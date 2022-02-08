Render raw html at your own risk!
Here's a blog post that explain more in detail:
React uses
dangerouslySetInnerHtml prop to render raw html, and works pretty much well for almost all the cases, but what if your html has some
scripts tags inside??
When you use
dangerouslySetInnerHtml on a component, internally react is using the
innerHtml property of the node to set the content, which for safety purposes doesn't execute any javascript.
This behavior seemed very odd to me (I mean the prop name contains the word
dangerously, and also you need to pass an object with a
__html propery, which is on purpose, so you really know what you doing), although has totally sense now, still doesn't solve my issue
After a little bit of search I found that the
document has something called Range, this API let you create a fragment of the document, so using that I created
dangerously-set-html-content.
This React component renders html from a string, with the plus of executing all the js code that html contains!! 🎉
🚨🚨 USE IT AT YOUR OWN RISK 🚨🚨
yarn add dangerously-set-html-content
// or
// npm install --save dangerously-set-html-content
import React from 'react'
import InnerHTML from 'dangerously-set-html-content'
function Example {
const html = `
<div>This wil be rendered</div>
<script>
alert('testing')
</script>
`
return (
<InnerHTML html={html} />
)
}
This will also work for scripts with the
src attribute set it
Run
nx run test-app:serve for a dev server. Navigate to http://localhost:4200/. The app will automatically reload if you change any of the source files.
The demo app has already imported the lib for testing purposes
Run
nx test to execute the unit tests via Jest.
MIT © christo-pr