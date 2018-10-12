Danger plugin to link JIRA issue in pull request

Usage

Install:

yarn add danger-plugin-jira-issue --dev

At a glance:

import jiraIssue from "danger-plugin-jira-issue" ; jiraIssue({ key : "JIRA" , url : "https://myjira.atlassian.net/browse" , emoji : ":paperclip:" , format(emoji, jiraUrls) { return "Some Custom Message" ; }, location : "title" });

With JIRA-123 in the PR title, Danger will comment with:

If you work with multiple JIRA project boards, you can supply multiple project keys:

jiraIssue({ key : [ "ABC" , "DEF" ], url : "https://myjira.atlassian.net/browse" });

This plugin will recognize issues starting with those keys (e.g. ABC-123 and DEF-234 ).

Changelog

See the GitHub release history.

Development

Install Yarn, and install the dependencies - yarn install .

Run the Jest test suite with yarn test .

This project uses semantic-release for automated NPM package publishing.

