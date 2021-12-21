Provides dependency information on dependency changes in a PR

Usage

Install:

yarn add danger-plugin-yarn --dev

At a glance:

import yarn from 'danger-plugin-yarn' yarn()

Provides 4 separate rules:

checkForRelease - Provides a 🎉 when there's a package version bump.

- Provides a 🎉 when there's a package version bump. checkForNewDependencies (async) - Provides npmjs.com and yarn why metadata about new dependencies.

(async) - Provides npmjs.com and metadata about new dependencies. checkForLockfileDiff - Will warn you when there are dependencies or devDependencies changes without a yarn.lock change.

- Will warn you when there are or changes without a change. checkForTypesInDeps - Will fail the build if you add any @types/[x] to dependencies instead of devDependencies .

And exports a default function to handle all of them at once.

Feature Flags

If you want to disable any combination of these particular rules, there is a matching disable* option flag:

disableCheckForRelease?: boolean disableCheckForNewDependencies?: boolean disableCheckForLockfileDiff?: boolean disableCheckForTypesInDeps?: boolean

Which are used as follows:

yarn({ disableCheckForTypesInDeps : true })

Private packages

If you want the plugin to find your private packages on npm, you need to provide an npm authentication token:

import yarn from 'danger-plugin-yarn' yarn({ npmAuthToken : 'xxxxxxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxxxxxxxxxx' })

Changelog

See the GitHub release history.

Contributing

See CONTRIBUTING.md.

What does this look like?

The rest of this README is the contents of what it looks like when you add this plugin to your Dangerfile:

Warnings :warning: New dependencies added: danger-plugin-yarn.

Author: Orta Therox

Description: Provides dependency information on dependency changes in a PR

Homepage: https://github.com/orta/danger-plugin-yarn#readme

Created 24 days ago Last Updated 3 minutes ago License MIT Maintainers 1 Releases 14 Direct Dependencies date-fns, lodash.flatten, lodash.includes, node-fetch and esdoc Keywords danger, danger-plugin and yarn

yarn why danger-plugin-yarn output Has been hoisted to "danger-plugin-yarn"

This module exists because it's specified in "devDependencies".

Disk size without dependencies: "80kB"

Disk size with unique dependencies: "3.98MB"

Disk size with transitive dependencies: "4.43MB"

Number of shared dependencies: 7

