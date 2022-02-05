Formalize your Pull Request etiquette.
Danger runs after your CI, automating your team's conventions surrounding code review.
This provides another logical step in your process, through which Danger can help lint your rote tasks in daily code review.
You can use Danger to codify your team's norms, leaving humans to think about harder problems.
Danger JS works with GitHub, BitBucket Server, BitBucket Cloud for code review, then with: Travis CI, GitLab CI, Semaphore, Circle CI, GitHub Actions, Jenkins, Docker Cloud, Bamboo, Bitrise, surf-build, Codeship, Drone, Buildkite, Nevercode, buddybuild, Buddy.works, TeamCity, Visual Studio Team Services, Screwdriver, Concourse, Netlify, CodeBuild, Codefresh, AppCenter, BitBucket Pipelines, Cirrus CI, Codemagic or Xcode Cloud.
You can:
Danger provides the glue to let you build out the rules specific to your team's culture, offering useful metadata and a comprehensive plugin system to share common issues.
Alright. So, actually, you may be in the wrong place. From here on in, this README is going to be for people who are interested in working on and improving on Danger JS.
We keep all of the end-user documentation at http://danger.systems/js.
Awesommmmee. Everything you need is down below. You can also refer to CONTRIBUTING file where you'll find the same information listed below.
git clone https://github.com/danger/danger-js.git
cd danger-js
# if you don't have yarn installed
npm install -g yarn
yarn install
You can then verify your install by running the tests, and the linters:
yarn test
yarn lint
The fixers for both tslint and prettier will be applied when you commit, and on a push your code will be verified that it compiles.
You can run your dev copy of danger against a PR by running:
yarn build; node --inspect distribution/commands/danger-pr.js https://github.com/danger/danger-js/pull/817
Check the architecture doc.
Check the issues, I try and keep my short term perspective there. Long term is in the VISION.md.
Following this commit as a model:
main branch. Ensure your working tree is clean, and make sure you have the latest changes by running
git pull.
npm run release -- patch --ci.
🚢
We try to keep as much discussion as possible in GitHub issues, but also have a pretty inactive Slack --- if you'd like an invite, ping @Orta a DM on Twitter with your email. It's mostly interesting if you want to stay on top of Danger without all the emails from GitHub.
This project is open source under the MIT license, which means you have full access to the source code and can modify it to fit your own needs.
This project subscribes to the Moya Contributors Guidelines which TLDR: means we give out push access easily and often.
Contributors subscribe to the Contributor Code of Conduct based on the Contributor Covenant version 1.3.0.
I discovered this awesome open source library while we were looking to automate common code review checks. Danger helped us leave messages inside our PRs based on common rules we created with Typescript(They support JS too!). They can: * Enforce CHANGELOGs * Enforce links to Trello/JIRA tickets * Enforce PR has a summary, label, or assignee Also Danger is also available for Swift, Python, Ruby, and Kotlin.