List of easy American-English words: the new Dale-Chall (1995).
There’s also a module for the formula.
This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be
imported
instead of
required.
npm:
npm install dale-chall
import {daleChall} from 'dale-chall'
daleChall.length // => 2942
console.log(daleChall.slice(0, 10))
Yields:
[ 'a',
'able',
'aboard',
'about',
'above',
'absent',
'accept',
'accident',
'account',
'ache' ]
This package exports the following identifiers:
daleChall.
There is no default export.
daleChall
dale-chall exposes a list of strings (
Array.<string>).
