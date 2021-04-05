openbase logo
dale-chall

by words
2.0.0 (see all)

List of easy American-English words: The New Dale-Chall (1995)

Readme

dale-chall

Build Coverage Downloads Size

List of easy American-English words: the new Dale-Chall (1995).

There’s also a module for the formula.

Install

This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be imported instead of required.

npm:

npm install dale-chall

Use

import {daleChall} from 'dale-chall'

daleChall.length // => 2942

console.log(daleChall.slice(0, 10))

Yields:

[ 'a',
  'able',
  'aboard',
  'about',
  'above',
  'absent',
  'accept',
  'accident',
  'account',
  'ache' ]

API

This package exports the following identifiers: daleChall. There is no default export.

daleChall

dale-chall exposes a list of strings (Array.<string>).

License

MIT © Titus Wormer

