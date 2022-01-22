Danger.JS plugin to display the code coverage on a pull request by commenting it via the CI

Installation

You need to install Danger JS first:

yarn add -D danger

Then add this package

yarn add -D danger-plugin-code-coverage

Usage

Create a dangerfile (dangerfile.js or dangerfile.ts at the root of your project folder)

Edit it with

import { codeCoverage } from "danger-plugin-code-coverage" codeCoverage()

Generate a coverage-final.json file by editing your jest.config.js file:

coverageReporters: [ 'json' ],

Note: You can add other coverageReporters. Refers to the Jest doc

Run locally to test if it works

yarn danger local

You should see some lines in your terminal

Run with your Continuous Integration system: Follow the steps described in the "Setting up Danger to run on your CI" section of the GETTING STARTED WITH DANGER JS page Generate a new GitHub Token Add it in your CI environment



Example for Circle CI:

version: 2 jobs: build: steps: - run: ... YOUR OTHER STEPS ... - run: name: Run Danger command: yarn danger ci environment: DANGER_GITHUB_API_TOKEN: YOUR_GITHUB_TOKEN

Push a new PR and run the CI on it.

Go see your pull request with a useful comment!

⭐️Add a star on this repo if you like it ;)

Available options

You can customize this plugin by providing some options to codeCoverage function:

const defaultPluginOptions: PluginOptions[] = [ { title: "# Coverage" , ignoreCoveragePattern: [ ".test." , ".snap" ], coverageFilesPath: "coverage/coverage-final.json" , }, ]; codeCoverage(defaultPluginOptions),

Name Type Default Description title string "# Coverage" title of the coverage message ignoreCoveragePattern string[ ] [".test.", ".snap"] strings included into file path you want ignore of the coverage message coverageFilesPath string "coverage/coverage-final.json" path to your coverage-final.json file generated by Jest (thanks to Istanbul)

Changelog

See the GitHub release history.

Contributing

See CONTRIBUTING.md.