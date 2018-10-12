Danger plugin to link JIRA issue in pull request
Install:
yarn add danger-plugin-jira-issue --dev
At a glance:
// dangerfile.js
import jiraIssue from "danger-plugin-jira-issue";
jiraIssue({
key: "JIRA",
url: "https://myjira.atlassian.net/browse",
emoji: ":paperclip:",
format(emoji, jiraUrls) {
// Optional Formatter
return "Some Custom Message";
},
location: "title" // Optional location, either 'title' or 'branch'
});
With JIRA-123 in the PR title, Danger will comment with:
|Messages
|:book:
|:paperclip: JIRA-123
Generated by :no_entry_sign: dangerJS
If you work with multiple JIRA project boards, you can supply multiple project keys:
jiraIssue({
key: ["ABC", "DEF"],
url: "https://myjira.atlassian.net/browse"
});
This plugin will recognize issues starting with those keys (e.g.
ABC-123 and
DEF-234).
See the GitHub release history.
Install Yarn, and install the dependencies -
yarn install.
Run the Jest test suite with
yarn test.
This project uses semantic-release for automated NPM package publishing.
❤️