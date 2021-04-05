List of easy American-English words: the new Dale-Chall (1995).

There’s also a module for the formula.

Install

This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be import ed instead of require d.

npm:

npm install dale-chall

Use

import {daleChall} from 'dale-chall' daleChall.length console .log(daleChall.slice( 0 , 10 ))

Yields:

[ 'a' , 'able' , 'aboard' , 'about' , 'above' , 'absent' , 'accept' , 'accident' , 'account' , 'ache' ]

API

This package exports the following identifiers: daleChall . There is no default export.

daleChall

dale-chall exposes a list of strings ( Array.<string> ).

License

MIT © Titus Wormer