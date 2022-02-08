I (randers) am no longer supporting or updating dank-twitch-irc. While it may continue to work, I'm no longer making sure it will continue to do so in the future. This package will also not receive any dependency or security updates. For this reason I recommend you to choose a different library in your projects, or to fork this project to continue development on it. If somebody makes a high-quality fork of this project, you can contact me and I can link to your fork in this README here. Thank you.
Node.js-only Twitch IRC lib, written in TypeScript.
Requires Node.js 10 (LTS) or above.
const { ChatClient } = require("dank-twitch-irc");
let client = new ChatClient();
client.on("ready", () => console.log("Successfully connected to chat"));
client.on("close", (error) => {
if (error != null) {
console.error("Client closed due to error", error);
}
});
client.on("PRIVMSG", (msg) => {
console.log(`[#${msg.channelName}] ${msg.displayName}: ${msg.messageText}`);
});
// See below for more events
client.connect();
client.join("forsen");
client.on("connecting", () => { /* ... */ }): Called when the client
starts connecting for the first time.
client.on("connect", () => { /* ... */ }): Called when the client
connects for the first time. This is called when the transport layer
connections (e.g. TCP or WebSocket connection is established), not when login
to IRC succeeds.
client.on("ready", () => { /* ... */ }): Called when the client becomes
ready for the first time (login to the chat server is successful.)
client.on("close", (error?: Error) => { /* ... */ }): Called when the
client is terminated as a whole. Not called for individual connections that
were disconnected. Can be caused for example by a invalid OAuth token (failure
to login), or when
client.close() or
client.destroy() was called.
error
is only non-null if the client was closed by a call to
client.close().
client.on("error", (error: Error?) => { /* ... */ }): Called when any
error occurs on the client, including non-fatal errors such as a message that
could not be delivered due to an error.
client.on("rawCommand", (cmd: string) => { /* ... */ }): Called when any
command is executed by the client.
client.on("message", (message: IRCMessage) => { /* ... */ }): Called on
every incoming message. If the message is a message that is further parsed (I
called these "twitch messages" in this library) then the
message passed to
this handler will already be the specific type, e.g.
PrivmsgMessage if the
command is
PRIVMSG.
client.on("PRIVMSG", (message: PrivmsgMessage) => { /* ... */ }): Called
on incoming messages whose command is
PRIVMSG. The
message parameter is
always instanceof
PrivmsgMessage. (See the API documentation for what
properties exist on all
PrivmsgMessage instances)
For example:
client.on("CLEARCHAT", (msg) => {
if (msg.isTimeout()) {
console.log(
`${msg.targetUsername} just got timed out for ` +
`${msg.banDuration} seconds in channel ${msg.channelName}`
);
}
});
Other message types that have specific message parsing are:
CLEARCHAT (maps to
ClearchatMessage) - Timeout and ban
messages
CLEARMSG (maps to
ClearmsgMessage) - Single message
deletions (initiated by
/delete)
HOSTTARGET (maps to
HosttargetMessage) - A channel
entering or exiting host mode.
NOTICE (maps to
NoticeMessage) - Various notices, such as
when you
/help, a command fails, the error response when you are timed
out, etc.
PRIVMSG (maps to
PrivmsgMessage) - Normal chat messages
ROOMSTATE (maps to
RoomstateMessage) - A change to a
channel's followers mode, subscribers-only mode, r9k mode, followers mode,
slow mode etc.
USERNOTICE (maps to
UsernoticeMessage) - Subs, resubs,
sub gifts, rituals, raids, etc. - See more details about how to handle this
message type below.
USERSTATE (maps to
UserstateMessage) - Your own state
(e.g. badges, color, display name, emote sets, mod status), sent on every
time you join a channel or send a
PRIVMSG to a channel
GLOBALUSERSTATE (maps to
GlobaluserstateMessage) - Logged in user's "global
state", sent once on every login (Note that due to the used connection pool
you can receive this multiple times during your bot's runtime)
WHISPER (maps to
WhisperMessage) - Somebody else
whispering you
JOIN (maps to
JoinMessage) - You yourself joining a channel,
of if you have
requestMembershipCapability enabled, also other users
joining channels you are joined to.
PART (maps to
JoinMessage) - You yourself parting (leaving)
a channel, of if you have
requestMembershipCapability enabled, also other
users parting channels you are joined to.
RECONNECT (maps to
ReconnectMessage) - When the twitch
server tells a client to reconnect and re-join channels (You don't have to
listen for this yourself, this is done automatically already)
PING (maps to
PingMessage) - When the twitch server sends a
ping, expecting a pong back from the client to verify if the connection is
still alive. (You don't have to listen for this yourself, the client
automatically responds for you)
PONG (maps to
PongMessage) - When the twitch server responds
to our
PING requests (The library automatically sends a
PING request
every 30 seconds to verify connections are alive)
CAP (maps to
CapMessage) - Message type received once during
connection startup, acknowledging requested capabilities.
All other commands (if they don't have a special parsed type like the ones
listed above) will still be emitted under their command name as an
IRCMessage, e.g.:
// :tmi.twitch.tv 372 botfactory :You are in a maze of twisty passages, all alike.
// msg will be an instance of IRCMessage
client.on("372", (msg) =>
console.log(`Server MOTD is: ${msg.ircParameters[1]}`)
);
USERNOTICE messages
The
USERNOTICE message type is special because it encapsulates a wide range of
events, including:
which are all emitted under the
USERNOTICE event. See also
the offical documentation
about the
USERNOTICE command.
Every
USERNOTICE message is sent by a user, and always contains a
msg.systemMessage (This is a message that twitch formats for you, e.g.
4 raiders from PotehtoO have joined! for a
raid message.) Additionally,
every
USERNOTICE message can have a message that is additionally sent/shared
from the sending user, for example the "share this message with the streamer"
message sent with resubs and subs. If no message is sent by the user,
msg.messageText is
undefined.
dank-twitch-irc currently does not have special parsing code for each
USERNOTICE
messageTypeID (e.g.
sub,
resub,
raid, etc...) - Instead the
parser assigns all
msg-param- tags to the
msg.eventParams object. See below
on what
msg.eventParams are available for each of the
messageTypeIDs.
When a user subscribes or resubscribes with his own money/prime (this is NOT sent for gift subs, see below)
chatClient.on("USERNOTICE", (msg) => {
// sub and resub messages have the same parameters, so we can handle them both the same way
if (!msg.isSub() && !msg.isResub()) {
return;
}
/*
* msg.eventParams are:
*
* {
* "cumulativeMonths": 10,
* "cumulativeMonthsRaw": "10",
* "subPlan": "1000", // Prime, 1000, 2000 or 3000
* "subPlanName": "The Ninjas",
*
* // if shouldShareStreak is false, then
* // streakMonths/streakMonthsRaw will be 0
* // (the user did not share their sub streak in chat)
* "shouldShareStreak": true,
* "streakMonths": 7,
* "streakMonthsRaw": "7"
* }
* Sender user of the USERNOTICE message is the user subbing/resubbing.
*/
if (msg.isSub()) {
// Leppunen just subscribed to ninja with a tier 1000 (The Ninjas) sub for the first time!
console.log(
msg.displayName +
" just subscribed to " +
msg.channelName +
" with a tier " +
msg.eventParams.subPlan +
" (" +
msg.eventParams.subPlanName +
") sub for the first time!"
);
} else if (msg.isResub()) {
let streakMessage = "";
if (msg.eventParams.shouldShareStreak) {
streakMessage =
", currently " + msg.eventParams.streakMonths + " months in a row";
}
// Leppunen just resubscribed to ninja with a tier 1000 (The Ninjas) sub!
// They are resubscribing for 10 months, currently 7 months in a row!
console.log(
msg.displayName +
" just resubscribed to " +
msg.channelName +
" with a tier " +
msg.eventParams.subPlan +
" (" +
msg.eventParams.subPlanName +
") sub! They are resubscribing for " +
msg.eventParams.cumulativeMonths +
" months" +
streakMessage +
"!"
);
}
if (msg.messageText != null) {
// you also have access to lots of other properties also present on PRIVMSG messages,
// such as msg.badges, msg.senderUsername, msg.badgeInfo, msg.bits/msg.isCheer(),
// msg.color, msg.emotes, msg.messageID, msg.serverTimestamp, etc...
console.log(
msg.displayName +
" shared the following message with the streamer: " +
msg.messageText
);
} else {
console.log("They did not share a message with the streamer.");
}
});
Twitch says:
Incoming raid to a channel. Raid is a Twitch tool that allows broadcasters to send their viewers to another channel, to help support and grow other members in the community.)
chatClient.on("USERNOTICE", (msg) => {
if (!msg.isRaid()) {
return;
}
/*
* msg.eventParams are:
* {
* "displayName": "Leppunen",
* "login": "leppunen",
* "viewerCount": 12,
* "viewerCountRaw": "12"
* }
* Sender user of the USERNOTICE message is the user raiding this channel.
* Note that the display name and login present in msg.eventParams are
* the same as msg.displayName and msg.senderUsername, so it doesn't matter
* which one you use (although I recommend the properties directly on the
* message object, not in eventParams)
*/
// source user is the channel/streamer raiding
// Leppunen just raided Supinic with 12 viewers!
console.log(
msg.displayName +
" just raided " +
msg.channelName +
" with " +
msg.eventParams.viewerCount +
" viewers!"
);
});
When a user gifts somebody else a subscription.
chatClient.on("USERNOTICE", (msg) => {
if (!msg.isSubgift()) {
return;
}
/*
* msg.eventParams are:
* {
* "months": 5,
* "monthsRaw": "5",
* "giftMonths": 5,
* "giftMonthsRaw": "5",
* "recipientDisplayName": "Leppunen",
* "recipientID": "42239452",
* "recipientUsername": "leppunen",
* "subPlan": "1000",
* "subPlanName": "The Ninjas",
* "senderCount": 5,
* "senderCountRaw": "5",
* }
* Sender user of the USERNOTICE message is the user gifting the subscription.
*/
if (msg.eventParams.months === 1) {
// Leppunen just gifted NymN a fresh tier 1000 (The Ninjas) sub to ninja!
console.log(
msg.displayName +
" just gifted " +
msg.eventParams.recipientDisplayName +
" a fresh tier " +
msg.eventParams.subPlan +
" (" +
msg.eventParams +
") sub to " +
msg.channelName +
"!"
);
} else {
// Leppunen just gifted NymN a tier 1000 (The Ninjas) resub to ninja, that's 7 months in a row!
console.log(
msg.displayName +
" just gifted " +
msg.eventParams.recipientDisplayName +
" a tier " +
msg.eventParams.subPlan +
" (" +
msg.eventParams +
") resub to " +
msg.channelName +
", that's " +
msg.eventParams.months +
" in a row!"
);
}
// note: if the subgift was from an anonymous user, the sender user for the USERNOTICE message will be
// AnAnonymousGifter (user ID 274598607)
if (msg.senderUserID === "274598607") {
console.log("That (re)sub was gifted anonymously!");
}
});
When an anonymous user gifts a subscription to a viewer.
chatClient.on("USERNOTICE", (msg) => {
if (!msg.isAnonSubgift()) {
return;
}
/*
* msg.eventParams are:
* {
* "months": 5,
* "monthsRaw": "5",
* "recipientDisplayName": "Leppunen",
* "recipientID": "42239452",
* "recipientUsername": "leppunen",
* "subPlan": "1000",
* "subPlanName": "The Ninjas"
* }
*
* WARNING! Sender user of the USERNOTICE message is the broadcaster (e.g. Ninja
* in the example below)
*/
if (msg.eventParams.months === 1) {
// An anonymous gifter just gifted NymN a fresh tier 1000 (The Ninjas) sub to ninja!
console.log(
"An anonymous gifter just gifted " +
msg.eventParams.recipientDisplayName +
" a fresh tier " +
msg.eventParams.subPlan +
" (" +
msg.eventParams +
") sub to " +
msg.channelName +
"!"
);
} else {
// An anonymous gifter just gifted NymN a tier 1000 (The Ninjas) resub to ninja, that's 7 months in a row!
console.log(
"An anonymous gifter just gifted " +
msg.eventParams.recipientDisplayName +
" a tier " +
msg.eventParams.subPlan +
" (" +
msg.eventParams +
") resub to " +
msg.channelName +
", that's " +
msg.eventParams.months +
" in a row!"
);
}
});
When a user commits to continue the gift sub by another user (or an anonymous gifter).
chatClient.on("USERNOTICE", (msg) => {
if (!msg.isAnonGiftPaidUpgrade()) {
return;
}
/*
* msg.eventParams are:
* EITHER: (ONLY when a promotion is running!)
* {
* "promoName": "Subtember 2018",
* "promoGiftTotal": 3987234,
* "promoGiftTotalRaw": "3987234"
* }
* OR: (when no promotion is running)
* {}
*
* Sender user of the USERNOTICE message is the user continuing their sub.
*/
// Leppunen is continuing their ninja gift sub they got from an anonymous user!
console.log(
msg.displayName +
" is continuing their " +
msg.channelName +
" gift sub they got from an anonymous user!"
);
});
chatClient.on("USERNOTICE", (msg) => {
if (!msg.isGiftPaidUpgrade()) {
return;
}
/*
* msg.eventParams are:
* EITHER: (ONLY when a promotion is running!)
* {
* "promoName": "Subtember 2018",
* "promoGiftTotal": 3987234,
* "promoGiftTotalRaw": "3987234",
* "senderLogin": "krakenbul",
* "senderName": "Krakenbul"
* }
* OR: (when no promotion is running)
* {
* "senderLogin": "krakenbul",
* "senderName": "Krakenbul"
* }
*
* Sender user of the USERNOTICE message is the user continuing their sub.
*/
// Leppunen is continuing their ninja gift sub they got from Krakenbul!
console.log(
msg.displayName +
" is continuing their " +
msg.channelName +
" gift sub they got from " +
msg.msgParam.senderName +
"!"
);
});
Channel ritual. Twitch says:
Channel ritual. Many channels have special rituals to celebrate viewer milestones when they are shared. The rituals notice extends the sharing of these messages to other viewer milestones (initially, a new viewer chatting for the first time).
chatClient.on("USERNOTICE", (msg) => {
if (!msg.isRitual()) {
return;
}
/*
* msg.eventParams are:
* {
* "ritualName": "new_chatter"
* }
*
* Sender user of the USERNOTICE message is the user performing the
* ritual (e.g. the new chatter).
*/
// Leppunen is new to ninja's chat! Say hello!
if (msg.eventParams.ritualName === "new_chatter") {
console.log(
msg.displayName + " is new to " + msg.channelName + "'s chat! Say hello!"
);
} else {
console.warn(
"Unknown (unhandled) ritual type: " + msg.eventParams.ritualName
);
}
});
When a user cheers and earns himself a new bits badge with that cheer (e.g. they just cheered more than/exactly 10000 bits in total, and just earned themselves the 10k bits badge)
chatClient.on("USERNOTICE", (msg) => {
if (!msg.isBitsBadgeTier()) {
return;
}
/*
* msg.eventParams are:
* {
* "threshold": 10000,
* "thresholdRaw": "10000",
* }
*
* Sender user of the USERNOTICE message is the user cheering the bits.
*/
// Leppunen just earned themselves the 10000 bits badge in ninja's channel!
console.log(
msg.displayName +
" just earned themselves the " +
msg.threshold +
" bits badge in " +
msg.channelName +
"'s channel!"
);
});
You probably will want to use these functions on
ChatClient most frequently:
client.join(channelName: string): Promise<void> - Join (Listen to) the
channel given by the channel name
client.joinAll(channelNames: string[]): Promise<void> - Join (Listen to) all
of the listed channels at once (bulk join)
client.part(channelName: string): Promise<void> - Part (Leave/Unlisten) the
channel given by the channel name
client.privmsg(channelName: string, message: string): Promise<void> - Send a
raw
PRIVMSG to the given channel. You can issue chat commands with this
function, e.g.
client.privmsg("forsen", "/timeout weeb123 5") or normal
messages, e.g.
client.privmsg("forsen", "Kappa Keepo PogChamp").
client.say(channelName: string, message: string): Promise<void> - Say a
normal chat message in the given channel. If a command is given as
message,
it will be escaped.
client.me(channelName: string, message: string): Promise<void> - Post a
/me message in the given channel.
client.timeout(channelName: string, username: string, length: number, reason?: string): Promise<void> -
Timeout
username for
length seconds in
channelName. Optionally accepts a
reason to set.
client.ban(channelName: string, username: string, reason?: string): Promise<void> -
Ban
username in
channelName. Optionally accepts a reason to set.
client.ping() - Send a
PING on a connection from the pool, and awaits the
PONG response. You can use this to measure server latency, for example.
client.whisper(username: string, message: string) - Send the user a whisper
from the bot.
client.setColor(color: Color) - set the username color of your bot account.
E.g.
client.setColor({ r: 255, g: 0, b: 127 }).
client.getMods(channelName: string) and
client.getVips(channelName: string) -
Get a list of moderators/VIPs in a channel. Returns
a promise that resolves to an array of strings (login names of the moderators/VIPs).
Note that due to Twitch's restrictions, this function cannot be used with anonymous chat clients.
(The request will time out if your chat client is logged in as anonymous.)
Extra functionality:
client.sendRaw(command: string): void - Send a raw IRC command to a
connection in the connection pool.
client.unconnected (boolean) - Returns whether the client is unconnected.
client.connecting (boolean) - Returns whether the client is connecting.
client.connected (boolean) - Returns whether the client is connected
(Transport layer is connected).
client.ready (boolean) - Returns whether the client is ready (Logged into
IRC server).
client.closed (boolean) - Returns whether the client is closed.
Note that channel names in the above functions always refer to the "login name"
of a twitch channel. Channel names may not be capitalized, e.g.
Forsen would
be invalid, but
forsen not. This library also does not accept the leading
#
character and never returns it on any message objects (e.g.
msg.channelName
would be
forsen, not
#forsen).
Generated API documentation can be found here: https://robotty.github.io/dank-twitch-irc
Pass options to the
ChatClient constructor. More available options are
documented in the Below are all possible options and their default values:
Note! ALL of these configuration options are optional! I highly recommend you
only set the very config options you need, the rest are usually at a reasonable default.
For most bots, you only need to set
username and
password:
let client = new ChatClient({
username: "your-bot-username",
password: "0123456789abcdef1234567",
});
Nevertheless, here are examples of all possible config options:
let client = new ChatClient({
username: "your-bot-username", // justinfan12345 by default - For anonymous chat connection
password: "0123456789abcdef1234567", // undefined by default (no password)
// Message rate limits configuration for verified and known bots
// pick one of the presets or configure custom rates as shown below:
rateLimits: "default",
// or:
rateLimits: "knownBot",
// or:
rateLimits: "verifiedBot",
// or:
rateLimits: {
highPrivmsgLimits: 100,
lowPrivmsgLimits: 20,
},
// Configuration options for the backing connections:
// Plain TCP or TLS
connection: {
type: "tcp", // tcp by default
secure: false, // true by default
// host and port must both be specified at once
host: "custom-chat-server.com", // irc.chat.twitch.tv by default
port: 1234, // 6697/6667 by default, depending on the "secure" setting
},
// or:
connection: {
type: "websocket",
secure: true, // use preset URL of irc-ws.chat.twitch.tv
},
// or:
connection: {
type: "websocket",
url: "wss://custom-url.com/abc/def", // custom URL
},
// or:
connection: {
type: "duplex",
stream: () => aNodeJsDuplexInstance, // read and write to a custom object
// implementing the Duplex interface from Node.js
// the function you specify is called for each new connection
preSetup: true, // false by default, makes the lib skip login
// and capabilities negotiation on connection startup
},
// how many channels each individual connection should join at max
maxChannelCountPerConnection: 100, // 90 by default
// custom parameters for connection rate limiting
connectionRateLimits: {
parallelConnections: 5, // 1 by default
// time to wait after each connection before a new connection can begin
releaseTime: 1000, // in milliseconds, 2 seconds by default
},
// I recommend you leave this off by default, it makes your bot faster
// If you need live update of who's joining and leaving chat,
// poll the tmi.twitch.tv chatters endpoint instead since it
// is also more reliable
requestMembershipCapability: false, // false by default
// read more about mixins below
// this disables the connection rate limiter, message rate limiter
// and Room- and Userstate trackers (which are important for other mixins)
installDefaultMixins: false, // true by default
// Silence UnandledPromiseRejectionWarnings on all client methods
// that return promises.
// With this option enabled, the returned promises will still be rejected/
// resolved as without this option, this option ONLY silences the
// UnhandledPromiseRejectionWarning.
ignoreUnhandledPromiseRejections: true, // false by default
});
This client currently supports the following features:
CLEARCHAT,
CLEARMSG,
GLOBALUSERSTATE,
HOSTTARGET,
JOIN,
NOTICE,
PART,
PING,
PONG,
PRIVMSG,
RECONNECT,
ROOMSTATE,
USERNOTICE,
USERSTATE,
WHISPER,
CAP)
RECONNECT,
PING
and
PONG
There are some features you might find useful in your bot that are not necessary for general client/bot operations, so they were packaged as mixins. You can activate mixins by calling:
const { ChatClient, AlternateMessageModifier } = require("dank-twitch-irc");
let client = new ChatClient();
client.use(new AlternateMessageModifier(client));
Available mixins are:
new AlternateMessageModifier(client) will allow your bot to send the same
message within a 30 seconds period. You must also use
client.say and
client.me for this mixin to behave consistently and reliably.
new SlowModeRateLimiter(client, /* optional */ maxWaitingMessages) will rate
limit your messages in channels where your bot is not moderator, VIP or
broadcaster and has to wait a bit between sending messages. If more than
maxWaitingMessages are waiting, the outgoing message will be dropped
silently.
maxWaitingMessages defaults to 10. Note this mixin only has an
effect on
client.say and
client.me functions, not
client.privmsg.
and the mixins installed by default:
new PrivmsgMessageRateLimiter(client) - Rate limits outgoing messages
according to the rate limits imposed by Twitch. Configure the verified/known
status of your bot using the config (see above).
new ConnectionRateLimiter(client) - Rate limits new connections accoding to
the rate limits set in the config.
new UserStateTracker(client) - Used by other mixins. Keeps track of what
state your bot user has in all channels.
new RoomStateTracker() - Used by other mixins. Keeps track of each channel's
state, e.g. sub-mode etc.
new IgnoreUnhandledPromiseRejectionsMixin() - Silences
UnhandledPromiseRejectionWarnings on promises returned by the client's
functions. (installed for you if you activate the
ignoreUnhandledPromiseRejections client option)
npm run test
Test run report is available in
./mochawesome-report/mochawesome.html.
Coverage report is produced as
./coverage/index.html.
# Run eslint and tslint rules and checks code style with prettier
npm run lint
# Run eslint, tslint and pretter fixers
npm run lintfix