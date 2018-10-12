openbase logo
dpj

danger-plugin-jira-issue

by mackie
1.4.1 (see all)

Danger plugin to link JIRA issue in pull request

Readme

danger-plugin-jira-issue

Build Status npm version

Danger plugin to link JIRA issue in pull request

Usage

Install:

yarn add danger-plugin-jira-issue --dev

At a glance:

// dangerfile.js
import jiraIssue from "danger-plugin-jira-issue";

jiraIssue({
  key: "JIRA",
  url: "https://myjira.atlassian.net/browse",
  emoji: ":paperclip:",
  format(emoji, jiraUrls) {
    // Optional Formatter
    return "Some Custom Message";
  },
  location: "title" // Optional location, either 'title' or 'branch'
});

With JIRA-123 in the PR title, Danger will comment with:

Messages
:book: :paperclip: JIRA-123

Generated by :no_entry_sign: dangerJS

If you work with multiple JIRA project boards, you can supply multiple project keys:

jiraIssue({
  key: ["ABC", "DEF"],
  url: "https://myjira.atlassian.net/browse"
});

This plugin will recognize issues starting with those keys (e.g. ABC-123 and DEF-234).

Changelog

See the GitHub release history.

Development

Install Yarn, and install the dependencies - yarn install.

Run the Jest test suite with yarn test.

This project uses semantic-release for automated NPM package publishing.

❤️

