Provides dependency information on dependency changes in a PR
Install:
yarn add danger-plugin-yarn --dev
At a glance:
// dangerfile.js
import yarn from 'danger-plugin-yarn'
yarn()
Provides 4 separate rules:
checkForRelease - Provides a 🎉 when there's a package version bump.
checkForNewDependencies (async) - Provides npmjs.com and
yarn why metadata about new dependencies.
checkForLockfileDiff - Will warn you when there are
dependencies or
devDependencies changes without a
yarn.lock change.
checkForTypesInDeps - Will fail the build if you add any
@types/[x] to
dependencies instead of
devDependencies.
And exports a default function to handle all of them at once.
If you want to disable any combination of these particular rules, there is a matching
disable* option flag:
disableCheckForRelease?: boolean
disableCheckForNewDependencies?: boolean
disableCheckForLockfileDiff?: boolean
disableCheckForTypesInDeps?: boolean
Which are used as follows:
yarn({
disableCheckForTypesInDeps: true
})
If you want the plugin to find your private packages on npm, you need to provide an npm authentication token:
// dangerfile.js
import yarn from 'danger-plugin-yarn'
yarn({ npmAuthToken: 'xxxxxxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxxxxxxxxxx' })
See the GitHub release history.
See CONTRIBUTING.md.
The rest of this README is the contents of what it looks like when you add this plugin to your Dangerfile:
|Warnings
|:warning:
|
New dependencies added: danger-plugin-yarn.
Author: Orta Therox
Description: Provides dependency information on dependency changes in a PR
Homepage: https://github.com/orta/danger-plugin-yarn#readme
|Created
|24 days ago
|Last Updated
|3 minutes ago
|License
|MIT
|Maintainers
|1
|Releases
|14
|Direct Dependencies
|date-fns, lodash.flatten, lodash.includes, node-fetch and esdoc
|Keywords
|danger, danger-plugin and yarn
Note: async functions like the default one have be to
schedule'd by Danger.
