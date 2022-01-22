Danger.JS plugin to display the code coverage on a pull request by commenting it via the CI
You need to install Danger JS first:
yarn add -D danger
Then add this package
yarn add -D danger-plugin-code-coverage
// dangerfile.js
import { codeCoverage } from "danger-plugin-code-coverage"
codeCoverage()
jest.config.js file:
coverageReporters: ['json'],
Note: You can add other coverageReporters. Refers to the Jest doc
yarn danger local
You should see some lines in your terminal
Run with your Continuous Integration system:
Example for Circle CI:
version: 2
jobs:
build:
steps:
- run: ... YOUR OTHER STEPS ...
- run:
name: Run Danger
command: yarn danger ci
environment:
DANGER_GITHUB_API_TOKEN: YOUR_GITHUB_TOKEN
You can customize this plugin by providing some options to
codeCoverage function:
const defaultPluginOptions: PluginOptions[] = [
{
title: "# Coverage",
ignoreCoveragePattern: [".test.", ".snap"],
coverageFilesPath: "coverage/coverage-final.json",
},
];
codeCoverage(defaultPluginOptions),
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|title
|string
|"# Coverage"
|title of the coverage message
|ignoreCoveragePattern
|string[ ]
|[".test.", ".snap"]
|strings included into file path you want ignore of the coverage message
|coverageFilesPath
|string
|"coverage/coverage-final.json"
|path to your coverage-final.json file generated by Jest (thanks to Istanbul)
See the GitHub release history.
See CONTRIBUTING.md.