }) : Called when the client becomes ready for the first time (login to the chat server is successful.)

client.on("close", (error?: Error) => { /* ... */ }) : Called when the client is terminated as a whole. Not called for individual connections that were disconnected. Can be caused for example by a invalid OAuth token (failure to login), or when client.close() or client.destroy() was called. error is only non-null if the client was closed by a call to client.close() .

client.on("error", (error: Error?) => { /* ... */ }) : Called when any error occurs on the client, including non-fatal errors such as a message that could not be delivered due to an error.

client.on("rawCommand", (cmd: string) => { /* ... */ }) : Called when any command is executed by the client.

client.on("message", (message: IRCMessage) => { /* ... */ }) : Called on every incoming message. If the message is a message that is further parsed (I called these "twitch messages" in this library) then the message passed to this handler will already be the specific type, e.g. PrivmsgMessage if the command is PRIVMSG .

client.on("PRIVMSG", (message: PrivmsgMessage) => { /* ... */ }) : Called on incoming messages whose command is PRIVMSG . The message parameter is always instanceof PrivmsgMessage . (See the API documentation for what properties exist on all PrivmsgMessage instances) For example: client.on( "CLEARCHAT" , (msg) => { if (msg.isTimeout()) { console .log( ` ${msg.targetUsername} just got timed out for ` + ` ${msg.banDuration} seconds in channel ${msg.channelName} ` ); } }); Other message types that have specific message parsing are: CLEARCHAT (maps to ClearchatMessage ) - Timeout and ban messages CLEARMSG (maps to ClearmsgMessage ) - Single message deletions (initiated by /delete ) HOSTTARGET (maps to HosttargetMessage ) - A channel entering or exiting host mode. NOTICE (maps to NoticeMessage ) - Various notices, such as when you /help , a command fails, the error response when you are timed out, etc. PRIVMSG (maps to PrivmsgMessage ) - Normal chat messages ROOMSTATE (maps to RoomstateMessage ) - A change to a channel's followers mode, subscribers-only mode, r9k mode, followers mode, slow mode etc. USERNOTICE (maps to UsernoticeMessage ) - Subs, resubs, sub gifts, rituals, raids, etc. - See more details about how to handle this message type below. USERSTATE (maps to UserstateMessage ) - Your own state (e.g. badges, color, display name, emote sets, mod status), sent on every time you join a channel or send a PRIVMSG to a channel GLOBALUSERSTATE (maps to GlobaluserstateMessage ) - Logged in user's "global state", sent once on every login (Note that due to the used connection pool you can receive this multiple times during your bot's runtime) WHISPER (maps to WhisperMessage ) - Somebody else whispering you JOIN (maps to JoinMessage ) - You yourself joining a channel, of if you have requestMembershipCapability enabled, also other users joining channels you are joined to. PART (maps to JoinMessage ) - You yourself parting (leaving) a channel, of if you have requestMembershipCapability enabled, also other users parting channels you are joined to. RECONNECT (maps to ReconnectMessage ) - When the twitch server tells a client to reconnect and re-join channels (You don't have to listen for this yourself, this is done automatically already) PING (maps to PingMessage ) - When the twitch server sends a ping, expecting a pong back from the client to verify if the connection is still alive. (You don't have to listen for this yourself, the client automatically responds for you) PONG (maps to PongMessage ) - When the twitch server responds to our PING requests (The library automatically sends a PING request every 30 seconds to verify connections are alive) CAP (maps to CapMessage ) - Message type received once during connection startup, acknowledging requested capabilities.



All other commands (if they don't have a special parsed type like the ones listed above) will still be emitted under their command name as an IRCMessage , e.g.:

client.on( "372" , (msg) => console .log( `Server MOTD is: ${msg.ircParameters[ 1 ]} ` ) );

Handling USERNOTICE messages

The USERNOTICE message type is special because it encapsulates a wide range of events, including:

Subs

Resubs

Gift subscription

Incoming raid and

Channel rituals,

which are all emitted under the USERNOTICE event. See also the offical documentation about the USERNOTICE command.

Every USERNOTICE message is sent by a user, and always contains a msg.systemMessage (This is a message that twitch formats for you, e.g. 4 raiders from PotehtoO have joined! for a raid message.) Additionally, every USERNOTICE message can have a message that is additionally sent/shared from the sending user, for example the "share this message with the streamer" message sent with resubs and subs. If no message is sent by the user, msg.messageText is undefined .

dank-twitch-irc currently does not have special parsing code for each USERNOTICE messageTypeID (e.g. sub , resub , raid , etc...) - Instead the parser assigns all msg-param- tags to the msg.eventParams object. See below on what msg.eventParams are available for each of the messageTypeID s.

Sub and resub

When a user subscribes or resubscribes with his own money/prime (this is NOT sent for gift subs, see below)

chatClient.on( "USERNOTICE" , (msg) => { if (!msg.isSub() && !msg.isResub()) { return ; } if (msg.isSub()) { console .log( msg.displayName + " just subscribed to " + msg.channelName + " with a tier " + msg.eventParams.subPlan + " (" + msg.eventParams.subPlanName + ") sub for the first time!" ); } else if (msg.isResub()) { let streakMessage = "" ; if (msg.eventParams.shouldShareStreak) { streakMessage = ", currently " + msg.eventParams.streakMonths + " months in a row" ; } console .log( msg.displayName + " just resubscribed to " + msg.channelName + " with a tier " + msg.eventParams.subPlan + " (" + msg.eventParams.subPlanName + ") sub! They are resubscribing for " + msg.eventParams.cumulativeMonths + " months" + streakMessage + "!" ); } if (msg.messageText != null ) { console .log( msg.displayName + " shared the following message with the streamer: " + msg.messageText ); } else { console .log( "They did not share a message with the streamer." ); } });

Incoming raids

Twitch says:

Incoming raid to a channel. Raid is a Twitch tool that allows broadcasters to send their viewers to another channel, to help support and grow other members in the community.)

chatClient.on( "USERNOTICE" , (msg) => { if (!msg.isRaid()) { return ; } console .log( msg.displayName + " just raided " + msg.channelName + " with " + msg.eventParams.viewerCount + " viewers!" ); });

Subgift

When a user gifts somebody else a subscription.

chatClient.on( "USERNOTICE" , (msg) => { if (!msg.isSubgift()) { return ; } if (msg.eventParams.months === 1 ) { console .log( msg.displayName + " just gifted " + msg.eventParams.recipientDisplayName + " a fresh tier " + msg.eventParams.subPlan + " (" + msg.eventParams + ") sub to " + msg.channelName + "!" ); } else { console .log( msg.displayName + " just gifted " + msg.eventParams.recipientDisplayName + " a tier " + msg.eventParams.subPlan + " (" + msg.eventParams + ") resub to " + msg.channelName + ", that's " + msg.eventParams.months + " in a row!" ); } if (msg.senderUserID === "274598607" ) { console .log( "That (re)sub was gifted anonymously!" ); } });

Anonsubgift

When an anonymous user gifts a subscription to a viewer.

chatClient.on( "USERNOTICE" , (msg) => { if (!msg.isAnonSubgift()) { return ; } if (msg.eventParams.months === 1 ) { console .log( "An anonymous gifter just gifted " + msg.eventParams.recipientDisplayName + " a fresh tier " + msg.eventParams.subPlan + " (" + msg.eventParams + ") sub to " + msg.channelName + "!" ); } else { console .log( "An anonymous gifter just gifted " + msg.eventParams.recipientDisplayName + " a tier " + msg.eventParams.subPlan + " (" + msg.eventParams + ") resub to " + msg.channelName + ", that's " + msg.eventParams.months + " in a row!" ); } });

anongiftpaidupgrade, giftpaidupgrade

When a user commits to continue the gift sub by another user (or an anonymous gifter).

chatClient.on( "USERNOTICE" , (msg) => { if (!msg.isAnonGiftPaidUpgrade()) { return ; } console .log( msg.displayName + " is continuing their " + msg.channelName + " gift sub they got from an anonymous user!" ); });

chatClient.on( "USERNOTICE" , (msg) => { if (!msg.isGiftPaidUpgrade()) { return ; } console .log( msg.displayName + " is continuing their " + msg.channelName + " gift sub they got from " + msg.msgParam.senderName + "!" ); });

ritual

Channel ritual. Twitch says:

Channel ritual. Many channels have special rituals to celebrate viewer milestones when they are shared. The rituals notice extends the sharing of these messages to other viewer milestones (initially, a new viewer chatting for the first time).

chatClient.on( "USERNOTICE" , (msg) => { if (!msg.isRitual()) { return ; } if (msg.eventParams.ritualName === "new_chatter" ) { console .log( msg.displayName + " is new to " + msg.channelName + "'s chat! Say hello!" ); } else { console .warn( "Unknown (unhandled) ritual type: " + msg.eventParams.ritualName ); } });

bitsbadgetier

When a user cheers and earns himself a new bits badge with that cheer (e.g. they just cheered more than/exactly 10000 bits in total, and just earned themselves the 10k bits badge)

chatClient.on( "USERNOTICE" , (msg) => { if (!msg.isBitsBadgeTier()) { return ; } console .log( msg.displayName + " just earned themselves the " + msg.threshold + " bits badge in " + msg.channelName + "'s channel!" ); });

ChatClient API

You probably will want to use these functions on ChatClient most frequently:

client.join(channelName: string): Promise<void> - Join (Listen to) the channel given by the channel name

- Join (Listen to) the channel given by the channel name client.joinAll(channelNames: string[]): Promise<void> - Join (Listen to) all of the listed channels at once (bulk join)

- Join (Listen to) all of the listed channels at once (bulk join) client.part(channelName: string): Promise<void> - Part (Leave/Unlisten) the channel given by the channel name

- Part (Leave/Unlisten) the channel given by the channel name client.privmsg(channelName: string, message: string): Promise<void> - Send a raw PRIVMSG to the given channel. You can issue chat commands with this function, e.g. client.privmsg("forsen", "/timeout weeb123 5") or normal messages, e.g. client.privmsg("forsen", "Kappa Keepo PogChamp") .

- Send a raw to the given channel. You can issue chat commands with this function, e.g. or normal messages, e.g. . client.say(channelName: string, message: string): Promise<void> - Say a normal chat message in the given channel. If a command is given as message , it will be escaped.

- Say a normal chat message in the given channel. If a command is given as , it will be escaped. client.me(channelName: string, message: string): Promise<void> - Post a /me message in the given channel.

- Post a message in the given channel. client.timeout(channelName: string, username: string, length: number, reason?: string): Promise<void> - Timeout username for length seconds in channelName . Optionally accepts a reason to set.

- Timeout for seconds in . Optionally accepts a reason to set. client.ban(channelName: string, username: string, reason?: string): Promise<void> - Ban username in channelName . Optionally accepts a reason to set.

- Ban in . Optionally accepts a reason to set. client.ping() - Send a PING on a connection from the pool, and awaits the PONG response. You can use this to measure server latency, for example.

- Send a on a connection from the pool, and awaits the response. You can use this to measure server latency, for example. client.whisper(username: string, message: string) - Send the user a whisper from the bot.

- Send the user a whisper from the bot. client.setColor(color: Color) - set the username color of your bot account. E.g. client.setColor({ r: 255, g: 0, b: 127 }) .

- set the username color of your bot account. E.g. . client.getMods(channelName: string) and client.getVips(channelName: string) - Get a list of moderators/VIPs in a channel. Returns a promise that resolves to an array of strings (login names of the moderators/VIPs). Note that due to Twitch's restrictions, this function cannot be used with anonymous chat clients. (The request will time out if your chat client is logged in as anonymous.)

Extra functionality:

client.sendRaw(command: string): void - Send a raw IRC command to a connection in the connection pool.

- Send a raw IRC command to a connection in the connection pool. client.unconnected (boolean) - Returns whether the client is unconnected.

- Returns whether the client is unconnected. client.connecting (boolean) - Returns whether the client is connecting.

- Returns whether the client is connecting. client.connected (boolean) - Returns whether the client is connected (Transport layer is connected).

- Returns whether the client is connected (Transport layer is connected). client.ready (boolean) - Returns whether the client is ready (Logged into IRC server).

- Returns whether the client is ready (Logged into IRC server). client.closed (boolean) - Returns whether the client is closed.

Note that channel names in the above functions always refer to the "login name" of a twitch channel. Channel names may not be capitalized, e.g. Forsen would be invalid, but forsen not. This library also does not accept the leading # character and never returns it on any message objects (e.g. msg.channelName would be forsen , not #forsen ).

API Documentation

Generated API documentation can be found here: https://robotty.github.io/dank-twitch-irc

Client options

Pass options to the ChatClient constructor. More available options are documented in the Below are all possible options and their default values:

Note! ALL of these configuration options are optional! I highly recommend you only set the very config options you need, the rest are usually at a reasonable default.

For most bots, you only need to set username and password :

let client = new ChatClient({ username : "your-bot-username" , password : "0123456789abcdef1234567" , });

Nevertheless, here are examples of all possible config options:

let client = new ChatClient({ username : "your-bot-username" , password : "0123456789abcdef1234567" , rateLimits : "default" , rateLimits : "knownBot" , rateLimits : "verifiedBot" , rateLimits : { highPrivmsgLimits : 100 , lowPrivmsgLimits : 20 , }, connection : { type : "tcp" , secure : false , host : "custom-chat-server.com" , port : 1234 , }, connection : { type : "websocket" , secure : true , }, connection : { type : "websocket" , url : "wss://custom-url.com/abc/def" , }, connection : { type : "duplex" , stream : () => aNodeJsDuplexInstance, preSetup : true , }, maxChannelCountPerConnection : 100 , connectionRateLimits : { parallelConnections : 5 , releaseTime : 1000 , }, requestMembershipCapability : false , installDefaultMixins : false , ignoreUnhandledPromiseRejections : true , });

Features

This client currently supports the following features:

Connection pooling and round-robin connection usage

Automatic rate limiter for connection opening and chat commands

All twitch-specific message types parsed ( CLEARCHAT , CLEARMSG , GLOBALUSERSTATE , HOSTTARGET , JOIN , NOTICE , PART , PING , PONG , PRIVMSG , RECONNECT , ROOMSTATE , USERNOTICE , USERSTATE , WHISPER , CAP )

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ) Accurate response to server responses (e.g. error thrown if you are banned from channel/channel is suspended/login is invalid etc.)

Bulk join functionality to join lots of channels quickly

Implements the recommended connection control, utilizing RECONNECT , PING and PONG

, and Full tracking of room state (e.g. submode, emote-only mode, followers mode, r9k etc.) and user state (badges, moderator state, color, etc).

Most function calls return promises but errors can also be handled by subscribing to the error event

Slow-mode rate limiter for non-VIP/moderator bots (waits either the global ~1.3 sec/channel-specific slow mode)

Support for different types of transport (in-memory, TCP, WebSocket)

Extra Mixins

There are some features you might find useful in your bot that are not necessary for general client/bot operations, so they were packaged as mixins. You can activate mixins by calling:

const { ChatClient, AlternateMessageModifier } = require ( "dank-twitch-irc" ); let client = new ChatClient(); client.use( new AlternateMessageModifier(client));

Available mixins are:

new AlternateMessageModifier(client) will allow your bot to send the same message within a 30 seconds period. You must also use client.say and client.me for this mixin to behave consistently and reliably.

will allow your bot to send the same message within a 30 seconds period. You must also use and for this mixin to behave consistently and reliably. new SlowModeRateLimiter(client, /* optional */ maxWaitingMessages) will rate limit your messages in channels where your bot is not moderator, VIP or broadcaster and has to wait a bit between sending messages. If more than maxWaitingMessages are waiting, the outgoing message will be dropped silently. maxWaitingMessages defaults to 10. Note this mixin only has an effect on client.say and client.me functions, not client.privmsg .

and the mixins installed by default:

new PrivmsgMessageRateLimiter(client) - Rate limits outgoing messages according to the rate limits imposed by Twitch. Configure the verified/known status of your bot using the config (see above).

- Rate limits outgoing messages according to the rate limits imposed by Twitch. Configure the verified/known status of your bot using the config (see above). new ConnectionRateLimiter(client) - Rate limits new connections accoding to the rate limits set in the config.

- Rate limits new connections accoding to the rate limits set in the config. new UserStateTracker(client) - Used by other mixins. Keeps track of what state your bot user has in all channels.

- Used by other mixins. Keeps track of what state your bot user has in all channels. new RoomStateTracker() - Used by other mixins. Keeps track of each channel's state, e.g. sub-mode etc.

- Used by other mixins. Keeps track of each channel's state, e.g. sub-mode etc. new IgnoreUnhandledPromiseRejectionsMixin() - Silences UnhandledPromiseRejectionWarning s on promises returned by the client's functions. (installed for you if you activate the ignoreUnhandledPromiseRejections client option)

Tests

npm run test

Test run report is available in ./mochawesome-report/mochawesome.html . Coverage report is produced as ./coverage/index.html .

Lint and check code style

npm run lint