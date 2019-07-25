Danger plugin for Jest

Usage

Setup Jest

This Danger plugin relies on modifying your Jest configuration slightly on CI to also output a JSON file of the results.

You need to make the yarn jest command include: --outputFile test-results.json --json . This will run your tests like normal, but will also create a file with the full test results after.

You may also want to add the JSON output file to your .gitignore , since it doesn't need to be checked into source control.

Setup Danger

Install this Danger plugin:

yarn add danger-plugin-jest --dev

By default, this package will assume you've set the filename as test-results.json , but you can use any path.

import path from 'path' import jest from 'danger-plugin-jest' jest() jest({ testResultsJsonPath : path.resolve(__dirname, 'tests/results.json' ) })

See src/index.ts for more details.

Changelog

See the GitHub release history.

Development

Install Yarn, and install the dependencies - yarn install .

Run the Jest test suite with yarn test .

This project uses semantic-release for automated NPM package publishing.

❤️